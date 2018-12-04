How much should you be paid working in Thailand? | The Thaiger

Thai Life
How much should you be paid working in Thailand?
The Thailand Board of Investment has an entire website listing key jobs and the wages that should be expected to be earned in the land of smiles. The webpage also lists years of experiences, penalty rates, public holidays, overtime payments and severance entitlements.
So, as a Senior accountant, with five years experience, you should be earning up to 80,000 baht per month. A business Development Manager, after five years, should be earning up to 150,000. An IT programmer, with more than 5 years experience up to 75,000 per month.
Read the full list HERE.
Even Chris Hemsworth hates Bangkok traffic
Once again it seems that even the gods must succumb to one of life’s most dreaded challenges, traffic. Even worse, Bangkok traffic.
Last month in a previous post from India, Chris Hemsworth is seen in his car trying to deal with the traffic of Ahmedabad, amazed the Australian actor and Marvel’s cinematic universe ‘Thor’ is heard saying “beautiful chaos”.
Unfortunately when arriving in Bangkok the Norse god was nowhere near as enchanted by our Capital’s traffic. Seen in the following video its easy to say that everyone living in Thailand (especially Bangkok) can relate to this A-list movie star.
Chris Hemsworth is currently filming a new Netflix movie, Dhaka in which he plays ‘Rake’ a mercenary hired to extract a kidnapped businessman, no release date has been set as of now.
The Long March towards electric cars
by Syed Mansur Hashim – The Daily Star
They’ve sold 770,000 electric vehicles last year, up 50% on the year before. And there’s already 352,000 electric buses on their roads already. When it comes to electric vehicles (EVs), the world has some catching up to do.
According to Forbes magazine, Chinese manufacturers produced and sold 770,000 EVs in 2017. This phenomenal growth has been made possible by a very hefty and generous subsidy policy coupled with manufacturing incentives to EV companies and most importantly, subsidies to consumers who buy EVs.
And it is not just passenger vehicles we are talking about here. Forbes reported in 2018 that “while electric bus sales in China were slightly lower last year as a result of cuts in electric bus subsidy program, 99% of the 352,000 electric buses on the road globally are running on China’s streets and roads.
There are now over 30 companies making electric buses in China.”
Besides providing subsidies, the Chinese government has introduced policies like guaranteed vehicle license which is a major issue because Chinese metropolises like Beijing have put caps on the number of vehicle licenses (for regular petrol/diesel run vehicles) to just 3,000 annually and the rest of the applications go into a lottery pool.
With three million vehicle license applications going into a lottery system, people may need to wait years for a license. People buying EVs are exempted from this system altogether. The average subsidy provided by the government is about USD 10,000 per vehicle and China’s central and local governments dished out USD 7.7billion in EV subsidies in 2017.
Read the rest of the story from The Daily Star HERE.
E-visas available from February 2019. China first country.
The Consular Affairs department is launching a new e-visa service from February 2019. It will initially available in China and then expand to other countries over a period of three years.
Kasikornbank Bank is co-operating with the Consular Affairs unit to handle the e-payments, .
The service will be available from February 15, 2019 and, initially, for residents of Beijing only. The service will spread to other Chinese capitals later, according to the Bangkok Post.
Other countries will follow quickly after – the UK in March, France in April.
Within three years the Department says that all Thai embassies and Consular Generals will be offering the service. China has been chosen to launch service as it remains the most populous group of international foreigners needing visas to enter the Kingdom.
Under the plans no visa stamp will be required in the tourist passport as they would have already been alerted by email, once their e-visa was approved. The information would be automatically sent to the Immigration Department for processing when the traveler arrives in Thailand.
It’s anticipated, on arrival, that a biometric scan or robotic entry and validation system will be used.
