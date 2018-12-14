Krabi man arrested after shooting his friend with an M16 rifle | The Thaiger

Krabi
Krabi man arrested after shooting his friend with an M16 rifle
The Plai Praya Police in Krabi have been notified that a man has sustained serious injuries after being shot at a house in Plai Praya.
Police and emergency responders arrived to find blood all over the floor. Bullet holes were found in the windows and doors of the residence. Four M16 rifle cartridges were found on the ground
23 year old Suppachock Bangsok, a motorbike mechanic, had sustained serious injuries as a result of bullet wounds and had already been taken to Krabi Hospital in critical condition.
32 year old Kietisak Choochaui, the alleged gunman, was later arrested at his house nearby.
Kietisak told police that he was jealous as Suppachock was always talking with his wife. Kietisak admitted that he and his wife have being separated as they were having problems with their relationship.
Kietisak was taken to Plai Praya Police Station where he has been assisting police with their enquiries.
Krabi
UPDATE: Man arrested for possessing exotic wild cats
In a follow up to our article yesterday about the man being arrested ‘in possession of exotic mixed wild cats;, Junie Kovacs, the Founder of the Lanta Animal Welfare has sent The Thaiger an update, saying…
“Even though members from Lanta Animal Welfare and wild life officers tried to convince the man that it would be best to sterilise the kittens, he refused.”
This is yesterday’s story….
A man has been arrested after being found in possession of mixed protected wild cats which, authorities claim, are very ‘fierce’.
Officers went to a house in Koh Lanta, Krabi after they were notified that a man was keeping protected Leopard Cats.
A male three year old Leopard Cat weighing two kilograms were found inside a big cage at the house. 33 year old Supakdee Sangkhao said he was the the owner of the cat.
Officers also found a female Bengal Cat and 17 kittens walking around the house. Officers believe the kittens are a mixture of Leopard Cat and Bengal Cat.
Supakdee has also been charged with illegal possession of protected animals.
Supakdee says, “Local people gave me this Leopard Cat since it was very young. A European tourist gave me the Bangal Cat. I didn’t know that keeping them was illegal.”
The mixture of these two wild cat cat breeds are very popular amongst people who like cats. They are quite large and have fur like tiger. They cost from ten thousands to hundred thousand baht. Police suspect that Supakdee was breeding the cats commercially and are conducting further investigations.
Krabi
Wandering crocodile found at Krabi restaurant
A crocodile has shown up last night at a restaurant in Krabi (without a booking).
Krabi rescue workers were notified that there was a stray crocodile hanging around the ‘Wangtong’ restaurant in Ao Luek, Krabi.
Rescue workers and police headed to the rear of the restaurant to find three dogs were barking at the 1.7 metre crocodile. There was a leash around the crocodile‘s head. It took about 10 minutes to catch the wandering croc.
Khun Sutin told police that while he was taking care of customers at his restaurant he heard the three dogs barking. He went out to check and discovered they were barking at the crocodile.
The crocodile was taken to Ao Luek Police Station while police try and find its owner.
Krabi
Krabi rescue workers stop a python and cobra fight – VIDEO
Rescue workers have stopped a fight between two snakes.
Rescue workers in Nuea Klong, Krabi were trying to stop a fight between a two metre python and a one and a half metre cobra while they were fighting inside a local house.
Rescue worker used a snake snare to move the python and the cobra out of the house. It took about 10 minutes to stop the fighting. Neither were injured in their short battle.
38 year old Kanokkorn Maidam, the owner of the house says, “When I returned home last night I found that these two snakes were fighting. I think that they were searching for a rat and just happened to be find the same rat at the same time. I think they were fighting over who would claim the rat.”
Rescue workers in Nuea Klong, Krabi were trying to stop a fight between a two metre python and a one and a half metre cobra while they were fighting inside a local house.
Posted by The Thaiger on Tuesday, December 11, 2018
