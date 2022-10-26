Connect with us

Pattaya

Tourists flock to Pattaya seafood festivals over long weekend

Published

 on 

Photo via Terminal 21 Facebook.

Tourists flocked to two seafood festivals in Pattaya over the three-day weekend. The Central Pattaya shopping mall held the “Sea Bear” food festival, bringing in income for vendors.

There was also a seafood festival at Terminal 21 shopping mall, which saw hundreds of vacationers stopping by, Pattaya Mail reported. The festival had planned to feature street food vendors from across eastern Thailand, under a street market theme. The festival was hoped to bring in revenue to local vendors to revive Pattaya’s tourism.

As Phuket and Pattaya have both historically been major tourism hotspots in Thailand, officials from both areas have scrambled to find ways to revive their tourism economies dishevelled by Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Thai government. Officials in Pattaya and Phuket have organised several food festivals this year, to bring income to local vendors and farmers.

Some of these efforts have appeared to bear fruit. In May, the 20 vendors at Pattaya’s new Squid Fair seafood festival earned almost 30,000-40,000 baht a day. The president of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association said that 3,000-4,000 visitors went to the festival every day it was held.

Hopefully, Pattaya’s latest seafood festivals will also help bring income to hardworking local entrepreneurs.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Thailand joins the International Vaccine Institute
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | 263 guns seized in 15 days in southern Thailand
Indonesia2 hours ago

Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Sponsored1 day ago

BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
Crime2 hours ago

Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
World2 hours ago

North Korean defector’s remains found in South Korea
Drugs2 hours ago

Bust sees 6 arrested for drugs, 6 police arrested for bribes
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Spiderman spins web to promote Thai tourism
Pattaya3 hours ago

Tourists flock to Pattaya seafood festivals over long weekend
Thailand3 hours ago

Angry elephant smashes pickup truck windscreen in northeast Thailand
Bangkok4 hours ago

Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Thailand4 hours ago

Drivers return nearly 100,000 baht found on road to owner
Crime4 hours ago

Drink driving Chonburi FC goalie released on bail for 100,000 baht after fatal crash
Pattaya5 hours ago

Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Phuket5 hours ago

Missing Russian’s body found at sea near Patong Beach
Thailand5 hours ago

PICTURES: Soi Dog delivers food to animals in flood-hit provinces of Thailand
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending