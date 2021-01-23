ASQ + Vaccine in Thailand proposal gets the thumbs down | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
ASQ + Vaccine in Thailand proposal gets the thumbs down
OPINION
A spokesperson from a Thai tourism association came up with the “cunning idea” yesterday to propose a ASQ + Vaccine package to travellers and tourists. So not only do you get your 14 day mandatory quarantine at an expensive hotel in Bangkok, the opportunity to submit copious amounts of paperwork and drill through the red tape. NOW you get a jab of Covid-19 vaccine included. All for the all time low starting price of 150,000 baht. Read the original story HERE.
Bargain!
Of course The Thaiger readers and viewers raced to congratulate the rocket scientist who came up with this brilliant piece of tourist marketing. Suffice to say, it’s dead in the water even before the ambulance arrives…
Ron Rossington
Until the ditch the 14 day quarantine and end the ineffective lockdowns, Thailand will not get the tourist numbers they are in dire need of to stabilize the economy.
k tara
Another brilliant idea for tourists which will be dead on arrival. Do these people live in reality.
rickdangr
Tourism will NOT return until the 14 day quarantine is gone! Get the vaccine out to the Thai people, then start with allowing tourists in without quarantine, that have been vaccinated. This would be a smart way to open, and to get it done by April 1st, before the Songkran holiday.
Paul D
Hello Thaiger Team, the story with regards to vaccinations tagging on with the STV, seems to me as another of Thailands false hope stories. But I am sure the Government powers may have overlooked the strong suggestions many Airlines have voiced, “that no traveller will be allowed on the flight unless they have proof of vaccinations”. Even this is not 100% at this point. Some countries will not even allow their citizens to leave right now. I think the Thai government, even though are doing as much as they can right now, needs to not provide false hope to travellers at this point.
Energy3
another gimmick by thai officials – free vaccine with STV – sounds like you’re getting a happy meal with a free toy
Sai Sai
This is ridiculous!
Tyler Durden
These Thai officials need to wake up. The reason us tourists aren’t coming to Thailand is because of the 2 week quarantine, adding extra vaccination costs on top of an already expensive STV visa ain’t gonna get me over there that’s for sure. If these officials don’t drop the 2 week quarantine, there once popular visitors are going to be popular visitors elsewhere, as already I know many people traveling to South America.
And this gentlemen, J German, who went to all the trouble for little return…
I went to Bangkok in Dec. for the holidays. I did my 2 weeks of ASQ during which the shrimp market outbreak started. By the time I got out of quarantine, I had 4 nights of fun, but it was far from what the scene once was. I had a fun NYE, then it all got shut down. I went there to be in a country that was “safer” and not on lockdown. I lost that bet. Then Taiwan closed to international flights, cancelling my trip home. I got on the next plane to the US, leaving several weeks early so as not to get stuck there with nothing to do. My advice is, don’t waste your money or your time (like I did) until vaccinations are widely distributed and quarantines are over.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Patong, Phuket Town to fund residents’ vaccines
Patong and Phuket Town are planning to fund registered residents’ Covid-19 vaccines, Thai and foreign, with the hope to speed up the inoculation process without waiting for the national government. The mayors of both cities say they have already allocated the funds to move forward with purchasing the vaccines after the government approves which ones may be used.
Like any other municipality in Thailand, the Covid-19 vaccine must be acquired from the Ministry of Public Health. Thanit Sermkaew, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office, says his office had yet to receive the news on how many doses of the vaccine Phuket could receive or in which order to vaccinate people.
“I don’t want to wait in the queue to get the vaccine budget. Chalong people deserve to receive vaccines. They do not need to pay.”
Mayor Samran of Chalong confirmed that the Covid vaccines will be freely available to all people registered as living in Chalong Subdistrict, regardless whether the resident is Thai or foreign.
“There are about 20,000 to 30,000 people in Chalong. This includes everyone: Thais, migrant workers and other foreigners registered as living in Chalong, such as retirees and foreigners staying here for other reasons. They will all receive the vaccine.”
Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana has also confirmed that Phuket City Municipality will also administer free vaccines to the over 79,000 people living in Phuket Town. But he says only people who were registered as living in the city limits at the end of December would be eligible to receive the free vaccines. Chalermluck Kebsup, Mayor of Patong, is also following suit by offering free vaccines to registered residents.
“We deserve to get the vaccine quickly because Phuket is a tourism province, our people depend on tourism.”
It has been 26 days since Phuket had any positive cases of Covid-19, but Chalermluck says a vaccine will curb worries of Covid spreading.
“The vaccine is our hope in stopping this fear. If local residents receive the vaccine as quickly as possible, I think people will be more confident in receiving domestic tourists. Then businesses can run.”
Phuket Chamber of Commerce President Thanusak Phungdet is praising the move by local municipalities to plan free vaccinations.
“Provinces that rely on tourism should receive the vaccine before other provinces. For Phuket, it will create more confidence among tourists wanting to travel here. Then businesses can start operating again, and that will help local people earn incomes that they can live on.”
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines will drop during mass inoculations: Thai virologist
Thai virologist Dr. Yong Poovorawan from Chulalongkorn University, has spoken about claims that the efficacy of every vaccine available today, including Covid-19 vaccines, tend to lower after being used in mass inoculations, compared to the findings from the laboratory during human testing trials.
He recommends that people should not rely solely on the vaccines alone because uncertainty will remain during the roll out phase of the new inoculations.
“The best way to protect themselves is to practice basic safety standards as we usually do today… wearing face masks all the time when going outside and in crowded venues, regularly washing hands, and maintain social distancing.”
On his Facebook page, Dr. Young cited the case of Hepatitis B vaccines that claimed between 94-95% efficacy. But after use on mass populations, its efficacy dropped to about 80%. He believes this trend will be the same as Covid-19 vaccines.
“Although the manufacturers claim the vaccines’ high efficacy, that is just the laboratory results. In practice, several variables may cause lower effectiveness of the vaccines.”
He also says that the real effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines, both the American from Pfizer and the Chinese from Sinopharm will be known soon after the populations of Israel and UAE have been inoculated in large numbers already.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chinese propaganda flick released about the Wuhan lockdown
A new, state-backed film marking the anniversary of the Covid-19 Wuhan lockdown, is using propaganda to praise the central Chinese city. The documentary “Days and Nights in Wuhan” chronicles the suffering that the city’s 11 million residents endured during the 76 day lockdown. 30 filmmakers contributed to the film which included footage of medical staff and front-line workers.
The film joins other documentaries centered on the Wuhan lockdown, including one that was produced by an activist artist that led to him fleeing the country after being harrassed by China’s Communist Party. “Coronation” was rejected by festivals, theatres, and streaming services in which the creator speaks about fears over the offending government which tightly controls what films can be shown inside the nation and abroad.
The new film was directed by Cao Jinling and has already debuted in Wuhan but the audience number were ‘underwhelming’. The film is set to be released to other cities across the weekend. But it is not clear if the Chinese government will allow it to be shown overseas.
“We wanted to record the journey of battling against the Covid-19 epidemic via motion picture. Some of the details, including the intense care, anxious waiting, heartbreaking farewells and hopeful rebirths, might strike a chord with viewers.”
The lockdown imposed on January 23 of last year, was eventually extended to surrounding areas in Hubei province, seeing some 56 million people unable to leave their homes. Hospitals and morgues became overwhelmed at the height of the crisis as Wuhan accounted for most of China’s 4,635 death toll.
Meanwhile, China has finally gave permission for the World Health Organisation to send a team of international experts to begin investigating the virus’ origins. Experts mostly agree that the coronavirus emerged from a Wuhan food market where live wild animals that carry the virus were sold. But China’s government has all but refuted the claim by insinuating that the virus was possibly brought into the country by US soldiers.
Other conspiracy theories are abound, but the notion that the virus was not from Wuhan has done well with many residents, who maintain the virus came from somewhere else. Such beliefs by those residents have also propelled them to view themselves as victims.
SOURCE: Associated Press
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Patong, Phuket Town to fund residents’ vaccines
ASQ + Vaccine in Thailand proposal gets the thumbs down
Courteous thief apologises to Bangkok convenience store: Sorry I’ve a kid
Efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines will drop during mass inoculations: Thai virologist
Education minister’s wife plans to run for governor of Bangkok
Chinese propaganda flick released about the Wuhan lockdown
1.5 million Thais approaching poverty line
Chon Buri province reports 0 cases of Covid today
CCSA Update: 309 new Covid-19 infections in Thailand
Smog across Bangkok can be blamed on a ‘Dust Dome’ of pollutants
Son lights himself on fire after asking mom for lottery money
Thai tourism operators want to offer vaccination-inclusive packages
US President Biden jump starting Covid-19 strategy
Chinese businessmen hand out food in Pattaya
Thailand’s broadband internet speed ranks #1
Australian man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing children in Thailand
Thailand’s PM says he won’t let Thais become vaccine “guinea pigs”
Thailand threw a tourism party. No one arrived.
Norway adjusts advice after 28 possible vaccine-related deaths of elderly people
Police raid Bangkok restaurant, more than 80 people face charges for violating Emergency Decree
BTS skytrain maximum fare rate increasing to 158 baht despite backlash
Thailand on fire – NASA satellite website tracks the country’s farm fires
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
UPDATE: Confusion over Covid-19 tests for visa extensions
Police say at least 2 people to be arrested in Bangkok bomb attack – UPDATE
Record number of tourism firms quitting Covid-ravaged sector for good
Covid-19 test NOT required for visa extensions (at least not today)
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand’s tourism in the Covid 2021 era
Disease control measures ease up in Samut Sakhon
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Phuket4 days ago
UPDATE: Confusion over Covid-19 tests for visa extensions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 test NOT required for visa extensions (at least not today)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand’s tourism in the Covid 2021 era
- Bangkok4 days ago
Man arrested for allegedly overstaying 60 day tourist visa by 7 years
- Protests3 days ago
Security guard slaps student for displaying protest sign at Bangkok mall – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
AstraZeneca vaccine could be approved for emergency use in Thailand this week
- Bangkok3 days ago
Man arrested for allegedly importing millions of fake designer sunglasses
- Thailand3 days ago
Amnesty International condemns “shocking” 87-year sentence for lèse majesté offences