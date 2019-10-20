Crystal meth worth 500 million baht seized | The Thaiger

Central Thailand
Crystal meth worth 500 million baht seized
Acting on a tip-off, police and narcotic suppression officers in Tak province on 18 Oct seized 1.5 tons of crystal methamphetamine, better known as ice, worth more than 500 million baht, according to the Thai-language Khao Sod newspaper.
The drugs were hidden under metal sheets in the back of an 18-wheel truck.
Photo : SAQ News
The truck driver and his assistant said they were hired to deliver the drugs to a dealer in Nakhon Pathom.
It took officers more than an hour to retrieve the pills from the secret chambers under the bed of the truck.
เจ้าหน้าที่ด่านตรวจร่วมเพื่อความมั่นคงบ้านห้วยยะอุ อำเภอแม่สอด จังหวัดตาก จับ 2 หนุ่ม พร้อมรถพ่วง 18 ล้อ ซุกซ่อนไอซ์…
Posted by SAQ News on Friday, October 18, 2019
Source: thairesidents.com
Central Thailand
Russian wanted by Interpol arrested in Thailand
A Russian man wanted by Interpol was arrested in Chonburi on Saturday. 52-year-old “Sergey” is wanted in relation to a case involving fraud amounting to more than 20 million baht. Immigration police were notified on 25 September by an anonymous citizen, who claimed that there was a Russian man with an arrest warrant in his name in Russia. Thai Police then contacted the Russian embassy and discovered that the man had arrived in Thailand in December 2011.
Sergey later traveled regularly between Russia and Thailand. His latest activity in Thailand was in September 2018 when he went to extend his stay for 30 days in Chanthaburi. At the time of his arrest he had overstayed his visa for 347 days.
SOURCE: thairesidents.com
Bangkok
Foreigner arrested for exchange counter robbery
A foreign man was arrested after robbing a currency exchange counter in a Bangkok bank on 16 October. Police worked with Immigration officers and the tourist police to arrest the man, whose nationality has yet to be confirmed.
The man walked to a Government Savings Bank Currency Exchange Counter before pulling out a knife and threatening a clerk. He then ran from the bank with the money he’d received and got away on a motorbike taxi that happened by.
Photo : INN News
Footage from security cameras revealed information that helped lead police to the man, who was arrested a day later in his room. Police are investigating to learn the motive for the robbery and the mental state of the suspect.
SOURCE: thairesidents.com
Central Thailand
Missing baby found dead in central Thailand home
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times
A baby reported missing last week has been found dead behind the bathroom in his own home in Sukothai, central Thailand, according to a report in the Bangkok Post.
It’s understood the baby’s mother reported her 18 day old son as missing, telling police at Si Satchanalai station that the child had disappeared after she’d left to use the toilet.
At the time, the woman, 22 year old Isaraporn “Oil” Foilueang, said she was in the bathroom for about 10 minutes at about 6.00pm on Thursday evening and that when she came out, the baby was gone, along with the woman’s wallet.
Photo credit: The Nation
On Monday morning, at around 6.00am, the grandfather discovered his grandson’s body at the back of the family home, by the bathroom.
Kittipong Luangyai, deputy police station chief, says the baby had a cracked skull and that a trail of blood lead from the bathroom.
It’s understood the baby’s mother has now confessed to finding her son dead on the day she claimed he had been kidnapped. She says she panicked and hid him in a wardrobe, before moving his body to the bathroom on Monday.
She has been charged with providing a false statement to police, with Pol Lt Coil KIttipong saying the investigation is ongoing.
A postmortem is being carried out on the baby’s body.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 spas and massages in Phuket
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
Top 10 most boring news stories
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
Patong Mayor hands out useless, cheap face-masks
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
Bangkok land prices plateau, new tax on the way
Toxic skin-whitening creams still available on shelves
Smoke-laced smog envelops Phuket
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
Thai app will ease expat immigration woes and make 90 day reporting simple
PM will act on opposition’s recommendations
Earthquake could hit Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai
Russian wanted by Interpol arrested in Thailand
Crystal meth worth 500 million baht seized
Foreigner arrested for exchange counter robbery
Top 10 most boring news stories
PM defends the 80 billion baht munition spend
Thalang Police arrest local Phuket drug dealer with amphetamine pills
Another illegal concrete structure has to be removed from north east national park
Police arrest con man who left bride to pay for 3.5 million baht wedding
The stakes are high, the deliberations continue – Parliamentary Brexit vote
Points deduction system for drivers to be introduced mid-December
The body of an unidentified foreigner found floating south of Pattaya
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
Trending
- Thai Life3 days ago
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
- Thai Life31 mins ago
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2019)
- ASEAN1 day ago
China has the most atheists, Indonesia and Philippines the most believers
- News6 hours ago
Top 10 most boring news stories
- Thailand3 days ago
Top 5 reasons why Aussies choose medical tourism in Thailand
- Expats2 hours ago
Thai app will ease expat immigration woes and make 90 day reporting simple
- Environment1 day ago
Thailand’s swift response to the ‘fall armyworm’ pest
- Events3 days ago
Tour De France comes to Phang Nga – L’Etape Thailand on October 27