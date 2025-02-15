Pattaya’s iconic sign gets a dazzling upgrade

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

Pattaya City’s famous hillside sign is getting a stunning new look, with a high-tech lighting upgrade set to be completed by February 27.

Deputy Mayor Manoch Nongyai recently inspected the site on Pratumnak Hill, where contractors demonstrated the state-of-the-art lighting system.

“The Pattaya City sign has been a landmark for over 20 years, but time has taken its toll. This upgrade will restore its brilliance and enhance the city’s world-class image.”

The 90% complete project, which began on October 1 last year, includes the installation of dynamic LED lighting on the sign’s letters. Once finished, the area beneath the sign will also be decorated with patterned designs to create a picturesque spot for tourists snapping photos.

Related Articles
But the real showstopper? A vibrant nightly light display! From 7pm to 10pm, tourists can enjoy dazzling illuminations, with colour-changing sequences on special occasions and public holidays.

“When there’s no special light show, the sign will glow in the colour of the day.”

Pattaya’s authorities are banking on the refreshed landmark to draw more visitors and boost the city’s appeal, reported The Pattaya News.

With its revamped glow, the Pattaya City sign is set to shine brighter than ever, ensuring it remains a must-visit attraction for years to come.

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

In similar news, the Machanu Roundabout in Pattaya, where Jomtien Second Road meets the path to Jomtien Beach, has become a hazardous hotspot, with dangerously low pedestrian signs causing injuries.

Positioned at just 160 centimetres, the signs are an accident waiting to happen. Oblivious tourists frequently collide with them, resulting in head injuries, some severe enough to require stitches and hospitalisation.

Frustrated residents are demanding immediate action, calling for the signs to be relocated and reassessed before more people get hurt.

The string of accidents has sparked criticism over poor planning and lack of oversight in traffic sign installations. With lives at risk, the community is pushing for urgent intervention to prevent further injuries at this increasingly perilous intersection.

