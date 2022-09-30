Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)

Wondering where to go in Bangkok with a small budget? Then this article is for you! Here, we’ve compiled the best Bangkok attractions that cost little to nothing for tourists. From outdoor markets and parks to indoor, themed shopping malls, tourists will love this list of budget-friendly Bangkok attractions!

1. Talad Rod Fai (Srinagarindra Train Night Market)

Address: 51 Srinagarindra Road, Nong Bon, Prawet, Bangkok 10250, Thailand

This popular market is an open-air train market that is located on Bangkok’s eastern outside end. With plenty of vintage goods to buy, thrift shoppers will love the great selection. Moreover, it is a fun way to spend the evening browsing through second-hand Superman, Batman, and other retro statues. Surprisingly, you can also find dentist chairs and fairground rides are also available at the market, ensuring that children have a fun time. Furthermore, car lovers will enjoy seeing vintage cars and snapping selfies by them.

Address: Pak Klong Talad, Memorial Bridge to Khlong Lord, Chak Phet Rd, Bangkok, Thailand

This flower market, also known as ‘Pak Klong Talad’ is open 24 hours a day and sells a huge variety of flowers. Located in Bangkok’s Old Town, it is a famous attraction and it is free unless you choose to buy some flowers. However, if you wake up early, 4am is supposedly the best time to visit as you can see the trucks unloading the newest stock of flowers. Thai culture-lovers will enjoy seeing the vendors and wreath-makers in the morning as they make garlands and other designs to be sold.

Address: Chakkrawat, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100, Thailand

Weirdly enough, you can find crocodiles resting in a small pond at Wat Chakrawatrachawat Woramahawihan in Bangkok’s Chinatown. Offering excitement and a bit of fright for kids, finding these scary creatures is like going on a treasure hunt around Chinatown. And, along the way, you can take in the surrounding Chinese shops and restaurants. The temple is just 5 minutes away from Yaowarat Road, where Chinatown resides. Moreover, after you pass the temple’s entrance, you can turn left and see the pond. However, if you don’t want to get up close, you can simply view the stuffed crocodile inside a display case nearby!

Address: Ratchadamri Rd, Lumphini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand

Erawan Shrine is not only famous for its Buddhist statues, but for its traditional Thai dance shows. Here, you can enjoy a free cultural experience in this majestic temple. Moreover, the golden statue of Than Tao Mahaprom is another delightful sight to see before or after seeing the dance show. The statue is decorated with hundreds of yellow flowers and incense sticks from worshippers paying their respects. The dancing troupe also pays respect to the gods by performing several times a day when requested by worshippers following a donation, making it a great experience in which to learn about ancient Thai culture. Also, locals and foreigners alike believe that the prayers at the Erawan Shrine are answered so make a wish while you’re there!

Address: Siriraj, Bangkok Noi, Bangkok 10700, Thailand

Who would’ve thought you could find retired trains hidden in The old Thonburi Railway Station? If you are looking for a free thing to do and see, this attraction is definitely one of Bangkok’s hidden gems. Located just behind Siriraj Hospital, the station is not very big, but features a huge warehouse with old steam engines. Additionally, some of these trains are used for special events and are kept in mint condition. Families will love visiting this cool site, and if you ask, they may even let you go inside one of these classic trains.

Address: Rama IV Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Bangkok, Thailand 10330

This gorgeous park is known by many as a heavenly respite from the city’s daily hustle and bustle. Here, visitors can set down a blanket and enjoy the surrounding nature while having a picnic. Furthermore, kids will definitely love running around this spacious park as it offers plenty of room for activities. However, many don’t know that the park has some unusual residents. Monitor lizards roam freely around Lumpini Park, making a visitor’s experience all the more exotic! Be careful, as it is not recommended to get up close and personal with the lizards. However, they are quite used to tourists and usually won’t cause a problem.

Address: Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

This awesome mall is a must-see for people of any age. As it is decorated in themes from famous world cities, kids will even enjoy just walking around the mall. Here, kids can see scenes from San Francisco, Paris, London, and Tokyo and even take some great selfies. Moreover, the bathrooms even have unique themes, so you won’t get bored while doing your business. To walk around Terminal 21 is free, and you will only spend money if you want. Some visitors just enjoy entering an air-conditioned space as a respite from Bangkok weather!

The whole family will enjoy these top Bangkok, Thailand attractions! You can learn about Thai culture while saving big on spending. Moreover, each attraction offers a glimpse into local life, with many things to see and do.