Man allegedly dumps disabled wife on Bangkok roadside | The Thaiger

Police have arrested a man after his partially paralysed wife was found on a roadside in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district last night.

The husband, Wichai Kasak, claims his wife got out of his car when he stopped to buy dinner. He says that he had then driven around to try to locate her before eventually learning she was at the Bang Khen police station.

But witnesses told Bang Khen police that they saw a man driving a pink Mazda with a Chiang Rai licence plates drop a disabled woman on Soi Therd Rachan 19. Passers-by helped the woman before she was taken to the police station. The woman was identified as 38 year old Prissana Thephachomphu, a bed-ridden resident of Sikan in Bangkok’s Don Muang district.

As of 7pm last night, Paveena Hongsakul, chairwoman of the Paveena Foundation for Children and Women, intervened and placed Prissana under her care at the foundation in Pathum Thani.

Police later located the Mazda car on Soi Moo Ban Pincharoen 4 at 8pm and took the driver to the police station for questioning.

He denies dumping his wife.

Police say they will conduct further investigation before officially charging him.

SOURCE: The Nation



“Excuse me Sir, may I relieve you of 1,000 baht for riding on the footpath?”

Is it a new crackdown on motorcyclists riding on the footpaths in Bangkok?

Thong Lor police say they stopped and fined 206 motorcyclists in just sixty minutes for using the sidewalk in front of Terminal 21 in Asoke.

Daily News reports that police teamed up with Wattana municipal officials and Department of Land Transport staff to enforce the laws about riding on the sidewalks.

Pol Maj Nitthithorn Jintakanon say they had received many complaints about the problem in Asoke.

He said each rider was fined 1,000 baht netting 206,000 baht in just one hour of the enforcement. Police promise continued action on this matter.

SOURCE: Daily News

“Masterchef Thailand says no law had been broken by using the ray.”

After the weekend controversy over the cooking of a stingray on the Thai MasterChef program, the program has issued a statement….

The statement issued yesterday says… “the stingray used in the cooking segment on MasterChef was Aetobatus Narinari (Eagle Ray) which are commonly found and eaten as local cuisine.

The ray is commonly sold in markets and available shopping online. The ray is an ingredient in Thai cuisine which is a famous OTOP (One Tambon One Product) of Petch Buri.

In fact, the ray has been presented in televised cooking shows on many channels,” the statement said.

“Masterchef Thailand is not the first show to introduce this ingredient.”

Masterchef Thailand says no law had been broken by using the ray, and insisted that protected animals would not be used in the show.

Is cooking endangered rays on ‘MasterChef Thailand’ OK?

by Pratch Rujivanarom

The cooking of what appeared to be spotted eagle rays during the MasterChef Thailand TV show on World Wildlife Day last night is sparking social media outrage over the appropriateness eating endangered species on mainstream media.

Despite experts confirming that fishing, cooking and eating spotted eagle ray is completely legal in Thailand, as Thai law still does not include the species in the country’s protected animal list, many people say that the use of endangered species as cooking material on the popular TV show jeopardised the efforts to conserve these and other rare animals.

Earlier on World Wildlife Day, which highlights the conservation of marine biodiversity, the reality cooking-competition show “MasterChef Thailand” had selected stingrays as the main ingredient for the program.

But after the show had aired it was noticed that the rays used in the TV show were the rare spotted eagle variety.

The discovery has sparked hot debate on social media over the legality and appropriateness of consuming this endangered marine species, with one side strongly pointing out that the consumption of endangered rays was unacceptable, while the other side argued that such stingrays were not that rare and their consumption was widespread in the Kingdom.

Thon Thamrongnawasawat, a leading marine biologist at Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Fisheries, said the exact ray species that had been used on the TV show had not yet been confirmed, but it was very likely the fish were one of two spotted eagle species – Aetobatus ocellatus, which can be found in the tropical Indo-West Pacific region, or Aetobatus narinari, which live in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), both spotted eagle ray species have conservation status, as they are endangered by unsustainable fishing and habitat loss and their populations are in decline.

Aetobatus ocellatus is listed as vulnerable on the IUCN red list, while Aetobatus narinari is listed as near-threatened, Thon said.

The marine biologist confirmed that despite the international conservation status of both species, their consumption on the TV show would have been legal, because these ray species were still not protected under Thailand’s animal conservation law.

SOURCE: The Nation

