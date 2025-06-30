Motorcycle crash leaves young man critical in Chon Buri

In the early hours of yesterday, June 29, a significant motorcycle accident took place in front of the Moo Moo Wash shop, located in Village 3 of Bo Win Subdistrict, Si Racha District, Chon Buri.

At approximately 3am, Kampanat Saentho, the assistant village headman of Village 3, came across the scene while returning from inspecting local entertainment venues.

Upon arrival, Kampanat observed a motorcycle that had veered off the road and crashed. He found two people assisting the victim, identified as 21 year old Jarryawat Wongkhamchan, who was in critical condition and bleeding from his mouth and nose. Kampanat contacted emergency services immediately for urgent assistance.

While waiting for the rescue team, the victim’s phone rang. As Jarryawat was unconscious, Kampanat answered the call. The caller, Kraiwit Phiramsuk, a transgender woman, explained that she had met Jarryawat earlier that night at a popular entertainment venue in Bo Win, where they exchanged contact details.

She mentioned that Jarryawat had been heavily intoxicated and vomiting at the venue. Concerned for his safety after they parted, she called to ensure he had reached home safely, only to learn about the accident.

Kraiwit promptly arrived at the scene after hearing the news. Meanwhile, the Pluak Daeng rescue team arrived and administered first aid. Jarryawat, who was suffering from alcohol poisoning and had been vomiting, regained consciousness during treatment.

The rescue team then transported him to Pluak Daeng Hospital for further medical care, where his relatives were informed about his condition and recovery process, reported The Pattaya News.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.

In similar news, a tragic motorcycle accident claimed the life of a 17 year old boy on Ratchadaphisek Road in Bangkok during the early hours of June 23. Two of his friends sustained serious injuries when his bike crashed into theirs, causing him to slam into a roadside barrier.

