6 new cases in Phuket, most of them from Patong | The Thaiger

The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee announced 6 new Covid-19 cases in Phuket today, bringing the total number of official cases to 47. 4 of the 6 new cases were from Patong, the other 2 from Kata and Karon.

“879 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus. Of these were six “new cases”.

Of the “people under investigation”, 111 remain in hospital, with 66 awaiting test results to confirm if they are infected.

The new cases…

Case 42 . A 32 year old Thai man – a security guard in the entertainment area in Soi Bangla, Patong. He fell ill on March 22. 2 people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 43 . A 32 year old Thai woman – a hotel receptionist at Kata Beach. DID not wear a face mask while interacting with tourists of many nationalities. Fell ill on March 23. 23 people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 44 . A 30 year old Thai man – had previously worked close to staff at an Italian restaurant in Patong. He became ill on Mar 24. 6 people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 45 . A 23 year old Thai woman – a waitress at a French restaurant in Patong. A history of contact with many confirmed patients in Patong and with tourists of many nationalities. Fell ill on March 20. 27 people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 46 . A 23 year old Thai woman – a worker at an entertainment venue on Soi Bangla, Patong. A history of being close to other confirmed patients, French people and tourists of many nationalities. Fell ill on March 25. 1 other person had high risk exposure to this patient.

. A 23 year old Thai woman – a worker at an entertainment venue on Soi Bangla, Patong. A history of being close to other confirmed patients, French people and tourists of many nationalities. Fell ill on March 25. 1 other person had high risk exposure to this patient. Case 47. An 27 year old man from Uzbekistan man – working as hotel front office staff at Karon Beach. He did not wear a face mask while working with tourists of many nationalities. He became ill on March 25. 6 people had high risk exposure to this patient.

The Provincial committee also made the following requests…

• all residents and visitors to wear a face mask at all times and to avoid personal contact, and to frequently wash their hands with soap or alcohol.

• any persons experiencing a fever, sore throat, coughing or a runny nose must wear a face mask, maintain a safe distance from other people and to see a doctor immediately.

• People to be truthful when giving details about their health history.