Russian wanted by Interpol arrested in Thailand | The Thaiger

Central Thailand

Russian wanted by Interpol arrested in Thailand

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Russian wanted by Interpol arrested in Thailand

A Russian man wanted by Interpol was arrested in Chonburi on Saturday. 52-year-old “Sergey” is wanted in relation to a case involving fraud amounting to more than 20 million baht. Immigration police were notified on 25 September by an anonymous citizen, who claimed that there was a Russian man with an arrest warrant in his name in Russia. Thai Police then contacted the Russian embassy and discovered that the man had arrived in Thailand in December 2011.

Sergey later traveled regularly between Russia and Thailand. His latest activity in Thailand was in September 2018 when he went to extend his stay for 30 days in Chanthaburi. At the time of his arrest he had overstayed his visa for 347 days.

SOURCE: thairesidents.com

Central Thailand

Crystal meth worth 500 million baht seized

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 20, 2019

By

Crystal meth worth 500 million baht seized

Acting on a tip-off, police and narcotic suppression officers in Tak province on 18 Oct seized 1.5 tons of crystal methamphetamine, better known as ice, worth more than 500 million baht, according to the Thai-language Khao Sod newspaper.

The drugs were hidden under metal sheets in the back of an 18-wheel truck.

Photo : SAQ News

Photo : SAQ News

The truck driver and his assistant said they were hired to deliver the drugs to a dealer in Nakhon Pathom.

It took officers more than an hour to retrieve the pills from the secret chambers under the bed of the truck.

เจ้าหน้าที่ด่านตรวจร่วมเพื่อความมั่นคงบ้านห้วยยะอุ อำเภอแม่สอด จังหวัดตาก จับ 2 หนุ่ม พร้อมรถพ่วง 18 ล้อ ซุกซ่อนไอซ์…

Posted by SAQ News on Friday, October 18, 2019

Source: thairesidents.com

Bangkok

Foreigner arrested for exchange counter robbery

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 20, 2019

By

Foreigner arrested for exchange counter robbery

A foreign man was arrested after robbing a currency exchange counter in a Bangkok bank on 16 October. Police worked with Immigration officers and the tourist police to arrest the man, whose nationality has yet to be confirmed.

The man walked to a Government Savings Bank Currency Exchange Counter before pulling out a knife and threatening a clerk. He then ran from the bank with the money he’d received and got away on a motorbike taxi that happened by.

Photo : INN News

Photo : INN News

Footage from security cameras revealed information that helped lead police to the man, who was arrested a day later in his room. Police are investigating to learn the motive for the robbery and the mental state of the suspect.

SOURCE: thairesidents.com

Central Thailand

Missing baby found dead in central Thailand home

May Taylor

Published

3 weeks ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

Missing baby found dead in central Thailand home

PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

A baby reported missing last week has been found dead behind the bathroom in his own home in Sukothai, central Thailand, according to a report in the Bangkok Post.

It’s understood the baby’s mother reported her 18 day old son as missing, telling police at Si Satchanalai station that the child had disappeared after she’d left to use the toilet.

At the time, the woman, 22 year old Isaraporn “Oil” Foilueang, said she was in the bathroom for about 10 minutes at about 6.00pm on Thursday evening and that when she came out, the baby was gone, along with the woman’s wallet.

Photo credit: The Nation

Photo credit: The Nation

On Monday morning, at around 6.00am, the grandfather discovered his grandson’s body at the back of the family home, by the bathroom.

Kittipong Luangyai, deputy police station chief, says the baby had a cracked skull and that a trail of blood lead from the bathroom.

It’s understood the baby’s mother has now confessed to finding her son dead on the day she claimed he had been kidnapped. She says she panicked and hid him in a wardrobe, before moving his body to the bathroom on Monday.

She has been charged with providing a false statement to police, with Pol Lt Coil KIttipong saying the investigation is ongoing.

A postmortem is being carried out on the baby’s body.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

