Crime
Polish men attack Cambodian woman with acid, knife and hammer in Thailand
A young Cambodian woman says she was brutally attacked by Polish men in Chon Buri province in eastern Thailand. The attackers slashed her with a knife, beat her with a hammer, and threw acid on her face, body, and genitals, leaving her dripping with blood and in need of 260 stitches.
Yesterday, the Secretary-General of the People’s Advocacy Team Foundation Sitra Bia Kordkerd – known as “Lawyer Tam” – posted a photo of a Cambodian woman online.
According to the post, the woman – a young freelance artist – went to lawyer Tam for help after she was brutally assaulted in a forest near an abandoned house in Pattaya‘s Naklua area in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province on November 1, 2022.
The young woman says she was tricked by Polish men who said they wanted her to pay her to draw something. She says the men slashed and stabbed her with a knife, beat her with a hammer, and threw acid all over her body, leaving her covered in wounds and dripping with blood.
Reporters travelled to the scene – about 100 metres away from Bamboo Beach – to speak to an eyewitness, 42 year old restaurant owner Golf.
Golf said that on the evening of November 1, at sunset, he saw police officers and rescue workers looking after an injured woman. She was covered in blood, said Golf.
Earlier in the day, the woman had eaten at his restaurant and brought her dog with her, said Golf. Then, she was attacked near an abandoned house not far from the beach, he said. Golf said the attackers were “foreign,” but that’s all he knew.
After the attack, the first person to help the victim was 24 year old condominium security guard Bangmad. Bangmad said that on November 1, he saw a woman covered in blood walking up from the beach. At first, he thought she had fallen on the rocks.
As the injured woman got closer, the wounds on her body became visible and it was clear she had been attacked, said Bangmad. He said her body was bloody and wet as if she had been attacked with acid, he said.
As for the attackers, Bangmad said he saw two foreigners – one fat and one skinny – nonchalantly walking up from the beach a while earlier. He said the skinny foreigner was clutching plastic water bottles under his arm.
Police from Bang Lamung Police Station found a hammer at the scene and took DNA samples from it.
The police’s investigation identifies one Polish suspect so far. Police coordinated with immigration who say that the suspect fled Thailand on November 3.
Thai police coordinated with Interpol who has put out an international warrant – an Interpol red notice – for his arrest.
Today, Deputy Police Chief Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn is expected to give a press conference on developments in the case so far.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Polish men attack Cambodian woman with acid, knife and hammer in Thailand
Dengue fever in Thailand: How the zebra-striped mosquito wreaks havoc on residents
Thai traffickers trick man into prostitution in Dubai
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Thailand toughens visa policy to crackdown on illegal foreign businesses
Sold or stolen – South Korean adoptees seek truth
“Merchant of Death” Viktor Bout arrives in Russia as part of US-Russia prisoner swap
Bangkok could hit lows of 18°C next week | GMT
Thailand’s Deputy PM not too excited to take over after Prayut
Australia charges Chinese nationals in US online scam totalling over US$100 million in losses
US to send Ukraine anti-drone military aid package worth US$275 million
Woman goes bananas after children steal her fruit and sues them for 24,000 baht
China says Covid has weakened as it announces loosening of strict policies
Dog carries baby’s corpse out of a forest in eastern Thailand
Travis Scott to headline Rolling Loud Thailand festival
9 year old boy rescued after falling into 2-metre deep well
New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
Motorbike taxi driver wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot in Thailand
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
Thailand’s top cheesemaker toasts his own success
Thai VietJet cancels Phuket – Bangkok flight last minute over 1 extra passenger
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
Air Canada’s Vancouver-Bangkok flight touches down Thailand
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
Phuket flight cancellation due to earlier cancelled flight, runway maintenance
Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand
Stop giving monkeys cigarettes, beg locals in Lop Buri, Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis38 mins ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Guides3 days ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Hot News4 days ago
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
-
Crime3 days ago
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
-
Thailand3 days ago
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day