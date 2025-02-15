TAT Launches ASEAN + India Shoppers in Thailand 2025

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) officially launched ASEAN + India Shoppers in Thailand 2025, building on the success of last year’s inaugural campaign. This initiative aims to strengthen Thailand’s reputation as a premier shopping and cultural tourism destination, targeting tourists from ASEAN countries and India with exclusive offers and immersive experiences.

TAT Governor, Thapanee Kiatphaibool shares her excitement about the upcoming campaign.

“We are thrilled to bring back the ASEAN + India Shoppers in Thailand campaign. Aligned with the government’s 5 Must-Do Experiences in Thailand initiative, this campaign highlights Thai strengths through cuisine, locally crafted goods, and unique products.

“Collaborating with retailers of all levels, we feature Thai food, souvenirs such as aromatherapy items, traditional snacks, dried fruits, and fashion and accessories by Thai artisans. This not only boosts tourism but also supports local communities and small enterprises.”

Running from March to May 31, the campaign celebrates Thailand’s culture, exceptional products, and renowned hospitality through partnerships with leading retailers such as King Power International (including Multiply by Eight (X8) and Firster), Central Group (featuring Central Pattana, Central Department Store Group under Central Retail, Central Food Retail), The Mall Group (featuring Gourmet Market), One Bangkok, Erb, Ginger Farm Kitchen, Gaysorn Village, Bissin, Satta Farm, Big C Supercenter, CP AXTRA, and Thai Air Asia.

Over the course of three months, the campaign offers ASEAN and Indian tourists shopping and dining privileges valued between 500 and 3,000 baht. Visitors can participate by scanning a QR code upon arrival in Thailand or visiting aseanindiashoppers.com to answer questions about the 5 must-do experiences in Thailand.

Discounts can be redeemed at luxury malls, local markets, and speciality shops across Bangkok and all regions of Thailand. Participants can explore Thai fashion, discover lifestyle brands, shop for authentic local products, and enjoy delectable Thai cuisine.

The campaign leverages the travel convenience of ASEAN and Indian tourists, with flight times averaging just two to four hours. ASEAN visitors have a high repeat rate (72.26%), while the Indian market continues to grow, supported by Thailand’s Free Visa initiative and strong air connectivity.

TAT anticipates the campaign to generate an economic impact exceeding 180 million Baht. Beyond revenue, the campaign aims to enhance global awareness of the Amazing Thailand brand, targeting over 1 million impressions worldwide.

ASEAN and Indian tourists are forecasted to play a critical role in revitalising Thailand’s economy in 2025, contributing an estimated 11 million and 2.3 million arrivals, respectively. TAT envisions this campaign as a cornerstone in driving economic growth through shopping, cultural tourism, and sustainable practices.

