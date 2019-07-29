5 metre King Cobra interrupted lunching on a monitor lizard in Krabi | The Thaiger

Environment
5 metre King Cobra interrupted lunching on a monitor lizard in Krabi
Volunteer snake catchers from the Phitak Pracha rescue foundation were called to a house in Krabi.
The owner of the Krabi house arrived home and heard her dogs barking. She went to investigate and found a five metre King Cobra making a meal out of a water monitor lizard.
Anantaya Phonbamrungwong told Thai Rath that the tail of the water monitor was still sticking out of the snakes mouth.
She called Krabi Phitak Pracha rescue volunteers who caught the snake but the suspected monitor lizard dinner was beyond retrieval. The five metre reptile needed six people to handle it for the cameras before it was taken by foundation volunteers and released back to the wild. The King Cobra wasn’t smiling for the camera.
SOURCE: Thai Rath
Bangkok
Bangkok – that sinking feeling
The mighty Chao Phraya runs through the central plains and down into the flooding delta before heading out into the Gulf of Thailand. Great place for a city.
Not surprisingly Bangkok suffers floods whenever the big rains come with most of the low-lying land around the delta only averaging around 1.5 metres above sea level.
Whilst the city used to have a complex system of canals to help carry the floodwaters out of the city, most of them have now been filled in whilst the urban mass has spread, now housing around 10 million people. The city has also tried to counter the sever floods by installing larger drains, bigger pumps and trying to manage the Chao Phraya’s floods habits better.
But the metropolis is now being threatened by two major threats.
Firstly, the land is sinking. The city of Bangkok was developed on soft clay land where the Chao Phraya meets the Gulf of Thailand. After the fall of Ayutthaya (north of Bangkok) to the Burmese Empire in 1767, the newly crowned King Thaksin established his new capital at the port town, which became the base of the Thonburi Kingdom and then later the Chakri dynasty (on the east side of the Chao Phraya).
As Bangkok grows, the accumulated weight of the city is literally pushing Bangkok into the soggy clay it’s built on.
The National Water Resource Commission approved a US$412 million plan to combat drought and floods as well as improve drainage in May this year but fending off rising waters from the city when the rains come will become an increasingly impossible task, no matter how much money is thrown at the problem.
The other threat is the rising oceans and the effects of climate change, already being detected and noted in the city’s predictions and disaster plans.
Under a major case study the city is expected to experience around 40% inundation by an extreme rainfall event and 15 centimetre sea-level rise by 2030.
A World Bank report entitled ‘Climate Risks and Adaptation in Asian Coastal Megacities’ identified Bangkok – as well as Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City – as having experienced nearly a two-fold increase in damage costs between 2008 and 2050 due to land subsidence. It is predicted that almost 70% of the increase in flooding costs in 2050 for Bangkok will be due to land subsidence.
Short of physically relocating much of Bangkok to higher ground, the city’s planners and engineers have limited time to work out the best way to protect the ‘Venice of the East’ from ending up like its Venetian counterpart.
PHOTO: Floods in Bangkok – Khaosod English
Business
Xayaburi Dam owners say they’re not responsible for dry Mekong River
PHOTO: The Laotian Times
CK Power, operators of the new Xayaburi Dam in Laos, are denying their dam tests (running from July 15 until tomorrow) are responsible for the low water flows in the Mekong River. The tests were a lead up to full scale production of electricity from October this year, most of which will head to Thailand.
Fingers are being pointed at both the Jinghong Dam in China and Xayaburi Dam in Laos for the low water flow in Thai areas of the Mekong. But the company says it’s the low rainfall which is causing the drought, not their dam tests.
According to Thailand’s Office of the National Water Resources, the trials would severely impact the drought-hit provinces in the northeastern region, whose tributaries rely on water from the Mekong River. The office added that Thai water level gauges below the dam found that water levels had dropped by almost 1.8 metres, which is the lowest in 28 years, since the dam began to store water on July 9.
CK Power has invested 135 billion baht into the eight-year construction project, which started in 2012 and is currently 99.4% complete. They say they’ve also invested heavily in ecological research, especially the ‘fish ladder’ technology which monitors the movement and breeding of fish that have moved up and down the Mekong for centuries. But critics are saying that there are no guarantees the fish will use the ladder technology and that long term effects from the dam are not known.
CK Power claim the new dam will produce 7,600 gigawatt hours of electricity per year, most of which will be sent to Tha Li district in Loei province, just over the border in north-east Thailand. It’s the company’s second hydropower investment in Laos – their first was the Nam Ngum 2 Dam. CK Power’s concession lasts until 2050, when the project will be transferred back to the government in Laos.
The selling point to Laos citizens is better living conditions as a result of job and wealth creation as well as the technology and education which the government says will increase engineering skills in the country.
Already 15 villages have been affected by the project, seven requiring resettlement to new areas around the dam. The Xayaburi Dam has forced 2,975 people to move to new homes.
Environment
WWF Thailand pushes for sustainable tourism and preservation
An animal lover, nature lover and a Thai national, CEO of World Wide Fund-Thailand, Natalie Phaholyothin is particularly proud of Thailand’s national environment and wildlife heritage.
“We have 127 national parks, which is quite a high number, and that in itself should be an indication of the potential for Thailand to become more of a sustainable tourism destination.
“All Thais should be really proud that we have so much biodiversity in Thailand. How do we make it sustainable? How can all Thais be encouraged to think about how we can co-exist with nature and thrive together? Because if we don’t preserve nature, we also don’t preserve our own future.”
The World Wide Fund for Nature was established in Thailand in 1995 and now employs 60 staff – a third are deployed in the field the majority of the time.
The World Wide Fund for Nature works with other NGOs and government organisations like the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. Since being registered as a foundation in Thailand in 2018, it also carries out fundraising work.
Natalie says that tiger and elephant conservation are two of WWF-Thailand’s key areas of focus. Together with the DNP the organisation has been closely monitoring the tiger population of Mae Wong and Khlong Lan National Parks in Nakhon Sawan and Kamphaeng Phet provinces, to protect the big cats from poaching and to ensure they have sufficient prey.
Addressing the issue of human-elephant ‘conflict’ is an important part of the work being done with wild elephants. In Prachuap Khiri Khan province’s Kuiburi National Park, which is surrounded almost completely by farms, WWF-Thailand has been involved in efforts to turn the area’s elephants from a problem into an asset for the locals.
Tourism-related training, with support from WWF-Thailand, has been provided to the community for a number of years. As such, many locals are tour guides and drivers catering to this wildlife-viewing market while some families offer homestays.
WWF-Thailand’s illegal wildlife trade program aims to reduce the demand for animal products like ivory, and it works with the Royal Thai Police and international organisations like Interpol and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.
While Thailand has taken major steps in recent years to stamp out the ivory trade, it is still a hotspot for the sale and trafficking of illegal ivory – much of which is from Africa where elephants continue to be slaughtered in large numbers – into Asian countries where demand is high.
There are good signs, said Natalie, of growing consciousness in helping to preserve the country’s natural treasures with reference in particular to the Thai Bankers’ Association and Bank of Thailand who now look more closely at who money is lent to.
SOURCE: Tourism Authority of Thailand
CEO of World Wide Fund-Thailand, Natalie Phaholyothin
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
A drop in demand leaves Bangkok with a glut of completed new condos
UPDATE: ‘Flight of the Gibbon’ ride in Chiang Mai open again
Top 5 things Phuket hotel developers should know
11 Bangkok students arrested over fatal knife attack
5 metre King Cobra interrupted lunching on a monitor lizard in Krabi
Tobacco giant lobbies Thai government to reverse vaping laws
TAT governor predicts Thailand tourism will bounce back in second half of 2019
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
“The Great Hack” makes you think twice about how you use social media
“No water crisis in the Chao Phraya basin” – Irrigation Department
Spanish tourist falls to his death at a waterfall trail on Koh Samui
Bangkok – that sinking feeling
Bangkok hosts ASEAN Foreign Ministers meetings from today
Thais across the country commemorate HM the King’s birthday
Thailand’s food delivery business up 14% in 2019
Expat group petitions Thai immigration to abolish TM30 form
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
Trending
- Chiang Mai2 hours ago
UPDATE: ‘Flight of the Gibbon’ ride in Chiang Mai open again
- Expats1 day ago
Expat group petitions Thai immigration to abolish TM30 form
- Business1 day ago
Thailand’s food delivery business up 14% in 2019
- Thailand7 hours ago
Tobacco giant lobbies Thai government to reverse vaping laws
- Bangkok8 hours ago
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
- Bangkok1 day ago
Thai man sends online beautiful girlfriend 2.3 million baht – Doh!
- Opinion2 days ago
Thai visitors leaking to Vietnam – a personal view
- Bangkok2 days ago
Big bike rider decapitated in horror crash in Bangkok