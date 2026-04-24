Foreign men caught on CCTV footage stealing guitar in Phuket

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 24, 2026, 4:26 PM
115 1 minute read
Foreign men caught on CCTV footage stealing guitar in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A Thai man is seeking help online after two foreign men stole his guitar from a motorcycle in Karon, Phuket, at around 2.30am yesterday, April 23.

The 19 year old victim, Kasidit, shared details with the Phuket Times Facebook page and Khao Phuket in the hopes of identifying the two men and recovering his guitar. The theft was captured on CCTV cameras along Thai Na Road.

CCTV footage showed two foreign men walking along the footpath before stopping near their motorcycle. One man got on the motorcycle, while the other picked up a guitar placed on another parked motorcycle and began playing it. The pair then left the scene shortly after.

Foreigners steal guitar in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Kasidit told Khao Phuket that he had finished work and went to meet a friend in the area. He parked his motorcycle and left the guitar on it before returning about five minutes later to find it missing.

He reported the theft to Karon Police Station. Police have not yet released further updates on the identities of the two foreign suspects. Kasidit did not disclose the value of the guitar.

The case drew criticism online, with Thai netizens calling for local police and officials to take stronger action against foreign offenders. Some said more crimes involving foreigners had been reported in Phuket.

Others urged the government to reduce the visa-free stay period from 60 days to 30 days and reconsider visa exemptions for countries whose nationals cause problems in Thailand.

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Foreigners wanted for guitar theft
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

The comments followed a recent government response on visa policy, with officials saying they were considering changes to focus more on long-stay and higher-quality foreign visitors.

Other thefts committed by foreign nationals were reported last month. On March 14, two foreign men stole two bottles of liquor from a bar on Koh Phi Phi in Krabi. They attempted to escape legal consequences by claiming that someone told them to get anything in the bar for free, as gifts.

Another theft case was reported on Koh Lanta in Krabi, when two foreign men refuelled their motorcycle and sped away without paying.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 24, 2026, 4:26 PM
115 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.