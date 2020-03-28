Department of Disease Control says social distancing is a must to slow spread of virus | The Thaiger

A leading expert on communicable diseases at the Ministry of Public Health is warning of a massive increase in Covid-19 coronavirus infections unless social distancing guidelines are followed, saying cases could skyrocket to 25,000 by mid-April. Anupong Sujariyakul of the ministry’s Department of Control says that social distancing is crucial to reducing the contagion.

Anupol calculates that, if 80% cent of residents strictly limit their contact with others and stay at least a metre away from the others, about 7,745 people will be infected by April 15, up from the current 1,136.

But if only 50% of people take the recommended precautions, there would be more than 17,000 infections. And if most people ignore the advice, there could be more than 25,000 cases.

“It’s important to understand that a low rate of infection enables medical personnel to control the disease, but if the figure were to rise sharply, they could no longer do that.”

“At least 90% of Thai people should adhere to social distancing so that we have enough hospital beds for the people most at risk of severe infection and death from the virus, such as those over 70 years old, people with congenital diseases, and children, who have low immunity to the virus.”

SOURCE: The Nation