Patong brawl: Ladyboys wreak havoc again on Soi Bangla (video)

A video of a ladyboy brawl in Patong’s Soi Bangla has gone viral, sparking heated online discussions. Netizens expressed concern over the incident damaging Phuket’s image as a tourist destination.

Calls for stricter law enforcement have emerged, while others stress the importance of addressing the behaviour without targeting a community.

The โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต Facebook page shared a disturbing video of a brawl between ladyboys in the heart of Patong’s bustling tourist hub. The incident, which occurred on Soi Bangla in Patong, Kathu, Phuket, quickly went viral, leaving netizens in shock.

The post, accompanied by the caption, “There’s only harm and making noise in the tourist city!” drew attention not only to the altercation but also to the negative impact such behaviour might have on Phuket’s image.

The video, though unclear on the reasons behind the fight, shows two ladyboys engaged in a physical altercation in public, drawing a crowd of onlookers. While the cause of the dispute remains unknown, the incident quickly sparked a wave of commentary from concerned locals and social media users.

Many netizens expressed frustration over what they saw as the degradation of Phuket’s image as a tourist destination. One user commented, “This is the kind of behaviour that damages the city’s reputation. These people aren’t even from Phuket, and now tourists are seeing this disgrace.”

Another user voiced their concerns, stating, “We should support equality, but these incidents only tarnish the reputation of the island and those working hard in the tourism industry.”

Several comments called for a tougher stance on such public disturbances, with some urging local police to take stronger action. “The law must be enforced – don’t just call them in for a chat. This is ruining our tourism,” said one commenter. Another suggested, “The city is turning into a circus; it’s time to step up and show some authority.”

Despite the criticism, there were also voices urging understanding and tolerance. Some users reminded others that the issue was about individual behaviour and not about targeting an entire group of people, reported The Phuket News.

“Everyone deserves equality, but let’s address the problem without generalising,” one comment read.

As the video continues to make the rounds on social media, it remains to be seen how local police will respond to the concerns raised by residents and tourists.