Phuket residents told to stay home from 8pm – 3am ‘until further notice’ | The Thaiger

Phuket residents told to stay home from 8pm – 3am ‘until further notice’
A virtual curfew has been announced for the island of Phuket which will restrict residents to their accommodation or homes from 8pm – 3am until further notice. The only exceptions would be URGENT errands. The announcement takes effect from today until further notice, according to the notice signed by the Phuket Governor.
The notice “seeks the collaboration of local residents and visitors” to help curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus around the southern island.
The announcement has been signed by the Governor Phuket with the authority of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee.
Earlier today, the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee announced 6 new Covid-19 cases in Phuket, bringing the total number of official cases to 47. 4 of the 6 new cases were from Patong, the other 2 from Kata and Karon.
109 new coronavirus cases for Thailand (Saturday)
The Thai Public Health Ministry has reported 109 new coronavirus cases and 2 new death today. This brings the total to 1,245 cases and 6 deaths in the Kingdom.
The latest figures brought the total cases to 1,245 across 57 provinces – 1,032 of the patients are Thais. Bangkok has a total of 515 cases, followed by Nonthaburi with 58 and Phuket with 47.
The death of a 55 year old woman brings the total fatalities in Thailand to 6. The woman was reported to also have complications related to diabetes.
The Public Health Ministry stresses the need for people to stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.
6 new cases in Phuket, most of them from Patong
The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee announced 6 new Covid-19 cases in Phuket today, bringing the total number of official cases to 47. 4 of the 6 new cases were from Patong, the other 2 from Kata and Karon.
“879 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus. Of these were six “new cases”.
Of the “people under investigation”, 111 remain in hospital, with 66 awaiting test results to confirm if they are infected.
The new cases…
- Case 42. A 32 year old Thai man – a security guard in the entertainment area in Soi Bangla, Patong. He fell ill on March 22. 2 people had high risk exposure to this patient.
- Case 43. A 32 year old Thai woman – a hotel receptionist at Kata Beach. DID not wear a face mask while interacting with tourists of many nationalities. Fell ill on March 23. 23 people had high risk exposure to this patient.
- Case 44. A 30 year old Thai man – had previously worked close to staff at an Italian restaurant in Patong. He became ill on Mar 24. 6 people had high risk exposure to this patient.
- Case 45. A 23 year old Thai woman – a waitress at a French restaurant in Patong. A history of contact with many confirmed patients in Patong and with tourists of many nationalities. Fell ill on March 20. 27 people had high risk exposure to this patient.
- Case 46. A 23 year old Thai woman – a worker at an entertainment venue on Soi Bangla, Patong. A history of being close to other confirmed patients, French people and tourists of many nationalities. Fell ill on March 25. 1 other person had high risk exposure to this patient.
- Case 47. An 27 year old man from Uzbekistan man – working as hotel front office staff at Karon Beach. He did not wear a face mask while working with tourists of many nationalities. He became ill on March 25. 6 people had high risk exposure to this patient.
The Provincial committee also made the following requests…
• all residents and visitors to wear a face mask at all times and to avoid personal contact, and to frequently wash their hands with soap or alcohol.
• any persons experiencing a fever, sore throat, coughing or a runny nose must wear a face mask, maintain a safe distance from other people and to see a doctor immediately.
Department of Disease Control says social distancing is a must to slow spread of virus
A leading expert on communicable diseases at the Ministry of Public Health is warning of a massive increase in Covid-19 coronavirus infections unless social distancing guidelines are followed, saying cases could skyrocket to 25,000 by mid-April. Anupong Sujariyakul of the ministry’s Department of Control says that social distancing is crucial to reducing the contagion.
Anupol calculates that, if 80% cent of residents strictly limit their contact with others and stay at least a metre away from the others, about 7,745 people will be infected by April 15, up from the current 1,136.
But if only 50% of people take the recommended precautions, there would be more than 17,000 infections. And if most people ignore the advice, there could be more than 25,000 cases.
“It’s important to understand that a low rate of infection enables medical personnel to control the disease, but if the figure were to rise sharply, they could no longer do that.”
“At least 90% of Thai people should adhere to social distancing so that we have enough hospital beds for the people most at risk of severe infection and death from the virus, such as those over 70 years old, people with congenital diseases, and children, who have low immunity to the virus.”
