Chinese tourist blasts parasail operators for profit-over-safety ethos

The Thai government’s plan to boost tourism faces another tough challenge after a Chinese woman, who suffered a broken leg while parasailing in Phuket, condemned Thai service providers for putting money before safety. She said, “Business operators in Thailand only saw a foreign tourist like me as a source of income.”

The Chinese woman, identified as Nadahan on social media, recounted the parasailing accident in Phuket in a video shared on her Douyin account yesterday, February 27. Nadahan appeared in the video wearing a hospital gown, and sitting on a patient’s bed. However, it was not clear whether she was in a hospital in Thailand or China.

Nadahan explained that the accident took place on February 24 at Karon Beach in Phuket. She saw a parasailing service provider on the beach and expressed an interest in trying it out.

Nadahan mentioned that the staff promptly attended to her needs, yet they omitted to train her in the sport or issue any warnings. Despite her request for time to clarify queries about parasailing, the staff disregarded her and insisted she start parasailing immediately.

“Safe, safe. Hurry, hurry.”

Nadahan started parasailing and everything went well during the takeoff. Unfortunately, the accident happened when she was landing. The parasailing contraption went out of control and her left leg hit the ground hard.

Her left shin broke, exposing the bone. Parasailing operators rushed to give her first aid and contacted the hospital. Due to the heavy traffic in the area, Nadahan arrived at the hospital very late, about two hours after the accident.

According to the Chinese woman, the situation became worse when the hospital did not have the equipment to treat her. About five to six hours after the accident, she was transferred to another clinic, Mission Hospital Phuket, where she underwent surgery.

Nadahan revealed that the doctor inserted an iron rod into her leg, causing a 15-centimetre-long wound on her leg.

According to Nadahan’s interpreter, the Thai parasailing operator was furious with her and accused her of faking a serious injury for money. The operator did not believe the CT scan results until Nadahan showed the operator her wound.

Nadahan said that she demanded 200,000 baht in compensation because the cost of treatment was around 150,000 baht but the provider insisted on paying her only 50,000 baht. She did not disclose whether or not she received the requested amount.

Nadahan warned others, especially foreign tourists in Thailand, to avoid extreme sports in Thailand. She said she saw no locals participating in these sports on the beach. She only saw foreigners, mostly Chinese, who paid to do the sports.

“Thai business operators only saw a foreign tourist like me as a source of income. They do not care about our lives and safety. ”

Nadahan further remarked that the parasailing operator informed her that accidents occur every year but seldom make headlines in the news. This revelation led her to the realisation that Thai operators persist in offering the service to tourists without enhancing safety protocols, seemingly unaffected by past incidents.

In the comments section, Nadahan disclosed that the Thai Tourist Police contacted her regarding the accident and pledged to investigate the case on her behalf. She queried the Thai authorities whether she would receive assistance if her video failed to gain traction on social media.