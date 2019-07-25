Tobacco giant lobbies Thai government to reverse vaping laws | The Thaiger

Thailand
Tobacco giant lobbies Thai government to reverse vaping laws

Leading Thai cigarette importer Philip Morris Trading wants the new government and policymakers to start talking with the tobacco industry to find constructive solutions to reducing harm caused by smoking.
The tobacco giant is hoping the new government will consider innovative “smoke-free products” (vaping) for smokers, who would otherwise continue smoking.
Cut to the chase – Philip Morris, under attack from bad PR and decades of law suits, are now swinging their product lines around to e-cigarettes and vaping, instead of combustible cigarettes
Thailand has banned the import, sale and servicing of e-cigarettes since 2014, with violators facing arrest and a jail sentence. Philip Morris want the law changed so they can swing cigarette smokers over to a vaping habit instead.
Gerald Margolis, managing director of Philip Morris Thailand, says the company wanted to call on the government to make way for a discussion that is backed by findings about the impact of smoking and encourage policymakers to review scientific evidence indicating that smoke-free products are a safer alternative to cigarettes and could significantly reduce risks once smokers switch completely to e-cigarettes (which Phillip Morris also produce).
“With current developments in technology and science, it’s a great opportunity that we could get away from some ideological dialogues that we have had in the past and have more talks about fact and science instead to help create a smoke-free future in Thailand.”
Philip Morris International, along with its sister organisation in Thailand, is working to create a smoke-free environment by planning to completely discontinue the production and distribution of combustible cigarettes and replace it with smoke-free products as soon as possible, according to Margolis.
Since 2008, Philip Morris has invested more than 1.8 trillion baht to develop smoke-free products or “heat-not-burn” cigarettes that remain well below the point of combustion when lit.
Scientific research has found that the primary source of harm from smoking comes from harmful chemicals in the smoke from a burning cigarette, not the nicotine that is consumed.
In the past, the tobacco firm held regular discussions with the Commerce Ministry and Excise Department to share its scientific results and studies on alternative products, but it never held face-to-face meetings with public health agencies.
Margolis said moves to cut down on tobacco-related harm and promote smoke-free products was mostly successful in countries where scientific findings were shared with and embraced by public health agencies, and companies like Philip Morris were allowed to share related information with consumers so they could learn about the products and their benefits.


Environment
Builders of Laos dam say they’re not responsible for lack of flow in Mekong River
Both the government of Laos and the builders of the Xayaburi dam are dismissing allegations that damming of the Mekong River, for the trial run of electricity generators, is one of the reasons for the sharp drop of water levels in the downstream stretches of the Mekong River. Water levels in the reservoir, 30 metres above the river, is about 2.75 metres deep.
Builders of the dam, CK Power Company (Thailand), a subsidiary of Ch Karn Chang, made the denials today.
Deputy managing director of CK Power Company, Anuparb Wonglakorn, says that the company raised the water level in the reservoir for technical purposes once in October last year.
He offered as the excuse that the influence of El Nino this year was largely to blame for the lowest amount of water flowing into the Mekong River in a century. He also criticised the Jinghong dam, in China’s southern Yunnan province, for releasing less water downstream, causing hardship for Lao people and Thais downstream, who rely on water from the Mekong, not only for consumption but for fishing and navigation.
Anuparb suggested that the Mekong River Commission, made up of Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam, should invite Myanmar and China for talks about sustainable water management in the Mekong River.

Thailand
Lights, camera, blog. TAT reaches out to online millennials.

With pressure on tourism authorities to come up with new ways to lure tourists to the Land Of Smiles and rebrand the tired ‘Amazing Thailand’ promotion, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) have come up with the ‘Thailand Village Academy’.
Stepping firmly into the world of online bloggers and social media, the TAT are hoping to reach out to a younger market, specifically the 18-35 demographic.
44 bloggers from 17 countries were shortlisted for a chance to promote Thailand as a destination to similar millennials around the world. The bloggers were selected from nearly 1,500 contestants in 86 countries.
The bloggers are shooting their material for six days up to July 29. The winners are from Australia, Nepal, Bhutan, Malaysia, India, Indonesia, Italy, Israel, Nigeria, The Philippines, Peru, Russia, Singapore, Tunisia, UK and Ukraine. Cash and other prizes valued around US$10,000 (308,905 baht) are being offered to winners.
Apart from the TAT, the Cultural Promotion Department, Thai Airways and Thai Smile are involved in making the promotion happen. Organisers say the travel blogs shot at 22 villages across Thailand will not only reach out more efficiently to younger tourist customers, it will also benefit the villages chosen to take part in the project. Thai and Thai Smile flew the contestants to their destinations for the project.
The locations include Ban Phu Homestay in Mukdahan, the Ban Lao Wiang Cultural Tourism Community in Uttaradit, Ban Tha Ma-O Community in Lampang, Thung Wa Community in Satun and the Sapphaya Old Police Station Market Community in Chai Nat.
The TAT says they will extend the promotion to other villages and communities in the future.

North East
Resort used by Palang Pracharat over weekend may be on encroached land

Thailand’s Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation is mulling the demolition of a venue where Palang Pracharat held a seminar at the weekend. The party has come under fire from opposition MPs about using the forest resort which has allegedly encroached on forest land.
Located in Wang Nam Khieo district in Nakhon Ratchasima, north-east Thailand, the choice of ‘88 Garmonte’ resort and the presence of Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan at the seminar, has been heavily criticised by the Opposition. Deputy PM Wongsuwan even stated to the media at the event that he wasn’t a member of Palang Pracharat but was considering joining.
The PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Varavuth Silpa-archa, is now looking into the case will try to resolve the conflict over the status of the land on which the resort is located.
The Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation insists the resort was illegally built on land which is in the Tap Lan national park. Nakhon Ratchasima public prosecutors, however, have so far refused to indict the resort owner after they were told by the provincial land reform office that the land in question has been redesignated for agricultural use.
The resort, located on more than 4.8 hectares of land, was raided by park officials in 2012 and 2017 and charged with forest encroachment. Critics say the party’s use of the resort to hold its seminar amounted to supporting the illegal resort.


