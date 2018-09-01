Connect with us

Thaiger Radio News – Saturday

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere.

 

National

Kanchanaburi mother and her lover arrested over 2015 murder

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

43 mins ago

on

September 1, 2018

By

A three year old crime has eventually caught up with a woman and her lover in Kanchanaburi.

Police have arrested a 47 year old woman implicated in conspiring with her 36 year old plantation worker lover in the murder of her 56 year old plantation owner husband in Kanchanaburi’s Sai Yok district back in August 2015.

Supatchaya Sirisuk was arrested in Muang Kanchanaburi under a warrant issued on Thursday.

Earlier this week her alleged lover, Phuphathong Phathongphum, was arrested along with his four accomplices – 22 and 27 year old Thais and two 25 year old Burmese.

Phuphathong then reportedly confessed to plotting the murder of Nawapong Sajjathampiwat.

He claims that the victim had put a black-magic curse on him following an argument over the discovery of his wife’s affair with Phuphathong.  The murder suspect denied the motive of wanting to take over the victim’s property and run off with his wife.

A police source said that following Nawapong’s disappearance in August 2015, Supatchaya told her three children that their father had moved to Myanmar to be ordained as a monk.

Then Supatchaya and the children moved in with Phuphathong in Thong Pha Phum district, while the four workers moved away.

Following her arrest, Supatchaya reportedly made a partial confession by admitting she had an affair with Phuphathong and she knew about Phuphathong’s plan “to assault” her late husband.

She claimed the suspect told her in July 2015 that he would assault Nawapong to cripple him but that turned into a murder and she did not know what to do so she kept quiet.

A police source said that the case came to police’s attention after Nawapong’s 21 year old son became suspicious about his father’s disappearance.

SOURCE: The Nation

National

Police uncover a major farm scam

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

15 hours ago

on

August 31, 2018

By

It works a bit like the famous Nigerian scam when you have to deposit money into an account to unlock promised million (that never arrive of course). But this one was in Thailand…

Police have arrested an alleged fraudster who claimed that his company was contracted by the UN to provide 1 million baht financial support to Thai farmers.

56 year old Phitchaphipha Sritrakulrak, chairman of Panpee Group (Thai, Laos, Cambodia), was arrested for the crimes that allegedly caused about 30 million baht in damages.

Deputy commander of the Tourist police bureau Pol Maj General Surachete Hakparn says the arrest was conducted following a series of complaints from farmers who had become suspicious of the suspect’s company.

The firm claimed that it had been allocated a budget from the UN to loan farmers 1 million baht each at a low interest rate, and it would buy their crops at a guaranteed price.

Before they could get the money, however, the farmers had to pay a membership fee of between 2,000 and 5,000 baht to the company. They also had to pay 2,500 baht to attend seminars organised by the company. Surachete said that these conditions were fraudulent.

The suspect earlier claimed he conducted the business as contract farming.

In response to the Thai Agriculture Ministry’s inquiry, Deirdre Boyd, UN coordinator, said that the project being implemented by the company did not belong to the UN System Agencies, Funds and Programmes, nor is there any affiliation of the project with the UN System in Thailand.

The warrant for Phitchaphipha’s arrest was issued by Surin Court after a complaint by Nachon Trongjai, chairperson of Shiny Intercorperation company. He said the suspect attempted to gather unmilled rice from farmers to export to foreign countries.

However, when Nachon got the rice from 325 farmers, the suspect failed to pay as promised. Surachete said the suspect is facing three other fraud charges.

STORY: The Nation

National

Tourist arrivals up again – 11 percent rise year on year

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

22 hours ago

on

August 31, 2018

By

Thailand welcomed 22,657,730 visitors over between January-July 2018, up by 11 percent over the same period in 2017, according to preliminary figures collected by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. Estimated visitor expenditure also rose significantly, up 14.44 percent to 1.18 trillion baht.

The top ten source markets of visitors to Thailand in January – July 2018:

 

SOURCE: Ministry of Tourism and Sports

The TAT Governor Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn says, “This strong growth is very encouraging in terms of numbers, but even more important are some of the emerging new trends; such as, the 23.3 percent increase in visitor arrivals by sea (July 2018), and the higher hotel occupancies being experienced by emerging secondary provinces; such as, Rayong, Suphan Buri, Chainat, Nakhon Pathom, Ang Thong and Phatthalung.”

East Asian countries accounted for 15.45 million visitors, or 68 percent of the total. China topped the list with 6,860,924 million arrivals. ASEAN countries generated over 5.62 million arrivals, with growth from the Philippines (+9.93 percent), Lao PDR. (+9.31 percent), Cambodia (+8.43 percent), Vietnam (+7.83 percent), Indonesia (+7.67 percent), Malaysia (+6.80 percent) and Singapore (+2.97 percent). The only contractions were from Myanmar (-0.36 percent) and Brunei (-11.04 percent).

Arrivals from Europe were up 6.37 percent to 4.05 million. Russia is the largest source market out of Europe, with arrivals of 900,712, up by 16.24 percent.

Arrivals from the Americas were up 2.99 percent to 948,872. The main market, USA, was up by 5.82 percent to 656,327.

Arrivals from South Asia grew by 12.11 percent to 1,133,057. India topped the list with arrivals of 919,130, up 13.24 percent.

Arrivals from Oceania declined by 1.49 percent to 532,296 visitors, largely due to lower arrivals from Australia (-1.82 percent).

Arrivals from the Middle East declined by 4.56 percent to 432,054.

Arrivals from Africa grew by 7.48 percent to 106,394. The top performing market was South Africa, up by 14.56 percent to 54,651.

In terms of revenue earnings, this is the breakdown of the estimated expenditure by the top ten performing markets:

SOURCE: Ministry of Tourism and Sports

