Muslim man shot and wounded on the Thai/Malaysia border | The Thaiger

South
Muslim man shot and wounded on the Thai/Malaysia border
Police in Narathiwat are as yet to ascertain whether political or personal motives were behind a shooting in Sungai Kolok district this morning that left a Muslim man severely wounded. Sungai Kolok is on the Thai/Malaysian border.
29 year old Rusalan Do, a resident of Moo 1 in the Rangae district, was shot four times – in the torso, right thigh and right arm.
His motorcycle was found behind a warehouse 200 metres from the location of the incident on Sai Thong Road.
Thavorn Rattichote, who runs a nearby coffeeshop, told police he heard gunshots and then saw Ruslan running towards his cafe, collapsing out front.
SOURCE: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
South
“Measles vaccine doesn’t cause autism” – conclusive Danish study
Even as measles outbreaks continue to mount among clusters of unvaccinated children around the world, in developed countries as well as a concentration in Thailand’s southern provinces, yet another large study finds NO association between the measles vaccine and autism – a reason often parroted by parents for refusing vaccination for their children.
Measles infected 2,280 people and killed 18 in the mainly Muslim border provinces in Thailand’s South in 2018 (figures only up to November 2018).
The new research confirms what has long been widely accepted in the scientific community, and echoes findings of a 2002 study by members of the same team of scientists about the vaccine, known as MMR because it protects against measles, mumps and rubella.
The findings come at a time of resurging suspicion about vaccine safety, promulgated on the fringes of the internet and on mainstream social media.
Many of those companies, including Amazon and Facebook, are now actively taking steps to remove inaccurate and dangerous anti-vaccine content.
In emphatic language, the researchers, who followed 657,461 Danish children born between 1999 and 2010, stated in the Annals of Internal Medicine: The study strongly supports that MMR vaccination does not increase the risk for autism, does not trigger autism in susceptible children, and is not associated with clustering of autism cases after vaccination.
Denmark offers a national vaccination program that is free and voluntary. At regular intervals, a team led by Dr. Anders Hviid, who is with the department of epidemiology research at Statens Serum Institut in Copenhagen, followed the children, 31,619 of whom remained unvaccinated.
The researchers further broke out subgroups of children according to other inoculations, and whether they had siblings with autism.
In time, 6,517 children received a diagnosis of autism. These researchers found no greater proportional incidence of the diagnosis between the vaccinated and unvaccinated children. This conclusion echoes a finding in their 2002 study of 537,303 Danish children, published inÂ The New England Journal of Medicine.
In an editorial accompanying the study, Dr. Saad B. Omer, a public health researcher at Emory University, and Dr. Inci Yildirim at the Emory School of Medicine, pointed out that it has been nearly a decade since the small study which set off alarms about a possible link between the vaccine and autism has been refuted and retracted.
Yet resources are being continually poured into studies such as this latest one, to underscore the inaccuracy of that original misfire.
You can read the full study HERE.
South
72 year old grandmother raped and killed in Chumphon
PHOTOS: Daily News
A Chumphon man returned from a short fishing trip to find that his wife was missing from the house.
72 year old Pornwichai looked everywhere but was unable to locate her. Eventually the family dog Bunnam came running to the house.
Pornwichai said to his pet: “Have you seen your mum then?”
The dog became agitated and ran out of the house as though he wanted Pornwichai to follow him. He led him into the adjacent palm plantation, according to Pornwichai’s recollection of events.
First Pornwichai found his wife’s underwear on a path and then he found a chain for an amulet.
Finally he found his dead wife lying naked in the plantation. The 72 year old Somwan had had her face smashed in with a blunt object and she appeared to have been raped.
Pol Capt Sanya of the Paknam Lang Suan police says they are looking for a 37 year old Hmong man called Tawan and his 20 year old younger brother.
The pair came looking for work on fishing boats the day before and ended up sharing drinks at the house. When it was late Somwan asked them to stop drinking and go home.
Tawan returned the next morning (Sunday) trying to sell an amulet but no one was interested. Then Pornwichai took his son to work on the fishing boat.
Daily News reports that Capt Sanya suspects Tawan returned in a “lustful state” and found Somwan home alone. Police believe she tried to run into the palm plantation but she was followed, murdered and raped.
The investigations continues as the search for the men is underway.
‘Bunnam’, the family dog, led Pornwichai to the location of his deceased wife
SOURCE: Daily News
South
Italian couple killed as truck rolls on top of them in Chumphon – VIDEO
PHOTO: Screenshot from Thai Rath’s video
Two Italian tourists have been killed after an oil truck’s brakes allegedly failed coming down a hill. The truck overturned and rolled onto the pair in Chumphon.
Workpoint News reports that the incident happened at an intersection in Paknam, Chumphon yesterday afternoon.
Emergency responders arrived to find the overturned oil truck lying on the road. Under the oil truck they found the bodies of the two foreigners along with their motorbike.
Two Italian tourists were identified as Ms Ilaria Risso and Mr Giuliano De Santis.
They were travelling with four others friends who were following them on their motorbikes as they watched the accident unfold.
The oil truck driver told police that he was unable to slow down whilst coming down the hill. The oil truck was unable to make the left hand turn at the T-intersection and overturned, trapping the two Italians underneath.
VIDEO: Thairath
PHOTO: Workpoint News
SOURCE: Workpoint News
Top 10 movies made in Thailand
Stunning new Lux Neo villas at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Top 10 things to know about Phuket for beginners (2019)
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Five metre king cobra caught in Krabi restaurant – VIDEO
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2019)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Boom boom on the border – Thailand’s unlikely red-light district
Two headless bodies found on Rayong beaches near Pattaya
Italian couple killed as truck rolls on top of them in Chumphon – VIDEO
Thailand loses its ‘cheap living’ reputation – Numbeo
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs (2019)
Phuket tourist decides hotel awning more comfortable than his room
American backpacker refuses to pay for girl he brought back to hostel, punches staff
206 motorcyclists fined 1000 baht in one hour for riding on footpath
Three Chinese arrested for working as photographers in wedding shoot
Man allegedly dumps disabled wife on Bangkok roadside
Muslim man shot and wounded on the Thai/Malaysia border
Kite protest as Samui airport’s neighbors demand more compensation
‘No homosexuals in Malaysia” – Malaysian Tourism, Arts and Culture minister
Water restrictions on the agenda again as Phuket’s dams get low
Three dead and nine injured after truck brake failure in Sa Kaeo – VIDEO
Rawai luxury villas on ‘pause’ along Ao Sane beach
Enthusiastic Dutch lover gets his marching orders in Koh Samui
Where there’s fire, there’s smoke – Lampang mountains
Two killed when motorbike rider and passenger ploughed into a house
Tourists head to Nan for stunning yellow blossoms
“Measles vaccine doesn’t cause autism” – conclusive Danish study
Weather for March 6
PABUK a tropical storm, not a typhoon
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Trending
-
Phuket3 days ago
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs (2019)
-
Opinion2 days ago
Statistics don’t lie, agents do
-
Southeast Asia3 days ago
Two week+ wait for visa appointments at Thai Embassy in Vientiane, Laos
-
Pattaya2 days ago
“Pattaya: Sex Capital of the World” – but tourism chief is determined to change image
-
Phuket1 day ago
Russian woman dies after falling from fourth floor in Patong
-
Bangkok1 day ago
MasterChef Thailand responds to furore on social media
-
Election1 day ago
Alcohol ban on the weekend of the election AND the weekend before as well
-
Krabi3 days ago
Maya Bay – no plans to re-open The Beach