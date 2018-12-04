Bangkok
Even Chris Hemsworth hates Bangkok traffic
MONTAGE IMAGE: Coconuts
Once again it seems that even the gods must succumb to one of life’s most dreaded challenges, traffic. Even worse, Bangkok traffic.
Last month in a previous post from India, Chris Hemsworth is seen in his car trying to deal with the traffic of Ahmedabad, amazed the Australian actor and Marvel’s cinematic universe ‘Thor’ is heard saying “beautiful chaos”.
Unfortunately when arriving in Bangkok the Norse god was nowhere near as enchanted by our Capital’s traffic. Seen in the following video its easy to say that everyone living in Thailand (especially Bangkok) can relate to this A-list movie star.
Chris Hemsworth is currently filming a new Netflix movie, Dhaka in which he plays ‘Rake’ a mercenary hired to extract a kidnapped businessman, no release date has been set as of now.
Find local events and browse venues in Thailand with Thaiger Events, or post your own today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok.
Bangkok
Five dead and five injured from two families in head-on collision
PHOTO: The Nation
A tragedy for several Chachoensao families last night ager a collision killed five. Chachoensao is just east of Bangkok.
Five people were killed and another five critically injured after the pick-up truck of a family returning from a shopping trip collided head-on with an another pick-up truck just one kilometre before reaching the family’s home.
Police and rescue workers rushed to the scene around 9.30pm last night at the Rang ta Sorn curve on the old Sukhumvit Road in Song Khlong.
They found four dead bodies – 31 year old Apichat Wanarat, 30 year old Sasinat Lertsuwan, 31 year old Pimpisa Lertsuwan and 57 year old Patchamporn Lertsuwan. They were in a Mitsubishi Triton pick-up that found was overturned in the roadside ditch.
Passenger 35 year old Piyawat Pliansiri, who had been thrown from the vehicle, was seriously injured but was able to assist police with their inquiries.
Piyawat said his group was returning from a mall and was only one kilometre from home when the crash occurred.
Emergency responders found the other pickup – a Toyota Revo – on the road with four injured people trapped inside, along with the dead body of 23 year old Pitak Saengnak.
The wounded four included a 20 year old seven-month-pregnant woman.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Bangkok
School van driver accused of raping two schoolgirls
A 29 year old school van driver, accused of raping two schoolgirls aged 12 and 14, has appeared at Bangkok’s Thon Buri Court as police apply for a detention order.
Suspect Natthawut Chamroen, who was arrested in Thung Kru district this week, is denying charges of “taking away” girls under 15 from their parents for a lewd act, molesting and raping the girls.
On Thursday, Paveena Hongsakul, the president of Paveena Hongsakul Foundation for Women and Children took the two girls to give additional information to police along with the medical examination results.
The schoolgirls have accused the van driver of groping them and kissing and molesting them during the morning and afternoon rides to and from school. They also allege the driver used cell phone games and snacks to lure them to a park on separate occasions to rape them.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Bangkok
Co-working space – not just for start-ups
PHOTO: HUBBA-TO co-working space in Bangkok
by Thanchanok Phobut | Senior Coordinator, CBRE Thailand
CBRE, an international property consultancy company, reveals that co-working space seems to be on the tip of everyone’s tongue these days. There was a time when no-one knew what the term “serviced office” meant or why someone would want such an option. But today, you can’t open a business publication without seeing an article about co-working. Most people think of co-working spaces as being a thriving hub of young latte-sipping, technology entrepreneurs, coming up with the next big idea that will make them multi-millionaires.
While there is an element of truth to this image, the end-goal for many co-working space operators is to change the way that companies, not just start-ups, source their office space. They want companies to pay for office space as a service rather than follow the traditional route of signing a lease, fitting out their own space, having an office manager maintain the premises and hiring their own employees for reception and administrative duties.
Co-working office operators usually offer companies their own private space. It is most common to be offered an office based on the size you will need to fit in a set number of desks. For example, if your company has four employees, your package offer will include a furnished closed office with four desks, 4 chairs and optional telecommunications equipment for four people (internet service, phone number and a telephone handset).
There is usually a common kitchen area and spaces to meet and mingle. Think of it like a five-star hotel, you’re not sharing a room, but you are getting a high level of service and amenities on the premises.
You usually have a short-term commitment, not signing a lease for years. The best deal is usually for a year or more, but you can lease your office for as short as one month. Starting and ending your relationship with an operator is most often quick and easy. Since the office is already outfitted and reception services provided, getting to work is much quicker than when you need to design your new space yourself or hire your own support staff.
“Competition in the space is red hot. As more and more offices pop up, the fight to achieve 100% occupancy is fierce. When shopping for your space, be sure to consider more than just price, as the services and reputation of your provider are just as important.
“If you do your homework, you’ll avoid the pitfalls of co-working space, such as unreturned deposits, unexpectedly thin walls between units or fees for things like coffee and copying that you didn’t expect. The great news is, changing providers is much easier than with traditional space,” states Mr. Nithipat Tongpun, Head of Advisory & Transaction Services – Office, CBRE Thailand.
According to a recent CBRE report on the New York City office market:
- While traditional long-term leases are the preferred model for business and the foundation of the commercial office market, the rapid growth of third-party flexible space operators provides occupiers with a wide variety of options for leasing office space. Since 2013, when the expansion of third-party flexible space began to gain significant traction, the sector has averaged an annual growth rate of 22 percent.
- There are strong indicators of user demand for the services of the third-party space providers. In fact, 75 percent of corporate occupiers anticipate including co-working or flexible space in their occupancy portfolio over the next three years.
- Smaller users also continue to be an important part of the target market; as the flexible space footprint has grown in Manhattan, the amount of traditional leasing among tenants under 5,000 sq. ft. has dropped off by 42 percent between 2013 and year-end 2017, suggesting that these users are migrating to flexible space solutions.
In Bangkok, four large co-working space operators are opening in multiple locations. JustCo, Spaces, The Great Room and WeWork leased a combined total of 25,000 square metres of space in some of Bangkok’s best office buildings last year and they are still growing.
“I recently met Yvan Maillard, general manager of The Great Room‘s Singapore operation and he said that, in Singapore, 30% of his clients are late stage start-ups, 30 % are private investment family offices and 30% are mainstream corporates. In the case of corporates, they often lease co-working space as a stopgap before finding a larger permanent office for their expanding team,” said Mr. James Pitchon, Head of Research and Consulting, CBRE Thailand.
It is not only the way companies source their office space that is changing. Even those companies who continue to lease office space directly are changing the way that they use the space – having your own office or even your own desk is out of fashion – agile working is all the rage.
Mr. Nihipat added, “Companies are providing employees with a daily choice of environments from quiet space to a layout that enables teams to collaborate. Employees are expected to move around the office, depending on their tasks. The objective is to create a workspace that fulfills the employees’ needs in a high-quality environment, while minimizing the number of individual desks needed, effectively putting more people to work in less space.”
Globally and in Bangkok, the office market will continue to evolve and while traditional leases are yet to be seen as a thing of the past, CBRE expects more companies to provide agile working environments. CBRE also expects to see significant growth in the amount of co-working spaces provided by third party suppliers.
“This will mean an increase in the demand for high quality buildings with flexible, column free floor plates, technically advanced air conditioning and temperature control, as well as sufficient lift capacity to deal with higher rates of occupation density.
Many of the new generation of buildings currently under construction or being planned in Bangkok will have these features and we won’t be surprised to see more and more co-working spaces open their doors as companies weigh the real advantages of this option versus traditional space.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
No more smoking in public in Thailand
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
13 year old Muay Thai fighter dies from head injuries
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Phew! Police report there is no prostitution or drugs in Walking Street
Visa-fee waiver for 21 countries as tourism slump sparks panic
E-cigarettes and vaping to be legalised in Thailand
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Australian sentenced to death in Thailand on drug smuggling charges
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Even Chris Hemsworth hates Bangkok traffic
Registration renewals will be denied to traffic fine non-payers
Drivers of fatal migrant truck arrested in Phattalung
The Long March towards electric cars
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
Injured dolphin from Nai Yang Beach still in critical condition
Two races on Day One of Phuket King’s Cup
December 4 – Thailand’s national day of shame
TAT grapples with real numbers in the wake of the Chinese tourism slump
Friday meeting to discuss lifting political restrictions
Russian model becomes Queen of Malaysia after marrying Muslim king
E-visas available from February 2019. China first country.
Airline staff mock young girl over her name – Abcde
Five dead and five injured from two families in head-on collision
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Trending
-
Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
-
Opinion3 days ago
How will ‘Chindia’ change Phuket’s tourism future?’
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Chinese tourist mixed up in a ‘misunderstanding’ in Pattaya
-
Phuket3 days ago
Netizens disagree with official numbers: The miracle 20% rise in tourist numbers
-
Thailand1 day ago
Where do old Thai Airways 747s go?
-
Phuket3 days ago
Top 10 fine dining restaurants in Phuket
-
Phang Nga24 hours ago
Lost and found – 64 year old French tourist
-
Thailand1 day ago
Full steam ahead for the Thai high-speed railway
You must be logged in to post a comment Login