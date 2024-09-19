Where you can get property in Koh Chang for a peaceful life

Photo by Nopparuj Lamaikul on Unsplash

Dreaming of a tropical escape? Koh Chang, Thailand’s second-largest island, offers an idyllic setting for your dream house. Known for its lush jungles, pristine beaches, and lively marine life, Koh Chang attracts both tourists and expats alike. With its growing popularity, the island’s real estate market has seen a significant rise, making it an excellent time to invest.

In recent years, the demand for houses in Koh Chang has surged by over 20%, according to local real estate agencies. Whether you’re looking for a beachfront villa or a secluded jungle retreat, Koh Chang provides various options to suit your lifestyle. Imagine waking up to the sound of waves and enjoying the serene beauty of this tropical paradise every day.

Properties available on FazWaz

If you’re planning to buy a house in Koh Chang, checking out properties on FazWaz is a great start. The site offers a variety of options that cater to different needs and budgets.

Zensiri Villas Koh Chang

Looking for the best property to call your own on Koh Chang? Zensiri Villas might just be the perfect choice for you. These luxurious villas offer everything from private pools to spacious living areas, making them an ideal option if you want a Koh Chang house with all the modern comforts.

4 Bedroom Villa for Sale at Zensiri Villas Koh Chang

This villa is a gem if you need lots of space. With 242 SqM of indoor area, it includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Priced at 12,950,000 Thai baht, that’s about 53,512 baht per square metre.

Features: The villa comes with a private pool, garden, terrace, covered parking, and a balcony. You can enjoy both pool and garden views from this property.

Practical Info: It’s located in Ko Chang, Trat, just 2 km from Klong Prao Beach. Construction is made to order within six months, and there are options for foreign ownership, Thai ownership, company, or leasehold.

Fees & Extras: CAM fees are around 11,998 baht per month. Furniture is available for an additional 1,200,000 Thai baht.

You can view the listing here.

3 Bedroom Villa for Sale at Zensiri Villas Koh Chang

If you prefer something a bit more compact but equally luxurious, check out this 195 SqM villa with three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It’s priced at 13,150,000 Thai baht, which comes to 67,436 baht per square metre.

Features: It also includes a private pool, garden, terrace, covered parking, and a balcony with a garden view.

Practical Info: Located in Ko Chang, Trat, and just 2 km from Klong Prao Beach, this villa is also made to order within six months. It’s available for various ownership options, including foreign, Thai, company, or leasehold.

Fees & Extras: CAM fees are approximately 16,566 baht per month. Furniture is available for an additional 1,000,000 Thai baht.

You can view the listing here.

5 Bedroom Villa for Sale at Zensiri Villas Koh Chang

If you need even more room, this five-bedroom villa stands out with its extravagant design and spacious layout.

Features: This villa boasts five bedrooms and comes with all the expected amenities like a private pool, garden, terrace, covered parking, and a balcony.

Practical Info: Construction can be completed within six months of purchase. As with the other options, it offers various ownership models.

You can view the listing here.

For more details on these listings, visiting a real estate platform like FazWaz can help you guide and find the best Koh Chang property to suit your needs. Don’t forget to arrange visits to the properties to make the most informed decision.

Siam Royal View Villas

5 Bedroom Villa for Sale at Siam Royal View Villas

This luxurious 5-bedroom villa at Siam Royal View Villas offers ample space and comfort, with five en-suite bathrooms perfect for a large family or guests. With a built-up area of 524 SqM, this property stands out for its size, design, and top-notch amenities.

Features: The villa features a private swimming pool, a fully equipped kitchen, a large terrace, and a private gym. It’s an energy-saving house, combining luxury and practicality while helping to reduce utility costs.

Practical Info: The villa is move-in ready, fully furnished, and located close to the beach, providing stunning views and easy access to water activities. The base price is 28,000,000 Thai baht, which breaks down to 53,435 baht per square metre baht.

You can view the listing here.

4 Bedroom Villa for Sale at Siam Royal View Villas

This impressive 4-bedroom villa offers 4 bathrooms and a spacious living area of 180 SqM spread over two floors. Priced at 14,900,000 Thai baht (146,078 baht per square metre), this property is a great choice for those seeking serenity.

Features: The villa includes a European kitchen, a private swimming pool, terraces, and a balcony overlooking a golf course. It’s an energy-saving home, ensuring lower utility costs and the construction meets European standards.

Practical Info: Safety is a priority with a guarded entrance to the community, making it ideal for family living or rental income. This villa combines comfort with peace of mind.

You can view the listing here.

5 Bedroom Villa for Sale at Siam Royal View Villas

This splendid 5-bedroom villa provides a total built-up area of 250 SqM and is priced at 22,000,000 Thai baht (88,000 baht per square metre). It offers spacious living with modern conveniences in a tranquil setting.

Features: Each of the five bedrooms comes with its own en-suite bathroom, and the open-plan living room includes a modern European kitchen. The property boasts a large terrace, a private swimming pool, and a spacious garden ideal for relaxing or hosting events.

Practical Info: The villa offers air conditioning, fans, TV, and internet, ensuring comfort and convenience. The rooms have individual entrances and terraces, offering privacy, and making it ideal for rental opportunities.

You can view the listing here.

Koh Chang property real estate trends

Demand for long-term rentals

Long-term rentals are on the rise. Many people prefer to stay in Koh Chang for extended periods, enjoying its serene beaches and lush jungles. You’ll find an increasing number of houses available for long-term rent, ideal for those wanting to experience island life without committing to a purchase.

Limited land availability

Land availability is a big concern. The island has limited plots with good title deeds. National park regulations restrict development in many areas. Most desirable properties are right on the beach, a premium choice if you’re planning to settle here.

Sellers often overestimate property values. As a result, properties can stay on the market for years without selling. If you stay patient, you might find better deals on Koh Chang houses that meet your budget and needs. Large or remote properties are specifically prone to prolonged listings.

Investment opportunities

Koh Chang still offers promising investments. Well-priced properties in prime locations, like beachfront villas, can attract buyers quickly. Smaller developments also hold great potential. Keep an eye out for these opportunities to get the best property deals.

Understanding the market will help you make informed decisions. The median sales price for Koh Chang properties is approximately 14,200,000 Thai baht. Here’s a quick look at the average prices:

Bedrooms Average Price 1 Bedroom 4,250,000 Thai baht 2 Bedrooms 9,790,000 Thai baht 3 Bedrooms 11,200,000 Thai baht 4 Bedrooms 17,800,000 Thai baht 5 Bedrooms 19,200,000 Thai baht

These figures give you an idea of what to expect when browsing listings.

Market activity

The market has been quiet for the past decade. However, there’s a growing interest in long-term rentals and smaller plots near popular beaches. This indicates a shift in buyer preferences towards flexible living arrangements. Keep this trend in mind when evaluating properties on platforms like FazWaz.

If you’re planning a visit, contact local agents through FazWaz. They can arrange property visits, helping you find a perfect Koh Chang house that fits your lifestyle.

By understanding these trends, you’ll guide the Koh Chang property market more effectively and discover your dream home in this island paradise.

Why you should move to Koh Chang

Strong rental income potential

Tourism boom: Koh Chang attracts millions of visitors every year. People come for its stunning beaches, beautiful waterfalls, and outdoor fun. This means you’ll always have lots of guests wanting to rent your Koh Chang property.

Stable market: The real estate market in Koh Chang is steady. There’s a big demand for both long-term rentals and holiday homes. So, you can count on a reliable income when you rent out your Koh Chang house.

Value growth: Property prices in Koh Chang have been going up. Buying now could mean you’ll make a good profit in the future. It’s also a smart way to protect your money from inflation.

Various property types: Koh Chang offers many types of homes, from beachfront villas to budget-friendly apartments. You can find the best property that suits your needs and your budget.

Affordable cost of living

Low living expenses: Living in Koh Chang is cheaper compared to other tourist spots in Thailand. This also means that buying a house here is more affordable. You don’t have to spend a fortune to own a nice Koh Chang house.

Legal framework and support

Clear buying process: While there are rules about foreign ownership, there are ways to buy property through leasehold agreements or setting up a Thai company. Working with well-known real estate agents like FazWaz can help you guide the process smoothly.

Supportive expat community: There are many expatriates living in Koh Chang. They can offer advice and help you get used to the local property market. It’s always good to have a community for support.

Lifestyle benefits

Natural beauty: Koh Chang is famous for its gorgeous views, pristine beaches, and lush forests. Owning a house here means you get to enjoy a peaceful life surrounded by nature every day.

Cultural experiences: The island hosts local markets, festivals, and community events. You’ll get a chance to experience Thai tradition and feel a sense of belonging.

Koh Chang offers a fantastic mix of natural beauty, investment potential, and lifestyle benefits. With its growing real estate market and diverse property options, it’s an excellent choice for those seeking a tropical escape or a smart investment. Explore the listings on FazWaz to find the perfect property that fits your needs in this paradise.