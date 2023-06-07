Phuket bar raided for illegal operation, underage drinking and restricted hours

Image courtesy of The Phuket News, Phuket Info Center

A crackdown on illegal entertainment venues in Phuket Town continued as a bar was raided by authorities in the early hours of yesterday. Muang Phuket District Chief Pairote Srilamoon led a team of officers from the Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) in the raid on the ‘At Five’ bar at 1.30am. They were joined by Danai Jaikaeng, Deputy District Chief from the security division and members of the Volunteer Defense Corps.

Upon inspection, it was discovered that the owner of the bar was operating without the correct permit and was serving alcoholic drinks during restricted hours. Three underage customers were also identified on the premises during the raid. The underage patrons included two 19 years old males and one 19 years old female.

The owner of the bar, Thanya Jetee, was charged with three separate offences: operating an entertainment venue without a proper permit, selling alcoholic beverages during restricted hours, and allowing customers under the age of 20 into the venue. Thanya was taken to Muang Police Station and charged under the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act B.E. 2565. It was not revealed whether the underage patrons would be charged.

This raid follows the recent news that the Kathu Police Chief and four other senior officers at Kathu Police Station had been temporarily transferred pending an investigation after two nightclubs in Kathu were raided by administration officials for late trading and serving alcohol to teenagers, reports the Phuket News.

In March, several entertainment venues lost 100 million baht due to a child prostitution scandal in Phuket. Local police have discovered underage girls working at Velvet bar to engage in sexual activity with foreigners. After the discovery, local authorities ordered the early closure of bars at 1am, restaurants, and adult entertainment establishments. The raid on Velvet Bar has led to the arrest of two suspects. The bar’s owner was a foreigner, known as Ronny, has reportedly fled to Laos. For more information, click the LINK to read more.