Bangkok police arrest Thai woman for trafficking underage girls

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police apprehended a 22 year old Thai woman for trafficking underage girls for prostitution at a well-known hotel in Bangkok. A 14 year old girl was among the victims and police are providing immediate assistance.

Officers from the Bang Rak Police Station, led by Thammasak Saraboon and Tharet Wongwaranurak, arrested a Thai woman named Luksana (surname withheld) at a hotel in the Suriyawong subdistrict in Bangkok.

The arrest took place yesterday at 11.45pm after police discovered that prostitution involving minors under 18 was occurring in the area. This activity falls under human trafficking, leading police to arrange an undercover operation.

During the sting, officers agreed to purchase the services of four girls, including two under 18 years old, each costing 2,000 baht. The other two, aged over 18, were priced at 1,000 baht each, with an additional travel fee of 1,000 baht.

All payments were made to Luksana, who then allocated the money to the girls. Luksana, who usually worked as an entertainer, admitted that she helped friends interested in this type of work by connecting them with clients.

Police rescued two victims, a 14 year old girl and a 16 year old girl, whose nationalities remain unknown. The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) was contracted to provide initial care for the victims.

“The suspect confessed to arranging the money distribution.”

Luksana typically worked as an entertainer but facilitated this illegal activity when friends expressed interest.

Police charged Luksana with human trafficking, exploiting minors for sexual purposes, and arranging or leading individuals into sexual acts, even if they consented. She has been handed over to Bang Rak police investigators for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, two employees of a certain curtain hotel in Nakhon Ratchasima have been arrested for allegedly operating as pimps and trafficking underage girls for sexual services. The suspects were apprehended in a sting operation by the Anti-Human Trafficking Division (AHTD) of the Royal Thai Police.