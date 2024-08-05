Pattaya rebranding as family-friendly destination to boost tourism

Picture courtesy of tripadvisor

Pattaya’s tourism operators have put forth a proposal to the tourism minister, aiming to transform the city’s image into a family-friendly destination, distancing it from associations with sex tourism and illegal gambling.

The Association of Chon Buri Tourism Federation (ACTF) recently convened with Tourism Minister Sermsak Pongpanit to discuss the initiative. The meeting also included insights from a workshop that engaged foreign tour agencies from five key markets: Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, Germany, South Korea, China, and India. The ACTF and the minister discussed plans to collaborate on boosting Pattaya tourism and rebranding the city.

Thanet Supornsahasrungsi, President of the ACTF, highlighted that Pattaya has evolved from being a nightlife hotspot to a more family-friendly city with a diverse range of activities.

“Pattaya has the potential to become a city of various attractions and a hub for investment as well as world-class events.”

The city offers diverse attractions such as beaches, high-standard golf courses, cultural sites, meeting facilities, and shopping malls. Its proximity to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport and U-Tapao Airport in Chon Buri, along with nearby provinces like Rayong and Bang Saen, further enhances its appeal by helping to absorb the tourist inflow.

Last month, locals and operators in Pattaya protested against the Thai media’s portrayal of their city as a “Sin City.”

Sex tourism

Thanet noted that only those who have not visited Pattaya in over two decades still hold an outdated perception of nightlife and sex tourism. Frequent visitors and foreign travel agents recognize the city’s broader range of tourism offerings.

Morrakot Kuldilok, President of the Eastern Chapter of the Thai Hotels Association and an executive of the federation, acknowledged that prostitution still exists. She suggested that local government officials should regulate the industry and provide welfare measures to protect sex workers.

Given recent reports of illegal gambling near Pattaya Soi 6, Morrakot proposed establishing a legal casino operation to address the issue in Pattaya and other areas with similar activities.

The ACTF also suggested that Pattaya could become Thailand’s first casino city as part of their proposal. Other areas requiring improvement include safety, cleanliness, public infrastructure, sustainability, and city zoning regulations, which need government support.

Thanet pointed out that Pattaya’s zoning regulations have not been properly updated, leading to nightlife venues being mixed with hotels and residences. This mix can make some family tourists feel unsafe, reported Bangkok Post.

For the upcoming high season, Thanet estimated that tourism revenue in Pattaya should recover to over 80% of the 2019 level. However, challenges remain due to Thai tourists flocking to overseas destinations and rising competition from places like Vietnam and Hainan Island in China.