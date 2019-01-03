Phuket ‘Seven Days of Danger ‘ – final toll of six deaths | The Thaiger

Phuket
Phuket ‘Seven Days of Danger ‘ – final toll of six deaths
PHOTO: Sad death of a one month old in an accident on Thepkasttri Road, four days ago
According to statistics issued by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Phuket Office, the island registered 4 accidents, 5 injuries and zero deaths on the final day (January 2) of the annual seven day road and marine safety campaign – the Seven Days of Danger.
Of five injuries, one is a 30 year old Ukrainian tourist who had a motorbike accident in Kamala.
The final toll for the seven day campaign this year in Phuket is 55 accidents, 53 injuries and six deaths.
In total 33,152 vehicles were checked at checkpoints around Phuket where 3,273 drivers have been charged with not wearing helmets – the highest amount of charges found in the campaign.
The number of deaths over the seven days of the campaign, compared with last year is 4 more deaths – last year the total was 2 deaths.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Koh Samui
PABUK: Latest information on the path of the storm across the Gulf
Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Governor Chamroen Tipayapongtada has designated six seaside districts of the central southern coast province as disaster zones and ordered the evacuation of residents by tonight. The evacuations are a safety precaution he said.
He says that all schools in these districts will be closed today, while schools in the main city area of Nakhon Si Thammarat will be used to shelter evacuees.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department report that tropical storm Pabuk will make landfall in the upper Southern Gulf coast provinces tomorrow (Friday) with a maximum wind speed of 65 to 90 kilometres per hour.
It is expected that areas in the storm’s path will suffer damages from strong gales and intense downpours of up to 300 millimetres. Waves as high as 7 metres are expected in the Gulf of Thailand.
The storm was currently moving westward at a speed of 10 kilometres per hour and has already entered the Gulf of Thailand. Its maximum wind speed was 65km per hour at that time.
The storm appeared to have already hit the southernmost part of Thailand yesterday afternoon, as a large band of heavy rain was detected by the Meteorological Department’s radar in Narathiwat province. The storm has started to veer northwards and expected to reach landfall around the Nakhon Si Thammarat/Chumpon coastline. Koh Samui and its nearby islands are also directly in the path of the storm.
Here’s the latest information direct from the TMD…
“On 3 January 2019, tropical storm “PABUK” is over the lower South China Sea located at latitude 6.2 degree north, longitude 105.5 degree east with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/hr. The storm is moving west slowly through the tip of Indochina expectedly in the lower Gulf of Thailand today.
It will move pass Chumphon and Surat Thani on the evening of January 4, 2019. By January 3-5, it will affect the Southern provinces with more rain and some torrential downpours. People should beware of the severe conditions.
January 3-4:
Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
January 4-5:
Isolated torrential downpours with strong wind in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarart, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
The strong winds are forecast for both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea with waves up to 3-5 meters high in the Gulf and 2-3 meters high in the Andaman Sea. People in the Gulf should be aware of inshore surges. All ships should keep ashore until January 5, 2019.
SOURCE: The Nation | The Thaiger | TMD
Phuket
Phuket small boats ‘should not’ leave port – weather warning
The Phuket Marine Office has made an official announcement today for boats to be “careful when going to sea”.
“Small boats shouldn’t leave from ports until Saturday”.
The Phuket Marine Office Chief Wiwat Chitcerdwong says “on January 2, 2019, tropical storm “PABUK” is over the lower South China Sea located at latitude 6.1 degree north, longitude 108.7 degree east with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/hr.”
“The storm is moving west at a speed of 30 km/hr through the tip of Indochina expectedly to the lower Gulf of Thailand by January 2-3 2019. By January 3-5, it will affect the South with more rain and some torrential downpours.”
“The Andaman sea waves will reach up to two metres in the open sea. For navigation safety, boat captains ‘have to be’ careful when going to sea. Small boats ‘should not’ leave from piers until Saturday.”
“When going to sea boat captains must ensure that boats and safety equipment are ready at all times. Passengers ‘should’ wear life jackets at all times they are on boats. Boat captains must follow directions from officers at each pier.”
Read more news about the approaching tropical storm Pabuk HERE.
Phuket
Power cuts scheduled for parts of Phuket
Power is scheduled to be shut-off in Phuket Town and in Thalang this week, according to the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA).
A power outage is scheduled from 9am to 4.30pm on Saturday for part of Phuket Town on Phang Nga Road.
Another power cut will be in Thalang this Friday from 9am to 4.30pm.
Areas to be effected are Baan Thai Surin Garden, The Kris Resort Condotel Bangtao Beach, Club Lersuang Townhouse, 6th Avenue Surin Beach and Bangtao Beach Gardens Resort.
For more information call the PEA at 076 386 8802 or their call centre 1129.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 scams in Thailand
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
Thailand now in world’s top 100 most expensive places to live for expats
Man marries Thai ladyboy without ‘checking gender’
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
Governor joins Bike Un Ai Rak in Phuket
Foreigner woman caught on video spray painting road in Rawai
Phuket’s Top 10 Beach Clubs
TSUNAMI: “There were two waves” – Norwegian volcano photographer
No restriction on tourist numbers visiting Similan Island for three months
Thai oil ship battles with ‘PABUK’ off southern Vietnam – VIDEO
“Don’t go to Thailand” – another Chinese social media firestorm
Pabuk: Vietnam Air Services call off flights in southern Vietnam
Phuket ‘Seven Days of Danger ‘ – final toll of six deaths
Pabuk: Moving past the southern coast of Vietnam
Pabuk: Koh Samui poised for first New Year tropical storm in 68 years
PABUK: Latest information on the path of the storm across the Gulf
Dead whale washed up on Nakhon Si Thammarat coast
Angthong National Marine Park closed for 3 days due to approaching storm
Phuket small boats ‘should not’ leave port – weather warning
Pattaya golf course not ashamed of their dual-pricing
Power cuts scheduled for parts of Phuket
Thailand’s new highlands – unravelling the new ‘cannabis’ legislation
Two key tests for the Land of Smiles in 2019
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Koh Samui23 hours ago
“Pabuk” heads towards southern provinces
-
Pattaya1 day ago
Foreigners frolicking off Jomtien beach attract police attention
-
Southeast Asia2 days ago
Six reasons Thailand’s English skills are the lowest in SE Asia
-
Phuket1 day ago
Latvian tourist dies after falling from hotel in Karon
-
Phuket4 days ago
One month old baby killed in Phuket road accident
-
Koh Samui5 hours ago
PABUK: Latest information on the path of the storm across the Gulf
-
Koh Samui1 day ago
Unseasonal storms predicted for the South
-
Southeast Asia4 days ago
Malaysians citizens being warned about travelling to Thailand’s south
You must be logged in to post a comment Login