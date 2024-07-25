Woman clings to car bonnet in dramatic hit-and-run incident (video)

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A dramatic incident unfolded today as a white Honda Brio was involved in a hit-and-run, prompting a woman to cling to the car’s bonnet while screaming for help. Despite her pleas, the driver sped off, causing panic on the streets.

A Facebook user, Kong Yangyan, shared a nearly seven-minute video of the incident titled, Hit and Run at Wachira Intersection Headed Towards Krung Thon Bridge This Morning. The video vividly captured the woman clinging to the front of the white Honda Brio, registered in Kanchanaburi, while the female driver initially got out and confronted her.

The woman on the bonnet accused the driver of a hit-and-run, pointing to marks on the car as evidence. Despite the confrontation, the driver returned to the car and drove off at high speed, ignoring the woman’s presence on the bonnet.

The scene caused significant alarm among other road users. Several riders who witnessed the incident attempted to intervene, urging the driver to stop and talk. However, the driver continued driving with the woman still clinging to the front of the vehicle, screaming for help, reported KhaoSod.

The tension escalated when the car stopped at a red light. Riders tried to persuade the woman to get out of the car, fearing for her safety. Despite their attempts, the car swerved and sped off again, with the woman eventually losing her grip and falling off. Several motorbike riders pursued the car, with some even attempting to block its path, but the Honda Brio managed to evade them, causing further collisions in the process.

No news on the reasons behind the incident has not yet been reported.

