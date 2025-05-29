‘Phone-eating’ TikToker’s cake illusions spark safety fears (video)

Critics warn that children could imitate, potentially putting them at risk

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
79 2 minutes read
‘Phone-eating’ TikToker’s cake illusions spark safety fears (video)
Screenshots from @mmfuwongg TikTok

A TikToker has set the Internet on fire — and sparked serious parenting panic — after posting a series of jaw-dropping videos where she appears to chow down on everyday household items like smartphones, detergent, and even lipstick.

But don’t worry — it’s not as horrifying as it looks.

The viral sensation, known online as @mmfuwongg, has amassed a huge following for her hyper-realistic edible illusions. In each video, she pretends to bite into what looks like an ordinary object, only to reveal that it’s a meticulously crafted cake or chocolate replica.

'Phone-eating' TikToker’s cake illusions spark safety fears (video) | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Her videos have drawn praise for creativity, with fans flooding the comments to express awe over her skill and attention to detail.

“This is next-level baking,” wrote one impressed viewer. “I thought it was real until she bit into it!”

@mmfuwongg วันนี้จะมาซูมไปกินไปกับ Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 🤭 กดเพื่อโทร กัดเพื่อวาง มีอยู่จริงค่า ถ้าเพื่อนเพื่อนไปลองกินกันดู แล้วโทรศัพท์อยู่อย่าเผลอกินปุ่มวางนะคะเดี๋ยวจะโทรต่อไม่ได้ มมลองแล้วค่า สายตัดแบบรู้เรื่องเลย ต้องไปเอาเครื่องใหม่มาโทรค่ะ 😛 เราต้องซื้อไว้หลายหลายเครื่องนะคะ เพราะกินครึ่งเดียวไม่พอแน่นอนค่ะ อร่อยแบบซูมๆ กล้องกรอบแบบเพิ่งทอดเสร็จ ปากกาละลายได้แบบละมุนมาก หน้าจอสัมพัสลื่นกลืนง่าย ต้องลองกันดูนะค้า Samsung อร่อยใหม่ก่อนใคร #GalaxyS25Ultra ♬ original sound – mmfuwong

However, not everyone is applauding. The TikTok trend has alarmed parents and child safety advocates, who warn that younger viewers may not be able to tell the difference between edible art and actual toxic items.

“My daughter almost copied what she saw,” said one concerned parent. “She reached for a bar of soap, thinking it was cake. Luckily, I stopped her in time.”

Critics argue that no amount of adult supervision can fully protect children from the confusion these videos might cause.

“You can tell them it’s fake a hundred times, but some kids just don’t get it,” one commenter warned. “It only takes one mistake.”

'Phone-eating' TikToker’s cake illusions spark safety fears (video) | News by Thaiger

@mmfuwongg คำเตือน: ในคลิปนี้ถุงเป็นเค้ก ไม่ใช่ของจริงนะคะ วันนี้ขอนำเสนอไฮยีนเบอร์รี่โทสต์กินได้!! อร่อยมากเลยยย ฝรั่งเศสก็แค่กดซื้อไฮยีนค่า ถ้าสั่งเกตดีดี ถุงเค้กเราเทได้นะค้า และถุงเทได้ ก็ตัดเป็นเค้กที่อร่อยมากกก มางงกับ เค้กหรืออะไรกันแน่ กับมม ต่อไปนะค้า 🤭 มีใครอยากหอมหวานให้คนรอบข้างดมรีบไปจัดกันนะค้า แต่ระวังคนข้างๆกิน! เพราะกลิ่นเค้าหวานหอมใจฟูแบบยั้งใจไม่ไหวแน่นอน! 😋 #ไฮยีนเบอร์รี่โทสต์ #หอมสดใสใจฟู #หอมนานตลอดวัน ♬ original sound – mmfuwong

Some have even suggested the videos border on misleading advertising or dangerous content, given their potential influence on impressionable audiences. Others questioned whether creators should be allowed to post such realistic edible illusions without clearer disclaimers.

Still, some parents report using the videos as teaching tools. “I watched them with my kids and explained they were cakes,” one mum said. “They understood — but it’s not something I’d let them watch alone.”

'Phone-eating' TikToker’s cake illusions spark safety fears (video) | News by Thaiger

@mmfuwongg วันนี้จะมากินบ้าน ELIVA ทั้งหลัง! ไพรเวท เรสซิเดนซ์ สวยเรียบหรู แบบ Quiet luxury — Timeless Elegance กระซิบเบาๆว่าอร่อยมาก Eat piece หลังนี้ 😋 Eliva Private Residences 🍃 📍นาคนิวาส 37 — นัดชมแอดไลน์ @ Eliva #ELIVAPRIVATERESIDENCES #TrueLuxuryLivesHere ♬ original sound – mmfuwong

While @mmfuwongg reportedly includes warnings in some posts not to eat real household items, critics argue the message is too subtle for younger audiences to grasp, reported Bangkok Post.

As the line between edible art and potential danger blurs, social media is once again at the centre of a heated debate: how far is too far in the name of content?

Latest Thailand News
Thalang cops crack down on student bikers in safety blitz Phuket News

Thalang cops crack down on student bikers in safety blitz

49 seconds ago
&#8216;Phone-eating&#8217; TikToker’s cake illusions spark safety fears (video) Thailand News

‘Phone-eating’ TikToker’s cake illusions spark safety fears (video)

17 minutes ago
Thailand F-16s deployed as Myanmar jet nears border Thailand News

Thailand F-16s deployed as Myanmar jet nears border

29 minutes ago
Chiang Mai smugglers dump 2 million speed pills in jungle Thailand News

Chiang Mai smugglers dump 2 million speed pills in jungle

30 minutes ago
Thai police helicopter crash sparks corruption allegations Thailand News

Thai police helicopter crash sparks corruption allegations

43 minutes ago
Grab vs taxis: Suvarnabhumi&#8217;s traffic turf war gets official reset Bangkok News

Grab vs taxis: Suvarnabhumi’s traffic turf war gets official reset

1 hour ago
Chao Phraya flood alert sparks evacuation warning Thailand News

Chao Phraya flood alert sparks evacuation warning

1 hour ago
Thief strikes again, stealing 27 drain covers in Nakhon Ratchasima Crime News

Thief strikes again, stealing 27 drain covers in Nakhon Ratchasima

1 hour ago
Drunk Indian tourist climbs taxi roof in Pattaya beach meltdown Pattaya News

Drunk Indian tourist climbs taxi roof in Pattaya beach meltdown

1 hour ago
ICONSIAM unveils the magical world of &#8216;Wisher: Where Miracles Happen&#8217; Events

ICONSIAM unveils the magical world of ‘Wisher: Where Miracles Happen’

1 hour ago
Cuvier’s beaked whale found dead on Thai beach had multiple health issues Thailand News

Cuvier’s beaked whale found dead on Thai beach had multiple health issues

1 hour ago
Phuket man dies after slamming into parked tuk tuk Phuket News

Phuket man dies after slamming into parked tuk tuk

1 hour ago
Motorcyclist causes chaos in Pathum Thani, damages vehicles Road deaths

Motorcyclist causes chaos in Pathum Thani, damages vehicles

2 hours ago
Blaze at Bangkok luxury resort pier torches two boats (video) Bangkok News

Blaze at Bangkok luxury resort pier torches two boats (video)

2 hours ago
Phatthalung father shoots son in self-defence amid violent outburst Crime News

Phatthalung father shoots son in self-defence amid violent outburst

2 hours ago
Thailand goes full glam for Pride Month with epic nationwide festival Thailand News

Thailand goes full glam for Pride Month with epic nationwide festival

2 hours ago
Bangkok Bank&#8217;s policy shift: Why the change of heart? Thailand News

Bangkok Bank’s policy shift: Why the change of heart?

2 hours ago
Thai worker wins lottery 10 times, credits mythical serpent Thailand News

Thai worker wins lottery 10 times, credits mythical serpent

2 hours ago
High risk haul lands British woman in deep dope and behind bars Thailand News

High risk haul lands British woman in deep dope and behind bars

2 hours ago
Wife grabs cheating husband by the penis to stop cash dash Thailand News

Wife grabs cheating husband by the penis to stop cash dash

2 hours ago
Teen birthday leads to violent altercation in Samut Prakan Crime News

Teen birthday leads to violent altercation in Samut Prakan

2 hours ago
Flying in style: THAI unveils plush new seats for A321neo jets Thailand News

Flying in style: THAI unveils plush new seats for A321neo jets

3 hours ago
Gunfire injures four at Narathiwat anti-drug event (video) South Thailand News

Gunfire injures four at Narathiwat anti-drug event (video)

3 hours ago
Thai app-based delivery rider steals gemstone rings to buy Yaba Thailand News

Thai app-based delivery rider steals gemstone rings to buy Yaba

3 hours ago
Delivery rider attacked near Bangkok taxi stand (video) Bangkok News

Delivery rider attacked near Bangkok taxi stand (video)

3 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
79 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai-tanic Toy Story discovery: Villagers unbox temple surprises

Thai-tanic Toy Story discovery: Villagers unbox temple surprises

2 days ago
Thai man goes viral for &#8216;sleep-riding&#8217; motorbike stunt on a mattress (video)

Thai man goes viral for ‘sleep-riding’ motorbike stunt on a mattress (video)

1 week ago
Phuket shopper horrified by squirming surprise in salted fish

Phuket shopper horrified by squirming surprise in salted fish

1 week ago
Viral coffin crash spurs lottery frenzy as number brings big wins (video)

Viral coffin crash spurs lottery frenzy as number brings big wins (video)

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x