Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2022 starts today

Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2022 will illuminate the skyline of Central Pattaya Beach tonight and tomorrow.

The festival in Pattaya presents several amazing fireworks displays from countries including Belgium, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Canada. Visitors can sit and enjoy the event along the beach from 7.30pm onward.

Beach beds are available at an affordable 50 baht each while restaurants along the beach are offering inflatable pools for families to rent at 100 baht per each.

Aside from Central Pattaya Beach, visitors can enjoy the beautiful firework shows from other points nearby, such as at Bali Hai Pier, Phra Tamnak Mountain Viewpoint near Bali Nai Pier, and Central Festival Pattaya Beach.

For those who prefer a more peaceful vibe, locals recommend visiting Wong Amat Beach near Northern Pattaya Beach. The spot offers a clean beach without beach beds and umbrellas.

Drivers can park at the Terminal 21 shopping mall, Lotus’s North Pattaya, Central Pattaya, Mike Shopping Mall, Big C Extra Central Pattaya, Royal Garden Plaza, Chai Mongkon Temple, Muueng Pattaya 8 School, Big C Southern Pattaya, and Lotus’s Southern Pattaya, and car parking building near Bali Hai Pier. The parking fee depends on each location.

The Pattaya City Official last month predicted that over 100,000 Thai and foreign tourists will join the event. The official also added that the hotels with beach views during the day were also fully booked.

More information about the event is available on the official Facebook page PRPATTAYA and Pattaya Contact Centre 1337.