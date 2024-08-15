Pattaya police inspect stores after toxic drain cleaner deaths

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Pattaya police have carried out a series of inspections at hardware stores and their construction materials to probe sources of hazardous chemicals and educate the public on their safe use. This action comes in the wake of the tragic deaths of a mother and her two children, who were killed by toxic fumes from a drain cleaner.

Police Colonel Navin Theerawit, Pattaya City Police Chief, ordered Police Captain Apinan Boonyarat to lead a special operations team on the investigation. They inspected two major stores in Pattaya yesterday, August 14, at 3.30pm to identify sources of dangerous chemicals and to spread safety awareness. This initiative was prompted by the deaths in Chon Buri province, where a drain cleaner released toxic gas.

The 67 year old owner of Charoenphong Hardware, Suthep, explained that his store provides usage instructions with every sale of drain cleaner. He emphasised the importance of having a clean water container nearby to wash off the chemical immediately if it contacts the skin.

“This chemical contains a strong acid, and we advise against mixing it with other chemicals. It’s crucial to keep doors and windows open for ventilation during use, and avoid using large quantities of caustic soda-based cleaners commonly sold online.”

At Pattaya Klang Hardware, another busy store, Jan, the owner, mentioned that they stock drain cleaners from reputable companies, ensuring they meet safety standards and have clear production origins.

“Most of our customers are skilled maintenance workers familiar with proper usage. If a regular customer, like a housekeeper, buys the cleaner, we provide detailed instructions and stress the importance of using it correctly.”

Police efforts are now focused on preventing similar incidents by ensuring that stores not only sell these products responsibly but also educate buyers on their safe use, reported KhaoSod.

ORIGINAL STORY: Cops investigate death of family from toxic fumes in Chon Buri

Officers from the Forensic Science Division and cops from Mueang Chon Buri Police Station returned to the scene of the three family members who tragically died in a bathroom at their home in Chon Buri.

Forensic officers, led by Police Lieutenant General Trirong Piwpan, Chief of the Police Forensic Science Office, inspected the home. They set up air quality monitors inside the bathroom and restricted access to the area.

Witnesses informed the investigators that the family had recently purchased a drain cleaner to address a blockage. The product, found in the trash, was identified by its opaque white bottle with a red cap, which still contained some liquid.

Inside the bathroom, officers found four partially used bottles of common household cleaning products. They also collected DNA samples and latent fingerprints from the bathroom door, water bottles, and food containers to test for potential toxins.

Initial findings revealed one person died instantly at the scene, while the other two succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. None of the victims had visible injuries or burns in their mouths. Witness testimonies suggested that the drain cleaner had been used approximately three hours before the police arrived.

Upon entering the bathroom, investigators detected a strong, acrid smell and experienced irritation in their eyes and noses. The small bathroom measured 1.2 metres wide, 2.5 metres long, and 2.05 metres high, with only one small ventilation window. The inward-opening door could have trapped anyone inside, exposing them to harmful fumes during a rescue attempt.

Forensic officers later purchased the same type of drain cleaner for analysis. The product was identified as a highly concentrated sulphuric acid, which should not be mixed with alkaline substances, such as caustic soda. If combined, these substances react with blockages to produce toxic hydrogen sulphide gas, known as rotten egg gas, which has caused fatalities in the past, reported Sanook.

The drain cleaner is not commonly available in general stores or supermarkets but can be found in construction supply shops. Preliminary investigations revealed that the product lacked a Food and Drug Administration registration number and was not listed as a hazardous substance approved for public health use. The Forensic Science Division will report its findings to the Chon Buri Provincial Police for further action.