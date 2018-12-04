King Maha Vajiralongkorn
Bangkok

Even Chris Hemsworth hates Bangkok traffic

The Thaiger

Published

1 min ago

on

https://youtu.be/ohA2jE5u9ro

MONTAGE IMAGE: Coconuts

Once again it seems that even the gods must succumb to one of life’s most dreaded challenges, traffic. Even worse, Bangkok traffic.

Last month in a previous post from India, Chris Hemsworth is seen in his car trying to deal with the traffic of Ahmedabad, amazed the Australian actor and Marvel’s cinematic universe ‘Thor’ is heard saying “beautiful chaos”.

Unfortunately when arriving in Bangkok the Norse god was nowhere near as enchanted by our Capital’s traffic. Seen in the following video its easy to say that everyone living in Thailand (especially Bangkok) can relate to this A-list movie star.

Chris Hemsworth is currently filming a new Netflix movie, Dhaka in which he plays ‘Rake’ a mercenary hired to extract a kidnapped businessman, no release date has been set as of now.



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Bangkok

Five dead and five injured from two families in head-on collision

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

21 hours ago

on

December 3, 2018

By

Five dead and five injured from two families in head-on collision | The Thaiger

PHOTO: The Nation

A tragedy for several Chachoensao families last night ager a collision killed five. Chachoensao is just east of Bangkok.

Five people were killed and another five critically injured after the pick-up truck of a family returning from a shopping trip collided head-on with an another pick-up truck just one kilometre before reaching the family’s home.

Police and rescue workers rushed to the scene around 9.30pm last night at the Rang ta Sorn curve on the old Sukhumvit Road in Song Khlong.

They found four dead bodies – 31 year old Apichat Wanarat, 30 year old Sasinat Lertsuwan, 31 year old Pimpisa Lertsuwan and 57 year old Patchamporn Lertsuwan.  They were in a Mitsubishi Triton pick-up  that found was overturned in the roadside ditch.

Passenger 35 year old Piyawat Pliansiri, who had been thrown from the vehicle, was seriously injured but was able to assist police with their inquiries.

Piyawat said his group was returning from a mall and was only one kilometre from home when the crash occurred.

Emergency responders found the other pickup – a Toyota Revo – on the road with four injured people trapped inside, along with the dead body of 23 year old Pitak Saengnak.

The wounded four included a 20 year old seven-month-pregnant woman.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation

Bangkok

School van driver accused of raping two schoolgirls

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 days ago

on

December 1, 2018

By

School van driver accused of raping two schoolgirls | The Thaiger

A 29 year old school van driver, accused of raping two schoolgirls aged 12 and 14, has appeared at Bangkok’s Thon Buri Court as police apply for a detention order.

Suspect Natthawut Chamroen, who was arrested in Thung Kru district this week, is denying charges of “taking away” girls under 15 from their parents for a lewd act, molesting and raping the girls.

On Thursday, Paveena Hongsakul, the president of Paveena Hongsakul Foundation for Women and Children took the two girls to give additional information to police along with the medical examination results.

The schoolgirls have accused the van driver of groping them and kissing and molesting them during the morning and afternoon rides to and from school. They also allege the driver used cell phone games and snacks to lure them to a park on separate occasions to rape them.

School van driver accused of raping two schoolgirls | News by The Thaiger

ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation

Bangkok

Co-working space – not just for start-ups

The Thaiger

Published

4 days ago

on

November 30, 2018

By

Co-working space – not just for start-ups | The Thaiger

PHOTO: HUBBA-TO co-working space in Bangkok

by Thanchanok Phobut | Senior Coordinator, CBRE Thailand

CBRE, an international property consultancy company, reveals that co-working space seems to be on the tip of everyone’s tongue these days. There was a time when no-one knew what the term “serviced office” meant or why someone would want such an option. But today, you can’t open a business publication without seeing an article about co-working. Most people think of co-working spaces as being a thriving hub of young latte-sipping, technology entrepreneurs, coming up with the next big idea that will make them multi-millionaires.

While there is an element of truth to this image, the end-goal for many co-working space operators is to change the way that companies, not just start-ups, source their office space. They want companies to pay for office space as a service rather than follow the traditional route of signing a lease, fitting out their own space, having an office manager maintain the premises and hiring their own employees for reception and administrative duties.

Co-working office operators usually offer companies their own private space. It is most common to be offered an office based on the size you will need to fit in a set number of desks. For example, if your company has four employees, your package offer will include a furnished closed office with four desks, 4 chairs and optional telecommunications equipment for four people (internet service, phone number and a telephone handset).

There is usually a common kitchen area and spaces to meet and mingle. Think of it like a five-star hotel, you’re not sharing a room, but you are getting a high level of service and amenities on the premises.

You usually have a short-term commitment, not signing a lease for years. The best deal is usually for a year or more, but you can lease your office for as short as one month. Starting and ending your relationship with an operator is most often quick and easy. Since the office is already outfitted and reception services provided, getting to work is much quicker than when you need to design your new space yourself or hire your own support staff.

“Competition in the space is red hot. As more and more offices pop up, the fight to achieve 100% occupancy is fierce. When shopping for your space, be sure to consider more than just price, as the services and reputation of your provider are just as important.

“If you do your homework, you’ll avoid the pitfalls of co-working space, such as unreturned deposits, unexpectedly thin walls between units or fees for things like coffee and copying that you didn’t expect. The great news is, changing providers is much easier than with traditional space,” states Mr. Nithipat Tongpun, Head of Advisory & Transaction Services – Office, CBRE Thailand.

According to a recent CBRE report on the New York City office market:

  • While traditional long-term leases are the preferred model for business and the foundation of the commercial office market, the rapid growth of third-party flexible space operators provides occupiers with a wide variety of options for leasing office space. Since 2013, when the expansion of third-party flexible space began to gain significant traction, the sector has averaged an annual growth rate of 22 percent.
  • There are strong indicators of user demand for the services of the third-party space providers. In fact, 75 percent of corporate occupiers anticipate including co-working or flexible space in their occupancy portfolio over the next three years.
  • Smaller users also continue to be an important part of the target market; as the flexible space footprint has grown in Manhattan, the amount of traditional leasing among tenants under 5,000 sq. ft. has dropped off by 42 percent between 2013 and year-end 2017, suggesting that these users are migrating to flexible space solutions.

In Bangkok, four large co-working space operators are opening in multiple locations. JustCo, Spaces, The Great Room and WeWork leased a combined total of 25,000 square metres of space in some of Bangkok’s best office buildings last year and they are still growing.

“I recently met Yvan Maillard, general manager of The Great Room‘s Singapore operation and he said that, in Singapore, 30% of his clients are late stage start-ups, 30 % are private investment family offices and 30% are mainstream corporates. In the case of corporates, they often lease co-working space as a stopgap before finding a larger permanent office for their expanding team,” said Mr. James Pitchon, Head of Research and Consulting, CBRE Thailand.

It is not only the way companies source their office space that is changing. Even those companies who continue to lease office space directly are changing the way that they use the space – having your own office or even your own desk is out of fashion – agile working is all the rage.

Mr. Nihipat added, “Companies are providing employees with a daily choice of environments from quiet space to a layout that enables teams to collaborate. Employees are expected to move around the office, depending on their tasks. The objective is to create a workspace that fulfills the employees’ needs in a high-quality environment, while minimizing the number of individual desks needed, effectively putting more people to work in less space.”

Globally and in Bangkok, the office market will continue to evolve and while traditional leases are yet to be seen as a thing of the past, CBRE expects more companies to provide agile working environments. CBRE also expects to see significant growth in the amount of co-working spaces provided by third party suppliers.

“This will mean an increase in the demand for high quality buildings with flexible, column free floor plates, technically advanced air conditioning and temperature control, as well as sufficient lift capacity to deal with higher rates of occupation density.

Many of the new generation of buildings currently under construction or being planned in Bangkok will have these features and we won’t be surprised to see more and more co-working spaces open their doors as companies weigh the real advantages of this option versus traditional space.

Co-working space - not just for start-ups | News by The Thaiger

Trending