Pattaya residents voice frustration over traffic problems and road closures | The Thaiger

Residents in Pattaya are venting their frustration to the media as a succession of events and work projects continue to cause traffic problems in the city.
The Pattaya News says it has received numerous complaints and seen many comments and posts on social media as work continues to move power cables underground and install a drainage project in the city. The work in both cases is not expected to end before the middle of next year.
While residents agree the work is needed, they say it’s being carried out in various different areas at the same time, rather than section by section, meaning the whole city is grinding to a halt.
The matter was not helped by the triathlon which took place at the weekend and led to the closure of some of the city’s major roads. The situation is unlikely to improve in light of forthcoming events such as the Bangkok Bicycle Race and a music festival planned for the New Year period.
City officials say they understand people’s frustrations but are under pressure to spend the allocated budget. They claim they’re unable to delay important projects any further, nor do they feel important tourism and sporting events should be postponed.
The Pattaya News says City Hall has suggested that commuters in central Pattaya might want to switch from cars to motorbikes, baht buses or even walking while the works continue.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Stabbed Korean still recovering from 17 stab wounds in Pattaya
A South Korean man stabbed in a quiet South Pattaya soi during on October 24, says he’s still receiving medical care and remains in hospital.
Sanook reports that Thai tourist police, together with the local Pattaya police, have failed to bring the 38 year old assailant, called “Park”, to justice (Park is a very popular name in South Korea).
On October 24 the 28 year old victim, also known as Park, was stabbed 17 times and left on the roadside next to his BMW. A taxi driver informed police of the attack on Sen Rong Moo Road in South Pattaya about 2am on October 24. He said a heavily bleeding man, identified as 28 year old Park Jinhyung, “stumbled out of the rear seat” of the parked white sedan and signalled for help before collapsing on the road.
Yesterday the victim told the media that he was still under medical supervision following the savage attack. He told the media that he is offering a 100,000 baht reward for information leading to the capture of the man responsible.
Pattaya’s Pol Lt-Col Piyapong Ensarn says that a national hunt is on for the man and his photos had been circulated. An arrest warrant has been issued.
More information about the attack from Bangkok Post HERE.
SOURCE: Sanook
“Pattaya’s a rubbish infested dump” – Mayor swings into action
Listening to criticism earlier last week, that Pattaya was a “rubbish infested dump”, the mayor swung into immediate action.
According to We Love Pattaya, Pattaya’s mayor sent municipal cleaners t0 various areas according to a “We Love Pattaya,” campaign, in a cleanup that lasted from November 4 – 8. The aim was to make Pattaya “green” and restore its image as a “tourist paradise”.
Efforts focused on Soi Jomtien 5 and the Bali Hai area ahead of a sports event. The public are asked to help by keeping the place tidy and reporting violators on City Hall’s 24 hour 1337 hotline.
Immediate fines of 2,000 baht are threatened for anyone, local or foreign, who doesn’t toe the line and throws rubbish on the ground or leaves rubbish on the beach. Residents are told to contact the Pattaya Contact Centre on 1337, 24 hours a day, if they see areas of rubbish, or uncollected garbage.
The Facebook post about the story on We Love Pattaya attracted 2,400 ‘likes’ from Thai readers.
SOURCE: We Love Pattaya
Pattaya police clarify the details of the ‘escape’ story
Pattaya Police have tried to wrestle back the ongoing media speculation over the case of the American and two Thai escapees, who escaped from the Pattaya Court last Monday at 3pm.
At a media briefing yesterday they said the escape, hunt and capture had been reported poorly, was full of speculation and factual errors. They pointed out that the wife of the American who escaped had been captured, and that the American man had died when he was still alive.
Flanked by other senior officers, Pol Lt-Gen Satawat Hiranburana tried to go through all the facts of the case to clarify the week-long media frenzy over the case. He said the investigation was still ongoing as they sought to clarify if the gang received help in their escape. He also suggest that “negligence” on the part of court security was a likely cause of the brazen Monday escape.
Some of the details he mentioned…
• He dismissed press reports about 40 million baht changing hands
• American Bart Allen Helmus was still alive in hospital in a coma
• The 39 year old escaped along with his 30 year old wife Sirinpha “Om” Wisetrit, and 40 year old Noi or Ton Nilthes
• Evidence in the form of pliers, chains, clothes, an adapted BB gun and a 9mm gun were presented
• Police listed ten people who allegedly aided and abetted their escape. They were all named as four men aged 20, 25, 31 and one other, and six women aged 18, 19, 23, 27, 32 and 40.
• Five vehicles including cars and pick-ups have been seized
The escapees have been charged with five offences including attempted murder, escape using force, weapons offences and firing a weapon.Â The accomplices, all of whom are now in custody, have been charged with three offences including criminal conspiracy and aiding and abettingÂ in an escape.
Police related the sequence of events…
Police said that one of the conspirators called “Mot” had given Noi a gun that was used to threaten a guard. He fired one time but the shot did not hit anyone. The guard – Pol Lt Thanamet Phophan – from the Sattahip force but temporarily attached to the Pattaya force – was stabbed by the American when he refused to hand over keys.
The three escaped in a pick-up followed by accomplices in a Mitsubishi Mirage and a Toyota Vigo. They went to Jomtien Sai 2 (cut through to Sukhumvit) then into the Huay Yai police jurisdiction. From there they travelled to Route 331 and on to Bo Win, Sri Racha. Their pick-up was left there and seized by police as evidence the next day.
Accomplices Mot and “Mack” cut the escapees’ chains and they were given changes of clothes. The three escapees travelled in the Mirage with two women named as “Ning” and “Naen” to Sa Kaeo province, near the Cambodian border.
All five were surrounded in a sugar cane plantation in Wattana Nakhon district. Noi and the female accomplices gave themselves up without resistance. But Bart and his wife attempted to flee across the border to Cambodia. Bart took his wife as a hostage and shot her in the head with a gun. But this was only a glancing blow and didn’t kill her.
He then turned the gun on himself and shot himself in the head. Both taken to hospital.
Lt-Gen Satawat praised all concerned for the swift capture of the escapees and resolution of the case. He said that the escapees and the conspirators had met in prison over recent months.
He dismissed media claims that 40 million baht had changed hands between the escapees and the accomplices.
Police also addressed the speculation that the American’s wife’s pregnancy was a reason for the escape. Police say it was more likely that they were fleeing because of the very serious nature of the penalties for their alleged drug offences.
Pol Lt-Gen Satawat Hiranburana said that an investigation was underway to determine if there was help from officials at the court though he gave more weight to the idea that “negligent work practices” had contributed to the successful escape.
SOURCE: Daily News | 77kaoded
