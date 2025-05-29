‘Phone-eating’ TikToker’s cake illusions spark safety fears (video)

A TikToker has set the Internet on fire — and sparked serious parenting panic — after posting a series of jaw-dropping videos where she appears to chow down on everyday household items like smartphones, detergent, and even lipstick.

But don’t worry — it’s not as horrifying as it looks.

The viral sensation, known online as @mmfuwongg, has amassed a huge following for her hyper-realistic edible illusions. In each video, she pretends to bite into what looks like an ordinary object, only to reveal that it’s a meticulously crafted cake or chocolate replica.

Her videos have drawn praise for creativity, with fans flooding the comments to express awe over her skill and attention to detail.

“This is next-level baking,” wrote one impressed viewer. “I thought it was real until she bit into it!”

However, not everyone is applauding. The TikTok trend has alarmed parents and child safety advocates, who warn that younger viewers may not be able to tell the difference between edible art and actual toxic items.

“My daughter almost copied what she saw,” said one concerned parent. “She reached for a bar of soap, thinking it was cake. Luckily, I stopped her in time.”

Critics argue that no amount of adult supervision can fully protect children from the confusion these videos might cause.

“You can tell them it’s fake a hundred times, but some kids just don’t get it,” one commenter warned. “It only takes one mistake.”

Some have even suggested the videos border on misleading advertising or dangerous content, given their potential influence on impressionable audiences. Others questioned whether creators should be allowed to post such realistic edible illusions without clearer disclaimers.

Still, some parents report using the videos as teaching tools. “I watched them with my kids and explained they were cakes,” one mum said. “They understood — but it’s not something I’d let them watch alone.”

While @mmfuwongg reportedly includes warnings in some posts not to eat real household items, critics argue the message is too subtle for younger audiences to grasp, reported Bangkok Post.

As the line between edible art and potential danger blurs, social media is once again at the centre of a heated debate: how far is too far in the name of content?