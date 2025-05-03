Patong brawl: Ladyboys wreak havoc again on Soi Bangla (video)

Tourists and locals demand action as Patong’s reputation hangs in the balance after viral clash

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 3, 2025
70 2 minutes read
Patong brawl: Ladyboys wreak havoc again on Soi Bangla (video)
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A video of a ladyboy brawl in Patong’s Soi Bangla has gone viral, sparking heated online discussions. Netizens expressed concern over the incident damaging Phuket’s image as a tourist destination.

Calls for stricter law enforcement have emerged, while others stress the importance of addressing the behaviour without targeting a community.

The โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต Facebook page shared a disturbing video of a brawl between ladyboys in the heart of Patong’s bustling tourist hub. The incident, which occurred on Soi Bangla in Patong, Kathu, Phuket, quickly went viral, leaving netizens in shock.

The post, accompanied by the caption, “There’s only harm and making noise in the tourist city!” drew attention not only to the altercation but also to the negative impact such behaviour might have on Phuket’s image.

Related Articles

The video, though unclear on the reasons behind the fight, shows two ladyboys engaged in a physical altercation in public, drawing a crowd of onlookers. While the cause of the dispute remains unknown, the incident quickly sparked a wave of commentary from concerned locals and social media users.

Many netizens expressed frustration over what they saw as the degradation of Phuket’s image as a tourist destination. One user commented, “This is the kind of behaviour that damages the city’s reputation. These people aren’t even from Phuket, and now tourists are seeing this disgrace.”

Another user voiced their concerns, stating, “We should support equality, but these incidents only tarnish the reputation of the island and those working hard in the tourism industry.”

Patong brawl: Ladyboys wreak havoc again on Soi Bangla (video) | News by Thaiger

Several comments called for a tougher stance on such public disturbances, with some urging local police to take stronger action. “The law must be enforced – don’t just call them in for a chat. This is ruining our tourism,” said one commenter. Another suggested, “The city is turning into a circus; it’s time to step up and show some authority.”

Despite the criticism, there were also voices urging understanding and tolerance. Some users reminded others that the issue was about individual behaviour and not about targeting an entire group of people, reported The Phuket News.

“Everyone deserves equality, but let’s address the problem without generalising,” one comment read.

Patong brawl: Ladyboys wreak havoc again on Soi Bangla (video) | News by Thaiger

As the video continues to make the rounds on social media, it remains to be seen how local police will respond to the concerns raised by residents and tourists.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya gang attacks security guards over loud music in Jomtien Pattaya News

Pattaya gang attacks security guards over loud music in Jomtien

30 minutes ago
No plans to quit: Roi Et man wins 12 million baht, keeps working Thailand News

No plans to quit: Roi Et man wins 12 million baht, keeps working

47 minutes ago
Patong brawl: Ladyboys wreak havoc again on Soi Bangla (video) Phuket News

Patong brawl: Ladyboys wreak havoc again on Soi Bangla (video)

1 hour ago
Dealers resist arrest in violent drug bust in Pattaya&#8217;s Jomtien Pattaya News

Dealers resist arrest in violent drug bust in Pattaya’s Jomtien

2 hours ago
Pattaya driver vanishes after brutal crash, leaving car wrecked Pattaya News

Pattaya driver vanishes after brutal crash, leaving car wrecked

2 hours ago
Concrete chaos: Maniac hurls slab from Bangkok&#8217;s Bang Na bridge Thailand News

Concrete chaos: Maniac hurls slab from Bangkok’s Bang Na bridge

3 hours ago
Heavy rain lashes 43 provinces, Bangkok braces for floods Bangkok News

Heavy rain lashes 43 provinces, Bangkok braces for floods

3 hours ago
Thai engineer loses over 8 million baht to call centre scam Thailand News

Thai engineer loses over 8 million baht to call centre scam

19 hours ago
Thailand mulls motorcycle cut amid China slowdown, US tariff fears Business News

Thailand mulls motorcycle cut amid China slowdown, US tariff fears

19 hours ago
Trat Discovery campaign offers island perks and free flight prizes Thailand News

Trat Discovery campaign offers island perks and free flight prizes

20 hours ago
Thailand ranked 7th happiest country in the world Thailand News

Thailand ranked 7th happiest country in the world

20 hours ago
Lottery luck heats up Thailand with hot picks for May 2 draw Thailand News

Lottery luck heats up Thailand with hot picks for May 2 draw

20 hours ago
Phuket scammer busted after conning restaurants for drug cash Phuket News

Phuket scammer busted after conning restaurants for drug cash

21 hours ago
Pattaya wrong-way driver damages car, claims police ties Pattaya News

Pattaya wrong-way driver damages car, claims police ties

21 hours ago
Giant monitor lizard statue draws crowds to Bangkok park Bangkok News

Giant monitor lizard statue draws crowds to Bangkok park

21 hours ago
US tariffs force Thailand to cut growth forecast to 2.1% Business News

US tariffs force Thailand to cut growth forecast to 2.1%

22 hours ago
Multiple affairs discovered after woman&#8217;s murder in Chon Buri Pattaya News

Multiple affairs discovered after woman’s murder in Chon Buri

22 hours ago
Thai police detain Chinese nationals over 2 billion baht land deal Thailand News

Thai police detain Chinese nationals over 2 billion baht land deal

22 hours ago
Pattaya’s long-delayed stadium finally back on track Pattaya News

Pattaya’s long-delayed stadium finally back on track

23 hours ago
Bangkok overhaul plan could hand governor more power Bangkok News

Bangkok overhaul plan could hand governor more power

23 hours ago
Bangkok SAO death toll hits 68 after 5 more bodies found Thailand News

Bangkok SAO death toll hits 68 after 5 more bodies found

1 day ago
Israeli man nabbed for Phuket motorcycle theft after week-long hunt Phuket News

Israeli man nabbed for Phuket motorcycle theft after week-long hunt

1 day ago
450kg of crystal meth seized in northeast Thailand chase Thailand News

450kg of crystal meth seized in northeast Thailand chase

1 day ago
The fascinating and very odd murals at Wat Borom Niwat Thailand Travel

The fascinating and very odd murals at Wat Borom Niwat

1 day ago
Phuket honours real-life heroes for lifesaving acts Phuket News

Phuket honours real-life heroes for lifesaving acts

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 3, 2025
70 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
1 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Crypto raids in Cherng Talay linked to drug trafficking and scams

Crypto raids in Cherng Talay linked to drug trafficking and scams

1 week ago
Truck crash causes major disruption on Phuket road

Truck crash causes major disruption on Phuket road

3 weeks ago
MP demands explanation for missing Phuket tsunami towers

MP demands explanation for missing Phuket tsunami towers

4 weeks ago
Slapstick: Foreign man, ladyboy clash in Pattaya showdown (video)

Slapstick: Foreign man, ladyboy clash in Pattaya showdown (video)

Monday, March 17, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x