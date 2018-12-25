4,600 million baht in assets seized from illegal tour company | The Thaiger

Phuket
4,600 million baht in assets seized from illegal tour company
The Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) has seized 4,600 baht in assets from the OA Transport Company after a court judgement over their operations in Phuket and other provinces.
At a media scrum held at the Police Region 8 headquarter in Mai Khao yesterday, officers made the announcements, led by Royal Thai Police Deputy Chief Gen Rungroj Sangkram, Secretary – General of AMLO Maj Gen Preecha Jaroensahayanon and the Immigration Police chief Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn.
Gen Rungroj says, “The AMLO has seized assets from Tongchai Rungrojrangsri or OA Transport Company, with a total value of 4,600 million baht. The seizures include land and properties in Bangkok, Phuket, Chon Buri, Nonthaburi and Nakhon Pathom, jewelry shops in Phuket and cash in the bank.”
“The company has avoided tax from 2011-2016 which has cost the revenue department more than 7,000 million baht.”
“The company is now free to operate their services as the court has ruled to seize only land and buildings as compensation. They can still sell their products and services.”
Phuket
Phuket gears up for Christmas and New Year festivities
Phuket Police have put on a show of force to assure locals, tourists and expats that they’re set up and ready for Christmas and New Year public safety.
The Phuket Provincial Police Chief of Operations, Col Kittisak Prasertpon says, “We are ready to look after residents and tourists safety during festival.” He made the remarks yesterday at the Phuket City Police Station.
“We are aiming for people to be happy over the festive season with a concentration on safety during their celebrations.”
The annual ‘Seven Days of Danger’ road safety period will this year runs until January 2.
Read more about the seven days of danger HERE.
Phuket
Fire damaged an embroidery shop in Phuket Town, put radio station off air
A fire has damaged an embroidery shop in Phuket Town yesterday afternoon. The damage bill is estimated about many hundred thousand baht. The Thaiger 102.75 FM has its transmitter and tower on the same building. The radio station was off air until 11am this morning as the power had been cut as a precaution.
Firefighters were notified of the fire at 4.45pm yesterday at an embroidery shop in Poonpon Night Plaza in Phuket Town.
The Phuket City Police, emergency responders and firefighters arrived at the townhouse to find a second level ablaze. Nearby residents were running out.
It took about 15 minutes to control the fire. Many rooms inside the building suffered damaged. No injuries or deaths were reported.
The owner of the shop told police that the shop was open at the time and the staff were working on the first floor. They hadn’t realised the second floor had caught fire as the sound of machinery was too loud.
Neighbours ran in to tell them that smoke was coming out from the building. All staffers immediately escaped from the complex.
The damaged cost is estimated at hundreds of thousand baht. Police are continuing their investigation to find the cause of fire.
Phuket
The Bay and Beach Club – Welcome to The Bay!
With a coveted location on Phuket’s infamous Patong Beach, The Bay and Beach Club is an elegant new resort which features 26 brand new luxury rooms.
The resort boasts a prime beachfront location – The Bay and Beach Club is set right on the sands of Patong Beach in an area lined with towering palm trees. If tropical luxury is what you seek, The Bay and Beach Club will turn your holiday into a truly memorable experience.
The Bay and Beach Club offers a variety of luxury services and facilities to our valued guests. If you’re after a five star experience, the luxury resort in Patong is sure to please. On site facilities include a clubhouse, a delectable restaurant, an engaging kids club, recreation and fitness center. The well positioned swimming pool overlooks Patong Beach, and is the perfect place to relax and refresh during your holiday.
KUDO Beach Club is the on site restaurant and beach club on Patong Beach. Truly unique, KUDO sprawls across two floors. The views at KUDO are breathtaking and can be viewed from either the ground or the sea view terrace on the upper floor. KUDO is Phuket’s ultimate beach club. The venue features a rotating itinerary of fun, themed-parties as well as international DJs.
If you start to feel hungry while lazing about the swimming pool at The Bay and Beach Club, there is a fantastic beachfront restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, light snacks and beverages. Open daily from 10am to 10pm, guests can feel free to dine around the pool, the sun loungers or on the beach. KUDO’s beachfront restaurant on Patong Beach is a lovely place to dine.
The beachfront restaurant in Patong has a delectable menu. Featuring a variety of international and Thai dishes, the menu choices are simple and flavourful. Only the best ingredients are used to create the Chef’s succulent meals and snacks.
Accommodation at The Bay and Beach Club is first class. The resort offers up 26 brand new luxurious rooms on the sands of Patong Beach. Modern and spacious, the rooms come equipped with a fully functional kitchenette which is convenient for preparing small meals and snacks in the privacy of your own room.
Fine attention to design detail has been taken into consideration at The Bay and Beach Club. Each of the 26 luxurious rooms in Patong boast a very modern, contemporary design. A few of the rooms even offer a private Jacuzzi on the balcony, which is sure to aid in relaxation during your special holiday.
The Bay and Beach Club is THE luxury beachfront resort on the sands of Patong Beach in Phuket. Set right on the beach, the resort offers up a five star experience at affordable prices. The luxurious accommodations are sleek and modern while the access to a free form swimming pool and exciting beach club ensure hours of endless entertainment.
The Bay and Beach Club offers an elegant, luxurious holiday experience. If you are interested in staying at Phuket’s ultimate beachfront resort and spending your days at the island’s hottest beach club, contact The Bay and Beach Club directly! We can’t wait to welcome you to The Bay!
