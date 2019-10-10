Phuket Town – In CNN Travel’s “Asia’s most picturesque towns” | The Thaiger

Phuket
Phuket Town – In CNN Travel’s “Asia’s most picturesque towns”
“Though most famous for its beaches, the Thai island of Phuket offers ample opportunities for cultural immersion as well.”
Phuket’s Old Town was listed as one of Asia’s 13 most picturesque towns by CNN Travel.
The article mentioned, that whilst the island is renowned for its world-class beaches and leisure, offshore and adventure tourism activities, Phuket Town delivers on romance, history and cultural beauty in the island’s main commercial centre.
Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Yuthasak Supasorn says the article correctly highlighted Phuket’s cultural diversity and history; things that are often eclipsed by its beaches and Patong nightlife.
“Phuket Town retain its charm and unique identity that comes from the influence of the Baba-Peranakan culture, which started when Chinese families migrated to Phuket. We are seeing more fully independent tourists with discretionary spending power who want the unique experiences that Phuket Town is rich in.”
The pocket-sized town welcomes a large number of foreign tourists each year, a significant number of who come from China and are interested in exploring the area and its Chinese influences.
“The historic old quarter of Phuket Town, located in the centre of the island, is lined with Sino-Colonial style shop houses, built during the island’s tin-mining boom of the 18th and 19thcenturies.
“There are plenty of hip shops, cafés, restaurants and bars, including the batik shops along Thalang Road run by ethnic Malays and Indians. The area is also filled with Chinese temples, crumbling mansions, cultural museums and a nunnery.”
CNN also recommended that one of the best ways to soak up Phuket Town’s rich culture and bohemian atmosphere was to find a local company that specialises in walking tours of the Old Town.
In addition, CNN noted that Phuket Town is where travellers can indulge in some of the island’s best restaurants, ideal for those visitors who have had their fill of the same old tourist fare served in beach areas. Top picks according to CNN include Southern Thai specialist Raya, Tantitium and One Chun.
SOURCE: TAT News
Events
Last night of Phuket vegetarian festival was a blast – VIDEO
Last night (October 7), Phuket local shrines gathered for the final day parades of the Phuket Vegetarian Festival, which took place from September 29 to October 7.
Almost all of the Chinese shrines in Phuket had their Mah Song walking around the city with members of the shrine holding palanquins adorned with Chinese gods for blessing people lining the streets for the parade.
In front of houses and shops, there were worship tables set to welcome the Mah Song. Along the street where the parade passed, there were plenty of fire crackers continuously blasting along with fireworks.
The parades wound their way through the streets of Phuket Town, as they have for centuries, heading to the cape of Saphan Hin, where they invited the Chinese Gods from heaven nine days before. Any firecrackers not used during the annual festival are liberally thrown into the parade, a cacophony of noise, acrid smoke and thousands of spectators.
Once at Saphin Hin, the ceremony begins to send the Gods back to heaven after nine days of blessing people who witnessed the vegetarian festival, ate at the street side stalls or joined in any of the processions. A bonfire at Saphan Hin was an auspicious and spectacular farewell to the Jade Emperor and the Nine Emperor gods who have walked the Earth during the festival.
All of the shrines around Phuket, principally around Phuket Town and Kathu, also brought down the Go Teng pole, which is the sign of this year’s festival coming to a close.
PHUKETAnd so the Phuket Vegetarian Festival finishes with a bang. Phuket Town.
Posted by The Thaiger on Monday, October 7, 2019
Phuket
Netizens praise locals and westerner for helping injured on busy Phuket street
PHOTO: kapook.com
Saranyou Hassanai has shared pictures on her Facebook page of a motorcycle incident which caused injuries to two people and prompted positive comments about passers-by, both locals as well as a young western woman, that rushed to help the victims immediately on the busy street.
The two injured were a 60 year old Chinese tourist and a Thai woman who were hit by a motorcycle and were laying, injured, on the street in front of a Muslim restaurant, opposite the Rawai Princess Hotel.
Saranyou explained that the witnesses gathered around to help the injured before the rescue teams and ambulance reached the scene. The western woman was sitting on the hot road with a wet cloth to cool the injured Chinese lady down and keep her calm.
‘The locals and this western woman rushed to help the two injured immediately. I am in admiration; this western woman who sat on the road under the heat and the locals who put on the umbrella for her and the injured.”
“She helped wipe the sweat from the injured woman, helped her with her inhaler and provided companionship whilst waiting for the rescue. I would like to thank her on behalf of Thai people.”
Some would think the foreigner and Thais rushing to help the woman is just something that should happen anyway but, culturally, many Thais don’t like to get involved with these situations fearing the legal system and “bad spirits” from the victims.
SOURCE: kapook.com
Phuket
Fire in Phuket house kills two, injures two
PHOTO: Phuket Hot News
This morning around 3am the Ratsada Municipality fire fighters received a report about a fire at a house in Srisuchart Grand Ville village. The incident killed a two women as well as injuring two of the house owners.
The team brought two fire trucks to the scene along with an extra truck from Phuket municipality. It was a 2-storey town house on fire, on both floors, and there was a lot of smoke making it difficult to extinguish. It took about an hour to control the blaze.
The officers found 2 injured, 37 year old Chumpon Jitwarin and 27 year old Darin Panyarot, the owners of the house. After investigating the house inside, the team found two bodies. One was in front of the door on the ground floor and the other inside a bedroom on the upper floor. Their bodies were burnt beyond recognition.
They were later identified as 25 year old Supak Chantarat and her 23 year old partner Chuleeporn Hembut. Their bodies were send to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy.
22 year old Akkapon Songchoo, the neighbor who witnessed the incident, said that at about 3.30am his brother and sister heard a noise that sounded like glass breaking so they went out to check and found that there was a lot of smoke coming out of the house from both floors, so they rushed to the scene and asked for help.
They also saw two people jumped from the second floor and were injured when they hit the ground. They all tried to break the glass door at the front of the house to help the other two stuck inside, but couldn’t.
The man dragged the water pipe from his house to try to extinguish the flames but the fire was too strong at this stage.
Boonmee Jitwarin, the father of Chumpon, one of the house owners, said that his son and his daughter-in-law lived in the house. His son is a pork butcher in a market.
The casualties are the niece of his daughter-in-law and her girlfriend. They only moved in 3 months before the incident. Forensic police are currently investigating the scene to identify the cause of fire. They believe that the fire started on the ground floor before expanding to the upper floor.
SOURCE: Phuket Hot News
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Why the Chinese are more important than Western tourists to Thailand
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
Thai government introduces new TM30T, to keep track of Thais
Vietnam versus Thailand – which is the best for travel or living?
Pattaya tourist racks up 50,000 tab after ringing bar bell 20 times
Thai Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce call for overhaul of TM30 laws
iPhone 11 launch – Apple cuts prices, new services
Terracotta Warriors coming to Bangkok
14% of condos around Bangkok are empty – good time to buy
Immigration overhaul – TM6 disappearing and TM30 App being launched
Governor declares flood disaster zones in Ubon Ratchathani
Voice TV report paints grim picture of Thailand’s tourism problems
Phuket Town – In CNN Travel’s “Asia’s most picturesque towns”
Mandatory health insurance for ‘Long Stay’ visa starts October 31
Asian markets stumble over trade concerns, Brexit sentiment sinks pound
Pattaya getting set for the Indian era – OPINION
Burmese man arrested for dealing in methamphetamine pills
Eat Shop Spend version 2 on the way, but no cash giveaway
Chinese media is slamming NBA over Hong Kong comments
Chiang Mai Zoo announces results of the inquiry into celebrity panda’s death
Thai barber and girlfriend arrested for selling marijuana on Facebook
Woman dies after being shot in the back of a car as passenger was ‘playing’ with gun
Thailand’s Court of Justice says chief judges can screen verdicts of junior judges
PM urges Thais to quit drinking for the End of Buddhist Lent
Pro-democracy activist released on bail pending charges over ‘innocent’ post
Southern Thailand to be worst hit by heavy rain and flooding risk next week
Thai Army chief will address sedition charges and solving problems in South
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
- Chiang Mai4 days ago
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
- Food Scene4 days ago
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures (2019)
- Economy4 days ago
Chim-Shop-Chai stimulus scheme set for a second roll-out
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai hotels face a quiet end to 2019
- Bangkok3 days ago
Pathum Thani win messenger makes millions by double charging customers
- Thailand4 days ago
Beam me up from Khao Kala’s Buddhist statue – UFOs come to Thailand
- Other News2 days ago
Man stung by scorpion hiding in bag of fruit