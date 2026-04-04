65-year-old British man dies in Pattaya motorcycle crash

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A 65 year old British national died after losing control of his motorcycle and colliding with a utility pole on Na Mueang Road in Pattaya late on Friday.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya unit responded to the incident at around 8pm. On arrival, they found the man lying unconscious beside his motorcycle, suffering from severe head injuries. Despite CPR efforts lasting over 40 minutes, he could not be revived. A doctor confirmed his death at the scene, with initial assessments indicating he had sustained a broken neck.

The victim has been identified as Stephen, a 65 year old British citizen. His full surname is being withheld until the British embassy and his family have been notified.

Police found a damaged black-and-green Yamaha motorcycle with Chon Buri registration plates nearby, indicating a high-impact collision with the pole. Pattaya police secured the area, gathered evidence, and took photographs to support their investigation. Officers are examining factors such as speed, road conditions, and potential loss of control to determine the exact cause of the accident.

In another separate incident, A 59 year old construction worker from Buriram named Sompong was seriously injured in Pattaya on Tuesday, October 7, after his Honda Wave 125 motorcycle collided with a six-wheel tourist bus. The incident occurred when Sompong swerved to avoid a stationary tricycle parked at the roadside, lost control of his motorcycle, and was thrown into the path of the oncoming bus driven by 74 year old Borom. The impact crushed Sompong’s right leg from knee to ankle, leaving bone exposed, and required emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation to provide roadside first aid before he was rushed to Wat Yannasangwararam Hospital for treatment. His daughter, who witnessed the crash, fainted at the scene. The tourist bus, registered in Nakhon Ratchasima, had been transporting a group of Chinese tourists to central Pattaya at the time of the collision. The tourists were unharmed and continued their journey. Local police are reviewing CCTV footage and investigating whether any traffic violations or negligence played a role in the crash, though no charges have been filed. Read the full article: Motorcyclist’s leg crushed in Pattaya crash with tourist bus.