World
Covid-19 vaccine does not kill athletes, despite consistent rumour
A false conspiracy theory that the Covid-19 vaccine is killing athletes has once again been pushed by prominent anti-vaxxers. US Senator Ron Johnson claimed that 22,000 people have died from the vaccine including many athletes. And Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton contended that over 100 athletes had died after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine. Neither of these statements were offered with any proof and there does not appear to be any validity in them.
Despite these statements, health officials have yet to find any link between vaccinations and any deaths or injuries in professional athletes. No professional sports league has found a rise in injuries or death after their athletes got the vaccine. For example, the National Football League in the US is now 95% vaccinated with about 3,000 total players and have not reported a single hospitalisation or death related to a Covid-19 vaccine.
Senator Johnson, known for chasing conspiracy theories, spoke on “The Charlie Kirk Show”, a popular conservative podcast, where he made the claim have widespread death from vaccinations. His spokesperson later said he had been referring to worldwide deaths that he believed federal agencies should be investigating, though his comments on the air were more attention-grabbing.
“We’ve heard story after story. I mean, all these athletes dropping dead on the field, but we’re supposed to ignore that.”
Since the Covid-19 vaccine was created, many conspiracy theories have swirled around their use, effectiveness and safety. Unfounded claims that healthy athletes are dropping dead during basketball or football games go viral all the time without fact-checking. Articles about amateur athletes who die while participating in sports are shared on social media despite rarely mentioning if the person had the Covid-19 vaccine or not.
While athletes tend to be healthier than the average person, they also tend to exert themselves a great deal more, and people with underlying conditions like heart problems are more likely to be affected or even die while exercising.
A list of 543 athletes worldwide who have died or been seriously affected was published by Good Sciencing, an anti-vaccine website and widely shared as proof of vaccines killing athletes. The report though does not actually mention whether those who died were vaccinated, and furthermore, the list was culled from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a programme that accepts unconfirmed, self-reported cases that patients and doctors submit without any verification.
Health officials remind that there are very minor risks of side effects like myocarditis after vaccination, especially in men or boys, but cases are very rare and usually mild with a quick recovery. Even using VAERS unverified metrics, 0.002% of vaccinated people have died at some point after vaccination.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pattaya shop reports old foreign man dies during massage
Covid-19 vaccine does not kill athletes, despite consistent rumour
Asians Presenting News, American Jett and Thailand Shenanigans | Thaiger Bites
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice
Police charge motorbike rider for excessive speed through crosswalk that killed doctor last week
Countdown to February 1 – opening Thailand’s tourist floodgates?
Philippines reopens Feb 10 for the vaccinated from most countries
Woman steals 10,000 baht in lottery tickets from vendors in Isaan
Thailand News Today | Another pedestrian killed on zebra crossing
Local coffee shop fined 500 baht for tables placed on a crosswalk
“Pig Sandbox” to reopen farms in isolated areas to control the spread of African Swine Fever
US funds upgrades to border patrol police training centre in Chiang Mai
Laos workers to return Thailand as borders reopen for migrants from neighbouring countries
Property Spotlight: Notting Hill Sukhumvit – Praksa
Friday Covid Update: 8,450 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand and Saudi Arabia patch things up 33 years after Blue Diamond Affair
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
Thailand’s Test & Go registration opens on February 1
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
CCSA clarifies details on Test & Go, registration opens at 9am on February 1
Attacker arrested in stabbing of 2 British men in Kanchanaburi
Stabbing attack in Kanchanaburi leaves 1 British man dead, 1 injured
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
“Covid-19” visa extension deadline tomorrow, no word from immigration
Deadline to apply for 60-day “Covid” visa extension pushed to March 25
Thailand’s FDA plans “Cannabis Sandbox” entry scheme for tourists
Police officer charged in fatal big bike collision with pedestrian enters monkhood
Many foreigners caught unaware of stricter Covid-19 visa rules
Police officer charged following death of Bangkok pedestrian hit by speeding bike
“Covid” visa extension: Key details from the latest order from immigration
Thai man arrested for shooting a foreign man at a Patong resort
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand’s Test & Go registration opens on February 1
- Thailand4 days ago
CCSA clarifies details on Test & Go, registration opens at 9am on February 1
- Cannabis4 days ago
Thailand’s FDA plans “Cannabis Sandbox” entry scheme for tourists
- Thailand1 day ago
Many foreigners caught unaware of stricter Covid-19 visa rules
- Crime3 days ago
Thai man arrested for shooting a foreign man at a Patong resort
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand will declare Covid-19 endemic, whether WHO agrees or not
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
VERSO – The School of the Future
Recent comments: