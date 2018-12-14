Krabi man arrested after shooting his friend with an M16 rifle | The Thaiger

The Plai Praya Police in Krabi have been notified that a man has sustained serious injuries after being shot at a house in Plai Praya.

Police and emergency responders arrived to find blood all over the floor. Bullet holes were found in the windows and doors of the residence. Four M16 rifle cartridges were found on the ground

23 year old Suppachock Bangsok, a motorbike mechanic, had sustained serious injuries as a result of bullet wounds and had already been taken to Krabi Hospital in critical condition.

32 year old Kietisak Choochaui, the alleged gunman, was later arrested at his house nearby.

Kietisak told police that he was jealous as Suppachock was always talking with his wife. Kietisak admitted that he and his wife have being separated as they were having problems with their relationship.

Kietisak was taken to Plai Praya Police Station where he has been assisting police with their enquiries.





