Tourism
Chinese New Year uptick in BKK arrivals, but mostly domestic
More than 450,000 travellers will going through the turnstiles at Bangkok’s main airport Suvarnabhumi between January 26 and February 7, including the annual Chinese New Year celebrations. But they’re not all from overseas, indeed the majority, some 349,000 travellers, are domestic.
The airport’s GM reports that 115,931 international travellers will be travelling through BKK during the 14 day period. That’s a 37% jump in flights when compared to the same time last year. Whilst the uptick of travellers is a welcome shot in the arm for Thailand’s tourist industry, pre-Covid the numbers of international travellers would have averaged 1,523,000 arrivals over any 2 week period in 2019.
Out of the 10 airlines applying for additional landing spots over this year’s Chinese New Year celebrations period, the top 3 are Bangkok Airways with 14 extra flights, Myanmar Airways with 8 and T’Way Airlines another 8. TWay Airline is the third largest South Korean low-cost carrier.
The one market missing in this year’s Chinese New Year arrivals is the Chinese. With current return quarantine requirements in China of between 21 and 58 days, very few Chinese are travelling at this time, although there will be plenty of Chinese domestic travel over the Chinese New Year holiday.
And even the noisy Yowarat Road CNY festivities have again been muted this year with ceremonies, gatherings and festivals cancelled in Bangkok’s Chinatown (but you can bet there will still be a few dragons and fireworks joining in to welcome the Year of the Tiger).
Right in the middle of the annual Chinese New Year travel surge will be the reintroduction of the Test & Go re-entry travel program. With the latest version, being launched on February 1, travellers will be required to take 2 tests, 1 on the first day and then another on Day 5. The latest Test & Go also requires the pre-pre-payment of a Day 1 and Day 5 SHA+ hotel booking.
The challenge for Thailand’s tourism businesses will be to keep the flow of international tourists arriving beyond the Chinese New Year rush, as the year moves into the quieter tourist months.
Without the strong Chinese tourist numbers, and soft global travel sentiment, international arrivals in Thailand are expected to remain similarly quiet for the rest of 2022. But, with local south east Asian tourism competitors starting to reopen, with fewer restrictions, local tourism operators are hoping the CCSA will quickly relax restrictions and quarantine requirements in Thailand over the next few months to remain competitive.
Chinese New Year is on February 1 this year. Happy Year of the Tiger!
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pope Francis calls Covid-19 fake news a violation of human rights
Body of unknown dead man found floating in sea near Pattaya
Asia’s second largest drug bust: 36 million meth pills in Laos
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice
Oil from the Rayong pipeline leak reaches the beach
Chinese New Year uptick in BKK arrivals, but mostly domestic
COVID-19 SATURDAY: 19 deaths, over 200,000 infections in 2022
Pattaya shop reports old foreign man dies during massage
Covid-19 vaccine does not kill athletes, despite consistent rumour
Asians Presenting News, American Jett and Thailand Shenanigans | Thaiger Bites
Police charge motorbike rider for excessive speed through crosswalk that killed doctor last week
Countdown to February 1 – opening Thailand’s tourist floodgates?
Philippines reopens Feb 10 for the vaccinated from most countries
Woman steals 10,000 baht in lottery tickets from vendors in Isaan
Thailand News Today | Another pedestrian killed on zebra crossing
Local coffee shop fined 500 baht for tables placed on a crosswalk
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
Thailand’s Test & Go registration opens on February 1
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
CCSA clarifies details on Test & Go, registration opens at 9am on February 1
Attacker arrested in stabbing of 2 British men in Kanchanaburi
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
“Covid-19” visa extension deadline tomorrow, no word from immigration
Deadline to apply for 60-day “Covid” visa extension pushed to March 25
Many foreigners caught unaware of stricter Covid-19 visa rules
Thailand’s FDA plans “Cannabis Sandbox” entry scheme for tourists
Police officer charged in fatal big bike collision with pedestrian enters monkhood
Police officer charged following death of Bangkok pedestrian hit by speeding bike
“Covid” visa extension: Key details from the latest order from immigration
Thai man arrested for shooting a foreign man at a Patong resort
Thailand will declare Covid-19 endemic, whether WHO agrees or not
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand1 day ago
Many foreigners caught unaware of stricter Covid-19 visa rules
- Crime3 days ago
Thai man arrested for shooting a foreign man at a Patong resort
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand will declare Covid-19 endemic, whether WHO agrees or not
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
VERSO – The School of the Future
- Cannabis3 days ago
Thailand decriminalises cannabis, extracts with high-inducing THC still an illicit drug
- Crime2 days ago
Foreign man in Pattaya arrested for allegedly trying to fight locals
- Eastern Thailand3 days ago
Tourists turn their backs on Rayong over 330 baht antigen testing requirement
Recent comments: