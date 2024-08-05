Thai transwoman arrested for blackmailing teen to produce porn

Photo via Detective News

Police swooped to arrest a Thai transwoman at her home in Bangkok for blackmailing a 17 year old boy into producing porn.

A Thai mother sought help from Thailand’s Internet Crimes Against Children on July 30 after her teenage son became depressed and unable to go to school after being allegedly blackmailed by a ladyboy, later identified as 24 year old Kantamate Kamonsurasate, whom he met on X (formerly Twitter).

According to his mother, her son had an online date with Kantamate. Kantamate then tricked the boy into sending her his explicit pictures and videos. He was asked to send the obscene content to the suspect several times a day.

The teenage victim wanted to stop sharing the indecent images and videos but Kantamate threatened to publish his explicit content and sell it on social media. The victim had to comply with Kantamate’s orders out of fear of blackmail.

Eventually, the victim could no longer stand Kantamate’s actions and decided to stop sharing his indecent pictures and videos with her, prompting the transwoman to sell the victim’s content online. His classmates found the content and shared it with the victim, who felt embarrassed and stopped going to school.

Police immediately issued an arrest warrant based on the evidence and arrested Kantamate at her condominium in Bangkok’s Bangkae district on Saturday, August 3.

Police found a large amount of child pornography on Kantamate’s mobile phone and tablet. Over 200 gigabytes of porn files were found in the cloud storage. Kantamate confessed that she had been tricking young boys into sending him their explicit content for several years.

Police added that Kantamate was arrested for the same offence in August last year in the central province of Nakhon Pathom. The case is still before the court but it still didn’t stop Kantamate from repeating her crime.

Kantamate faces three charges including:

Section 6 of the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act: seeking benefit from prostitution involving persons over 15 years of age but under 18 years of age. The penalty is six to 15 years imprisonment and a fine of 600,000 to 1.5 million baht.

Section 14(4) of the Computer Act: importing indecent information into the computer system which the public is likely to access. The penalty will be imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

Section 287/1 of the Criminal Law: possession and distribution of child pornography. The penalty is imprisonment of up to seven years, a fine of up to 140,000 baht, or both.