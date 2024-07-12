Pattaya residents sin-sitively slam ‘Sin City’ slur

Photo by Tiwakorn Kritmanee and Montira Pengrat via Facebook/ ของดีประเทศไทย

Pattaya residents hit out to defend their city’s image after a major Thai news outlet referred to Pattaya as “Sin City” and a “Paradise of Prostitutes” in a recent headline.

One of the biggest Thai news agencies, ThaiRath, recently published an article with the alleged offensive headline this week. It sparked criticism from Thai netizens, particularly those living in Pattaya. In response, a group of local business owners and residents rallied on Pattaya Walking Street last night, July 11.

Representatives led the protest from various local organisations, including the Pattaya Nightlife Business Association, the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, and the Pattaya Walking Street Community. They held signs that read “Save Pattaya,” “Stop damaging Pattaya,” and “Unethical media.”

Lisa Hamilton, President of the Pattaya Nightlife Business Association, expressed concern about the negative impact of such labels on the workforce.

“Labelling Pattaya as the ‘Sin City’ makes workers in this industry feel neglected. We want the media to take responsibility for reports that damage Pattaya.”

Amporn Kaewsaeng, President of the Pattaya Entertainment and Tourism Industry, highlighted the importance of Pattaya’s entertainment sector in employing Thai people from across the country.

“Many people come to Pattaya for work so they can give money to their families and take care of them. No one should insult workers in Pattaya, including sex workers who make a significant income to the country.”

The protestors urged all news agencies to show compassion and avoid targeting Pattaya, emphasising that it is not the only city in Thailand with a vibrant nightlife scene.

Official apology

Following the backlash, ThaiRath removed the article and issued an apology to Pattaya residents on their website and official Facebook page last night. The news outlet stated that they intended to report the truth and shed light on another perspective about the city.

The reporter team also wanted to highlight that Thai sex workers are seeking changes to the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act. The changes or cancellation of the act would allow them to access the proper welfare and rights as same as workers in other industries.

ThaiRath promised to report stories that promote Pattaya’s positive image in the future, to boost business and build confidence among tourists and investors.

While Pattaya is referred to as the “Sin City” by several Thai and international media platforms, this term has often been used to describe the city’s lively and unique nightlife scene, which attracts visitors from all around the world.

In a related story, a German documentary sparked criticism among locals in Pattaya last year. The documentary revealed the story of two German men who were arrested for buying sex services from teenage girls under the age of 15. The two foreigners reportedly bribed Thai police with over a million baht and went on to live normal lives in their home countries.

The president of the Thai Hotels Association, Marisa Sukosol, has come forward to express her concern that the documentary could reduce the number of visitors to the city, as a similar documentary did some 20 years ago.