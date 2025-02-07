Toxic air killing over 100 children every day in East Asia

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, February 7, 2025
134 2 minutes read
Toxic air killing over 100 children every day in East Asia
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

As Bangkok struggles with choking air pollution, forcing school closures and raising serious health concerns, UNICEF has issued a stark warning about the devastating impact of toxic air on children across East Asia and the Pacific.

According to UNICEF’s latest analysis, air pollution peaks in the region during the dry season, from now until April, and is responsible for over 100 deaths of children under five every single day. Shockingly, all 500 million children in East Asia and the Pacific live in areas with unhealthy air quality.

Advertisements

“Every breath matters, but for too many children, every breath can bring harm,” said June Kunugi, UNICEF Regional Director.

“The air they breathe, at a time when their bodies and minds are still developing, too often contains unhealthy levels of pollution that can harm their growth, lungs, and cognitive development.”

Related Articles

Household air pollution, largely caused by burning solid fuels for cooking and heating, is linked to more than half of all air pollution-related deaths in young children.

Meanwhile, 325 million children live in areas where annual PM2.5 levels exceed World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines by more than five times, and 91% of children are exposed to ozone pollution beyond safe limits.

Toxic air killing over 100 children every day in East Asia | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Guardian

The crisis isn’t just a health disaster, it’s an economic catastrophe. In 2019, air pollution cost East Asia and the Pacific 9.3% of its GDP, over US$2.5 trillion (approximately 84 trillion baht)—due to premature deaths and pollution-related illnesses, reported The Pattaya News.

Advertisements

UNICEF is urging governments, businesses, and parents to take urgent action, from enforcing stricter air quality policies to investing in clean energy and healthcare solutions.

“The solutions exist, and our collective future depends on implementing them.”

Toxic air killing over 100 children every day in East Asia | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has pledged to expand the number of dust-free classrooms in its schools by the end of the year to protect students from worsening air pollution.

During a community inspection in Watthana district, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt acknowledged growing public concerns over environmental and public health issues, particularly the impact of PM2.5 pollution on children.

Out of 1,966 classrooms across 437 BMA-managed schools, 744 have already been upgraded to dust-free status, with the remaining classrooms set to follow by year-end. Of these schools, 429 include kindergartens, where younger children are especially vulnerable.

However, concerns remain over private preschools, which lack similar pollution control measures, leaving many young children exposed to hazardous air quality.

Latest Thailand News
Daughter of deputy mayor arrested for call centre scam in Thailand Thailand News

Daughter of deputy mayor arrested for call centre scam in Thailand

2 hours ago
Toxic air killing over 100 children every day in East Asia Thailand News

Toxic air killing over 100 children every day in East Asia

2 hours ago
Something&#8217;s fishy: DSI busts 20 billion baht pork smuggling scam Thailand News

Something’s fishy: DSI busts 20 billion baht pork smuggling scam

2 hours ago
Burmese drug adddict fatally assaulted for sexual harassment Thailand News

Burmese drug adddict fatally assaulted for sexual harassment

3 hours ago
Baby turtles hatch on Phuket beach, but not all survive Phuket News

Baby turtles hatch on Phuket beach, but not all survive

3 hours ago
Fruit frenzy: Contaminated durians to China halt Thai exports Thailand News

Fruit frenzy: Contaminated durians to China halt Thai exports

3 hours ago
Thailand leads ASEAN dairy market with 19 billion baht in revenue Thailand News

Thailand leads ASEAN dairy market with 19 billion baht in revenue

3 hours ago
Foreign man steals iPhone worth nearly 60,000 baht from Phuket shop Phuket News

Foreign man steals iPhone worth nearly 60,000 baht from Phuket shop

3 hours ago
South Thailand: Bomb attack injures four police officers in Pattani Thailand News

South Thailand: Bomb attack injures four police officers in Pattani

3 hours ago
Stable vision: Binance pushes for baht-backed crypto in Phuket Business News

Stable vision: Binance pushes for baht-backed crypto in Phuket

4 hours ago
High-speed horror: American killed in fiery Pattaya crash Pattaya News

High-speed horror: American killed in fiery Pattaya crash

4 hours ago
8 South Koreans arrested for illegally teaching in Bangkok schools Bangkok News

8 South Koreans arrested for illegally teaching in Bangkok schools

4 hours ago
Toddler mauled by vicious dog in Ranong, mother demands justice Thailand News

Toddler mauled by vicious dog in Ranong, mother demands justice

4 hours ago
Taxing decisions: Thai businesses brace for higher import duties Business News

Taxing decisions: Thai businesses brace for higher import duties

4 hours ago
Thai Airways&#8217; big bet: 8 brand-new Airbus jets to boost fleet Thailand News

Thai Airways’ big bet: 8 brand-new Airbus jets to boost fleet

5 hours ago
Thai MP with history of sexual assaults accused of raping Taiwanese woman Thailand News

Thai MP with history of sexual assaults accused of raping Taiwanese woman

5 hours ago
Tiger dies in Suphan Buri park despite rescue efforts Thailand News

Tiger dies in Suphan Buri park despite rescue efforts

5 hours ago
Fuelling growth: Thailand’s energy use rises as tourism powers up Business News

Fuelling growth: Thailand’s energy use rises as tourism powers up

5 hours ago
Icelandic man gets his face busted after falling into Pattaya drain Pattaya News

Icelandic man gets his face busted after falling into Pattaya drain

5 hours ago
EV ferries set to recharge routes between Surat Thani-Koh Samui Thailand News

EV ferries set to recharge routes between Surat Thani-Koh Samui

5 hours ago
Korat inmate surrenders after hurting himself on prison barbed wire Thailand News

Korat inmate surrenders after hurting himself on prison barbed wire

6 hours ago
Scouting trouble: Russian woman nabbed after uniform theft in Phuket Phuket News

Scouting trouble: Russian woman nabbed after uniform theft in Phuket

6 hours ago
NBTC orders dismantling of antenna towers near Tak border Thailand News

NBTC orders dismantling of antenna towers near Tak border

6 hours ago
Winning tide: Pattaya beach rides wave of awards for beauty Pattaya News

Winning tide: Pattaya beach rides wave of awards for beauty

7 hours ago
Man found dead in Bangkok in wedding outfit Bangkok News

Man found dead in Bangkok in wedding outfit

7 hours ago
Bangkok NewsEnvironment NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, February 7, 2025
134 2 minutes read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

PM2.5 can lead to heart disease, Thai doctor warns

PM2.5 can lead to heart disease, Thai doctor warns

2 hours ago
Burmese drug adddict fatally assaulted for sexual harassment

Burmese drug adddict fatally assaulted for sexual harassment

3 hours ago
Baby turtles hatch on Phuket beach, but not all survive

Baby turtles hatch on Phuket beach, but not all survive

3 hours ago
Fruit frenzy: Contaminated durians to China halt Thai exports

Fruit frenzy: Contaminated durians to China halt Thai exports

3 hours ago