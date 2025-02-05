Thai FDA assures public on Coca-Cola recall safety

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clarified concerns regarding Coca-Cola’s recall of soft drinks in Europe due to excessive chlorate levels. The FDA assured that the affected batches from Belgium have not been imported into Thailand, with most imported soft drinks originating from ASEAN countries like Laos and Singapore, which are not involved in the recall.

Deputy Secretary-General of the FDA, Lertchai Lertwut, explained that chlorate contamination in food and beverages arises from using water treated with chlorine, chlorine dioxide, or hypochlorite for disinfection.

Prior to the recent recall news, the FDA had been proactive in pushing for legislation to regulate chlorate levels in drinking water and water used in food and drink production, including soft drinks, to not exceed 0.7 mg/L, following World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

The draft legislation is currently open for public consultation to ensure food and beverage standards in Thailand align with international safety norms.

The FDA also reassures the public of its stringent monitoring and safety checks on food and beverage products in Thailand, emphasising that products sold in the country are subject to rigorous safety standards and random inspections to ensure compliance, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin pledged to promote kratom-based products to support farmers’ incomes while ensuring compliance with safety standards.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently raised the daily consumption limit of mitragynine, the main alkaloid in kratom, from 1 milligramme to 3 milligrammes, marking a significant step in the expansion of kratom-infused products.

Mitragynine is known for its pain-relieving, energising, and anti-inflammatory properties. It can also help reduce stress but carries risks, including intoxication and addiction if consumed excessively.

Somsak has long supported kratom for its potential benefits, advocating its use since his time as justice minister. The plant is no longer classified as a controlled substance, allowing legal cultivation, sale, and consumption under FDA regulations.

Government officials aim to balance economic benefits with health safety, ensuring kratom remains a regulated yet profitable crop for Thai farmers.