Pattaya International Fireworks Festival meets goal of over 100,000 spectators

The Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2022 has come to a close, and officials say the festival was a success. Pattaya Mayor Poramase Ngampiches said the festival met its goal of bringing back tourists to boost Pattaya’s economy. As expected, the festival drew over 100,000 spectators.

Although there were some major traffic delays, there were no reports of other issues during the festival. Mayor Poramese said the festival is expected to come back even greater next year, The Pattaya News reported.

The festival was held from November 25-26, Friday to Saturday. The fireworks illuminated the skyline of Central Pattaya Beach, and could also be seen from other points including Bali Hai Pier, and Phra Tamnak Mountain Viewpoint near Bali Nai Pier.

The festival featured stunning fireworks displays from Canada, the Philippines, Belgium, and Malaysia.

Photos showed a massive crowd of people packed onto Pattaya Beach, sitting on their towels as they eagerly awaited the start of the fireworks.

Pattaya’s fireworks festival has garnered international recognition. Back in March, the International Festival and Event Association of Asia named the festival one of three “major marine tourism festivals in Asia.”

The festival is held every year in Pattaya, usually later in the year. It lasts for two days. The Tourism Authority of Thailand describes it as one of Pattaya’s “most spectacular and exciting events.” In November last year, the festival happened under strict Covid-19 measures.

The festival has even drawn the attention of some filmmakers. Last week, it was reported that the festival would be the backdrop of a new film titled “All Men are Brothers.”

Mayor Poramese met with the film’s producer Peter-Luis Myocchi earlier this month. The film is a Thai-Chinese joint venture, and scenes will be shot on Walking Street and around the city.

With Thailand’s strict Covid measures lifted, the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival came back in full swing.