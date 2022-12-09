Connect with us

‘Pattaya Coffee on the Beach’ festival coming up tomorrow

Pattaya Coffee on the Beach Festival 2022 coming up.

Pattaya coffee enthusiasts have a special treat coming up tomorrow. The Pattaya Coffee on the Beach Festival 2022 will be held from December 10-11, Saturday to Sunday, on North Pattaya Beach. The festival will be held from 8am to 8pm each day, The Pattaya News reported.

The festival is set to include over 60 cafes, food stalls, and activities on the beach, so caffeine addicts will have a variety of flavours to try. 

The coffee cafes will also be competing in the CBC King of Coffee Championship 2022 contest to win a reward of 200,000 baht. 

The coffee festival falls on the same weekend that Pattaya’s Walk and Eat food festival starts. Walk and Eat will run from December 10 to January 29 at the Naklua fish market in Old Town Naklua. Attendees can sample tasty local dishes, and enjoy concerts and cultural events. Activities for children will also be available. 

With both the coffee and food festivals being held this weekend, Pattaya’s coffee lovers and foodies will hopefully both find something tasty this weekend.

Renowned as a tourism hub, Pattaya is known for hosting numerous festivals. These festivals have come back in full force now that Covid restrictions have been lifted. 

Last month, the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival met its goal of drawing over 100,000 spectators. The fireworks illuminated the skyline of Central Pattaya Beach, and could also be seen from other points including Bali Hai Pier, and Phra Tamnak Mountain Viewpoint near Bali Nai Pier.

The festival featured stunning fireworks displays from Canada, the Philippines, Belgium, and Malaysia.

In October, tourists flocked to two seafood festivals in Pattaya over the three-day weekend. The Central Pattaya shopping mall held the “Sea Bear” food festival, bringing in income for vendors.

There was also a seafood festival at Terminal 21 shopping mall, which saw hundreds of vacationers stopping by. The festival had planned to feature street food vendors from across eastern Thailand, under a street market theme. 

 

