Phuket residents told to stay home from 8pm – 3am ‘until further notice’ | The Thaiger

A virtual curfew has been announced for the island of Phuket which will restrict residents to their accommodation or homes from 8pm – 3am until further notice. The only exceptions would be URGENT errands. The announcement takes effect from today until further notice, according to the notice signed by the Phuket Governor.

The notice “seeks the collaboration of local residents and visitors” to help curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus around the southern island.

The announcement has been signed by the Governor Phuket with the authority of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee.

Earlier today, the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee announced 6 new Covid-19 cases in Phuket, bringing the total number of official cases to 47. 4 of the 6 new cases were from Patong, the other 2 from Kata and Karon.