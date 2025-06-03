Tourists attacked in Patong after assaulting local woman (video)

Bystanders intervene in violent confrontation

Picture courtesy of โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต Facebook

Two tourists were rendered unconscious following an altercation with a group of Thai men in Patong, Phuket. The incident reportedly followed an alleged assault on a local woman by the intoxicated tourists.

The altercation, which was captured on video and widely circulated on social media yesterday night, June 2, took place on Bangla Road, a well-known nightlife district in Patong, Kathu district.

Witnesses reported that the two tourists, appearing under the influence of alcohol, were seen allegedly attacking a Thai woman in a local venue. In response, several Thai men intervened, chasing and physically assaulting the tourists.

A 22-second video shared by the Facebook page โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต depicts the moment the Thai men confronted the tourists, delivering punches and kicks until they fell to the ground. The video quickly went viral, attracting significant attention and sparking discussion.

Opinions on the incident were divided. While some praised the Thai men for their actions in defending the woman, others expressed concern over the resort to violence, advocating for legal procedures to be adhered to.

Local police have yet to release details regarding the incident, including any potential charges against those involved. The identities and nationalities of the tourists have not been disclosed, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, a German tourist was brutally assaulted by a group of 10 men who struck him repeatedly with helmets as shocked bystanders looked on.

The violent incident occurred along Pattaya Beach Road in Chon Buri, severely damaging the city’s image. Pattaya’s Deputy Superintendent quickly took charge of the case, leading to prompt arrests following the attack.

At around 4.06am on March 25, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Unit in Pattaya received a report of an assault involving injuries on Pattaya Beach Road in the Nongprue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district.

Emergency responders and Pattaya City Police hurried to the scene, where a crowd of Thai and international tourists had gathered, visibly shaken by the violent confrontation.

