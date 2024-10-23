Private island in Trat listed for sale at 1.8 billion baht

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A private island on Koh Kham in Trat Province has been listed for sale at 1.8 billion baht. The island, spanning approximately 10 rai (about 4 acres), is one of the top 10 most beautiful islands in Thailand.

A Facebook user recently posted in a luxury home sale group that Koh Kham, the most beautiful island in Trat, is available for purchase. The post detailed that the island includes a resort under construction, which has currently halted but can be resumed immediately. The island is renowned for its cleanliness, privacy, clear waters, white sands, and volcanic rock formations, attracting many influencers for reviews.

Koh Kham is located about 35 kilometres from the coast of Laem Ngop in Trat Province, near Koh Mak, with only a 1 kilometre distance between them. Travel to the island takes approximately 30 to 40 minutes by speedboat.

The island’s natural beauty is highlighted by its pristine white sandy beaches, which stretch over 300 metres. It is one of the nine satellite islands of Koh Mak, often referred to by tourists as the Emerald of the Trat Sea due to its crystal-clear, emerald-green waters. The eastern and southern edges of the island are lined with beaches, while the other sides are dominated by mountains and cliffs.

The resort on Koh Kham, although currently incomplete, represents a significant investment opportunity. Interested buyers can request additional photographs of the site. The island is unique, featuring striking volcanic rock formations on its eastern beaches, making it a standout private island with natural wonders worth exploring, reported KhaoSod.

The listing price is 1,800,000,000 baht (US$53.6 million).

In related news, officials in eastern Thailand are investigating a Facebook post in which a woman allegedly attempted to sell 298 rai of national parkland. According to a Bangkok Post report, the land is located on Koh Wai, part of the Mu Koh Chang Marine National Park, in the eastern province of Trat.

