Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
One of the best things about living in Asia, and in particular Thailand, is the abundance of fabulous places to have spa treatments. From the true local experience on the beach, to the ultra chic five star luxury treatments here is, in no particular order, our Top Ten Phuket Spa Experiences.
1. Let’s Relax (Boat Lagoon)
Let’s Relax’s latest addition to their Thailand spa portfolio is located in the residential area of Boat Lagoon and by accounts a winner in our books! It is a beautiful space with the natural light also bringing a sense of calm as you walk down the long entrance. With multiple treatment rooms as well as a well appointed foot massage space that can accommodate a large gaggle of girls it is has become popular very quickly with the local ladies.
Being brand new it also is a treat to sit in lush white comfy chairs while having your foot massage and a chat to your girlfriend or boyfriend. Priced on the lower end of the market, but higher than the local spas on the side of the street and well worth the extra baht, Let’s Relax is fabulous new addition to the flooded spa market.
2. Oasis Spa (Kamala)
Oasis Spa Group has a few little gems around the island including one in Laguna and also another great one on the beach road in Kamala, however this hidden sanctuary located on the back roads in Kamala is our pick of the bunch. From the main street you would never know there is a tranquil ten treatment room spa and delightful pool setting behind the single wooden door. With an impressive and consistent list of treatments, positioned above the street-side prices but below the five star offerings, Oasis Spa is wonderful place to pamper away your day.
3. Kata Rocks Infinite Luxury Spa
Winning the World’s Luxury Spa Awards for 2015, 2016 and 2017 we couldn’t put together a top ten spa list without including the very modern and chic Infinite Luxury Spa at Kata Rocks.
The spa blends the beyond organic philosophy of ILA spa products with its own “Me Time” philosophy, the latest spa massage technology in its eight luxury treatment rooms and suites, each designed around specific treatments. This includes two rooms for couples complete with luxurious his and her bathtubs, a chromotherapy room for coloured light therapy, a waterbed room equipped with Italian-made Iso-Benessere, a water massage bed for aiding spinal integration, a sleeping pod room with Metronap rest pod, traditional Thai spa massage treatment room, consultation and treatment room, pedicure and manicure treatment room and a contemporary tropical relaxation patio for after treatment chill down.
Positioned in the very high end of the spa market, Infinite Luxury Spa is an impressive and fabulous space to spend your day, worth every baht!
4. 4th Floor Central Festival Phuket
‘It’s not a very accurate location’ I hear you say, but I love this spa, and whenever I am at Central I always try and allow at least 60 minutes extra to escape the crowds and enjoy a foot massage while reading my book. Located on the top floor of Central on the left hand side as you head towards Central Department Store (sort of above McDonalds), it’s hard to miss it but the staff are always outside greeting you and encouraging you to come in and take a load off. Priced perfectly at 300 baht for a 60 minute foot massage (plus tip of course), the experience is consistent and friendly. Full body treatments are also available behind the traditional curtain.
5. Amatara Wellness Resort
Located at the very South of Phuket at Cape Panwa, Amatara Wellness Resort as the names suggests has an incredible spa perched high on the cliffs overlooking the Andaman Sea. One of the largest spas in Asia with over 2000 square metres of dedicated spa bliss, paralleled by the extensive menu and holistic and wellness packages, it really is an experience not to be missed.
Amatara has also just opened a new spa wellness experience, the exquisitely designed Thai Hammam brings together traditional Turkish and Moroccan bathing practices with the wisdom and gentleness of Thai spa therapies. Soak your worries away.
Make a whole day of it, indulge in their fabulous Sunday Brunch and then move through to the spa! Perfection!
6. Banyan Tree Spa
A market leader for many years not only in Phuket but around the world, Banyan Tree is has provided us with professional and impressive spas for decades. Banyan Tree Phuket Spa with it’s impressive 24 treatment rooms hidden in lush surroundings within the gardens of the resort has well trained and dedicated therapist giving you the ultimate in spa experiences. The attention to detail which is synonymous with the spa philosophy of the group together with the consistency and surroundings makes it one of the best spa experiences certainly in Thailand. I can highly recommend the three hour Royal Banyan package, which included a cucumber and coriander scrub, Banyan Tree herbal pouch massage, jade chilled facial and flower bath. My girlfriends and I indulged just last week, and it was such a treat.
7. Beach Shack next to Dream Beach Club on Layan Beach
We are creatures of habit in our house, we have been in Phuket for ten years now and when we like something we tend to go back regularly. Sunday’s are for chilling and we tend to either head to brunch or down to the local beach at Layan, away from the larger more commercial eateries and clubs we like eating and massaging with the locals.
Purely bang for your buck, the full body oil massages on the beach for 300 – 400 baht are an absolute must. I would love to say head to “Phung’s Massage Shack” next to Dream Beach Club but to be honest it doesn’t have a name but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t get a mention and make our list. Head to the top end of Layan and facing the beach next to Dream go left, it’s worth the trip!
8. JW Marriott Mai Khao Spa
Mandara Spa at JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa is an oasis within an oasis, the resort itself sits on 27 acres of lush gardens and beach side bliss just North of the airport in Mai Khao. Within it’s tropical gardens is the king pin for many years on the island Mandara Spa, its an icon in the local spa industry.
Tranquil, exotic and extremely relaxing, the Mandara Spa at JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa features a full service beauty salon, separate steam rooms for male and female guests, five double luxurious spa suites and eleven double deluxe rooms. The spa suites are well fitted out, with some enjoying outdoor bathrooms, but the most impressive aspect of the spa itself is the staff. They are incredibly well trained, and efficient in their craft, professional yet approachable and deliver every time.
The JW Marriott Wellness Retreat (bi yearly) is a highlight every year in my calendar, hosted and facilitated by Linda and her team, as well as the best wellness experts on the island, including Hayden Rhodes, Kim White and Andrew Stanndard. The four day program has informative workshops, wellness consultations, spa treatments, healthy meals, hands on activities, yoga, cooking classes and so much more.
9. Atmanjai Wellness Retreat
Located on the South of the island just past Chalong circle Atmanjai Wellness Retreat at Friendship Beach offers a friendly and relaxed haven where guests can participate in detox, yoga or wellness programs that help restore your vitality, happiness and health. The cute bungalows located around the pool and on the beach side are a perfect excuse to indulge just a little further and stay on location while doing your retreats.
10. Coqoon Spa at The Slate
Unlike anything else in Phuket, Coqoon Spa at The Slate is tranquil and idyllic space nestled in the lush green trees of the resort. It has a “cocoon” tree house made from bamboo and other natural products located high off the ground in true robinson crusoe style. Being in the trees is a unique experience matched perfectly with the highly trained and efficient practitioners. Subtle touches throughout the spa together with the extensive well thought out menu make Coqoon a special occasion treat.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
3 drug dealers arrested in Phanason condo, Phuket
Phuket police revealed that they have arrested 3 drug dealers at the Phanason Greenplace condominium complex in the Samkong area, on the road that connects Samkong to Surukul Stadium.
One of the suspects already had an arrest warrant out for several crimes before this drug case.
The three men include 20 year old Narasak ‘Film’ Sarika, who was arrested with 363 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 840 amphetamine pills, 20 year old Saharak ‘Ohm’ Promkerd, with about 1.5 litres of Kratom water, a Thai Pradit gun, a 12 calibre shotgun shell, two homemade barrel guns, one with 12 calibre and one for .38 bullets.
The third person was 30 year old Puwaret ‘Ton’ Chuleka, with 1.05 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
Police also found that Saharak had a previous arrest warrant for trespassing private property and brandishing a gun, abusing others with a gun, attempted murder, robbery with gun, weapon and ammunition possession.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Phuket
Norwegian accused of Phuket murder absconds, manhunt launched
PHOTO: Thaiexaminer.com
The Norwegian tourist accused of murdering a British guest at a resort in Karon two weeks ago has absconded while out on bail, police say.
Following Roger Bullman’s no-show for his appointment at the Phuket Provincial Court, a police manhunt has been launched and arrest warrant issued. Police say they’re confident he has not fled the country as his passport has been confiscated.
The murder victim, Amitpal Singh Bajaj, a British national, was celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary with his Singaporean wife and child and staying next door to Mr Bullman’s room at the Centara Grand Resort in Karon.
An altercation broke out in the early hours of the morning due to the noise coming from Mr Bullman’s room. The Norwegian was allegedly drunk at the time and security had twice visited the room, asking him to keep the noise down.
When Mr Bajaj complained about the noise, both men got in a heated argument. Mr Bullman later claimed that the British man came at him with a knife, so he got him in a chokehold. He says he did not mean to kill him.
Mr Bullman was facing a manslaughter charge when he was released on bail of 200,000 baht, set by the provincial court. If captured, and found guilty, he faces 3 to 15 years’ imprisonment.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Bangkok is the world’s most visited city again, fourth year in a row
Bangkok is again the world’s most-visited city for the fourth consecutive year, beating out Paris and London. The rankings are compiled annually by Mastercard. Welcoming around 22.7 million international visitors, Bangkok ranked as the top destination for global travellers this year.
Many of Bangkok’s visitors originate from these top five destinations, listed in order: Mainland China, Japan, South Korea, India and the United Kingdom. Popular attractions include the Grand Palace, Wat Arun and for a day trip outside the city, the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market.
According to the listing, Bangkok was host to more than 22 million international overnight travellers. Paris and London were in second and third place with just over over 19 million overnight stayers each. Other Asian cities in the Top 10 include Singapore at #5 and KL at #6, and Tokyo at #9. South east Asia’s other popular tropical destination, Bali, came in at #19.
The Mastercard Index, which expanded this year to look at global 162 cities, is not simply a ranking of the top travel destinations. Based on visitor volume and spend for the 2018 calendar year, the in-depth analysis also provides a growth forecast for 2019.
London was the only city in the top 10 cities to score a drop in international overnight visitors declining almost 4%. Tokyo is forecast to have the largest growth in arrivals this year, an increase of 10% to more than 14 million.
Phuket and Pattaya also scored in the top 20 most popular locations this year, #14 and #15 respectively.
Thailand’s tourism industry on some measures accounts for about a fifth of the nation’s gross domestic product. A boom in the sector fizzled this year as the baht strengthened and the global economy slowed.
Top 10 cities ranked by 2018 visitor numbers
1. Bangkok, Thailand: 22.78 million international overnight visitors
2. Paris, France: 19.10 million international overnight visitors
3. London, England: 19.09 million international overnight visitors
4. Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 15.93 million international overnight visitors
5. Singapore: 14.67 million international overnight visitors
6. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: 13.79 million international overnight visitors
7. New York City, USA: 13.60 million international overnight visitors
8. Istanbul, Turkey: 13.40 million international overnight visitors
9. Tokyo, Japan: 12.93 million international overnight visitors
10. Antalya, Turkey: 12.41 million international overnight visitors
Read the full report HERE.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Thailand, the land of festivals
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
‘One Night In Bangkok’. The song, 35 years later
Bangkok woman hospitalised after she falls over and a cucumber ended up inside her
Ten things the Thai Government could to do right now
Why the Chinese are infinitely more important than Western tourists to Thailand
Smoking at home in Thailand has been banned from today
Popular Thai expat blogger shares problems renewing visa
Organisers meet with immigration over TM30 petition – full report
Thailand tightens the screws on TM30 reporting, petition ongoing
Thai Immigration bristles about TM30 revolt as it copes with PR disaster
Saving Thai Airways
Bank of Thailand cuts policy rate, to 1.5%
Hurricane Dorian downgraded to Category 1 storm
American woman charged with trafficking ‘baby in bag’ at Manila airport
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Air Asia flight, from Maldives to Bangkok, returns to Male after engine explodes
Indonesia’s forest fires causing air pollution in southern Thailand
‘Deepfake challenge’. Who is really speaking in that video?
Government spokeswoman says sorry after posting photo of PM eating from plastic container
Starbucks investigate Thai garment factory after underpaid workers exposé
3 drug dealers arrested in Phanason condo, Phuket
Maya Bay: saving the most famous beach in Thailand
Young Bangkok boy has lucky escape after finding glass in food
Norwegian accused of Phuket murder absconds, manhunt launched
Thailand’s gold and jewellery exports rise nearly 30%
Pattaya leopard is legal, media go and check it out
Collecting Hurricane Dorian’s dead in the Bahamas: ‘It’s hell everywhere’
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย
ปังมาก “โมเม ธนัชชา” เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท
ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป)
วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป]
4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
Trending
- Bangkok4 days ago
The Suvarnabhumi shopping shambles
- Thailand4 days ago
“No more gang violence and sexy short skirts”
- Business3 days ago
Soaring baht continues to court investors and speculators
- Pattaya3 days ago
Thai police get tough on drivers at pedestrian crosswalks in Pattaya
- Phuket3 days ago
The problems with Phuket’s lifeguarding, in plain sight
- Road deaths3 days ago
Thailand by numbers
- Bangkok3 days ago
Chinese passenger detained on suspicion of theft at Suvarnabhumi airport
- ASEAN3 days ago
Thailand industrial property a winner as US-China trade war drags on