Knife fever: Brit suspect flees after Frenchman knifed in Phuket

A Frenchman is fighting for his life after being savagely stabbed outside a Phuket nightclub, with one British suspect fleeing the country and another still on the run.

What began as a wild night out in Cherngtalay turned into a horror scene in the early hours of Sunday, May 11, when 29 year old French tourist, Nubel, was knifed three times in a brutal brawl outside a rowdy nightclub.

The row, believed to have erupted between four English-speaking foreigners inside the popular late-night venue, spilled into the street where the Frenchman was stabbed in the waist and back.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and performed emergency first aid before whisking the bloodied victim to Thalang Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Phuket police quickly found a vital clue, a black iPhone left at the scene, which they say links directly to British national, Emilio. Immigration records confirm Emilio made a swift exit from Thailand just hours after the attack, boarding a flight out of the country at 6.49pm that same day.

His alleged accomplice, believed to be from the Middle East, remains on the loose and is thought to be hiding somewhere in Thailand.

KhoaSod reported that a full-blown manhunt is now underway as Cherngtalay police coordinate with Interpol and border officials to track down both suspects.

“This kind of violence threatens Phuket’s reputation,” said one concerned local. “We welcome the world but not this.”

The attack has sparked alarm among locals and tourists alike, raising serious questions about nightlife security and prompting calls for tighter checks around the island’s notorious party hotspots.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward as they work around the clock to bring the suspects to justice.

In the meantime, Nubel’s family is said to be flying in from France as he clings to life in intensive care.