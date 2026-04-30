Thaksin to return home under probation after parole set for May 11

Former Prime Minister (PM) Thaksin Shinawatra is set to be released on parole on May 11, with authorities requiring him to complete a four-month probation period before his full release in September.

The 23rd PM of Thailand, Thaksin, entered Khlong Prem Central Prison on September 9 last year to serve a one-year sentence linked to his stay at Police General Hospital. He has served two-thirds of the sentence, making him eligible for parole under correctional criteria.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed yesterday, April 29, that Thaksin is among 859 inmates approved for parole following a review meeting.

Officials said his eligibility is based on his age, over 70, underlying health conditions, and his status as a low-risk inmate with less than one year remaining on his sentence and evidence of behavioural improvement.

According to Matichon, Thaksin will return to his residence, Ban Chan Song La, in Bang Phlat district, Bangkok, to serve his probation period. During this time, he is required to comply with conditions set by the Ministry of Justice, including wearing an electronic monitoring (EM) bracelet.

Supporters from the Red Shirt group have gathered outside Khlong Prem Central Prison every Monday and Thursday to show support. On Sundays, group leaders have delivered speeches, with organisers stating they will continue activities until his release.

Following confirmation of the Thaksin parole, his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra shared a message on her Instagram alongside a photo with her father, writing…

“This is anything but easy. In case nobody has told you… I’m so proud of you. #coutingdown #daddysgirl.”

BBC reported that Thaksin still faces a separate legal case under Section 112, the lese majeste law, linked to a 2015 interview with South Korean news agency, Chosan Media. In the interview, Thaksin allegedly made a comment regarding the coup, which was interpreted as being defamatory against the monarchy.