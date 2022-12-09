Connect with us

Crime

Polish men attack Cambodian woman with acid, knife and hammer in Thailand

Published

 on 

A young Cambodian woman says she was brutally attacked by Polish men in Chon Buri province in eastern Thailand. The attackers slashed her with a knife, beat her with a hammer, and threw acid on her face, body, and genitals, leaving her dripping with blood and in need of 260 stitches.

Yesterday, the Secretary-General of the People’s Advocacy Team Foundation Sitra Bia Kordkerd – known as “Lawyer Tam” – posted a photo of a Cambodian woman online.

According to the post, the woman – a young freelance artist – went to lawyer Tam for help after she was brutally assaulted in a forest near an abandoned house in Pattaya‘s Naklua area in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province on November 1, 2022.

The young woman says she was tricked by Polish men who said they wanted her to pay her to draw something. She says the men slashed and stabbed her with a knife, beat her with a hammer, and threw acid all over her body, leaving her covered in wounds and dripping with blood.

Reporters travelled to the scene – about 100 metres away from Bamboo Beach – to speak to an eyewitness, 42 year old restaurant owner Golf.

Golf said that on the evening of November 1, at sunset, he saw police officers and rescue workers looking after an injured woman. She was covered in blood, said Golf.

Earlier in the day, the woman had eaten at his restaurant and brought her dog with her, said Golf. Then, she was attacked near an abandoned house not far from the beach, he said. Golf said the attackers were “foreign,” but that’s all he knew.

After the attack, the first person to help the victim was 24 year old condominium security guard Bangmad. Bangmad said that on November 1, he saw a woman covered in blood walking up from the beach. At first, he thought she had fallen on the rocks.

As the injured woman got closer, the wounds on her body became visible and it was clear she had been attacked, said Bangmad. He said her body was bloody and wet as if she had been attacked with acid, he said.

As for the attackers, Bangmad said he saw two foreigners – one fat and one skinny – nonchalantly walking up from the beach a while earlier. He said the skinny foreigner was clutching plastic water bottles under his arm.

Police from Bang Lamung Police Station found a hammer at the scene and took DNA samples from it.

The police’s investigation identifies one Polish suspect so far. Police coordinated with immigration who say that the suspect fled Thailand on November 3.

Thai police coordinated with Interpol who has put out an international warrant – an Interpol red notice – for his arrest.

Today, Deputy Police Chief Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn is expected to give a press conference on developments in the case so far.

 

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

