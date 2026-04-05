Gang poses as officers to steal motorcycle in Pattaya raid

Seven individuals allegedly impersonating narcotics officers stormed a home in Pattaya late on April 4, threatening a couple at gunpoint and knife-point before making off with a motorcycle.

The incident took place at 10.46pm in the Nong Prue subdistrict of Pattaya. The group of seven claimed to be officers from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) as they raided the property. They left with a green Yamaha Forza motorcycle bearing a Chon Buri registration plate numbered 5 กค 4177.

The victims, 30 year old tattoo artist and motorbike mechanic Ek (pseudonym) and his 29 year old girlfriend B (pseudonym), later gave their statements to Nong Prue police.

The lead-up to the raid traces back to a motorcycle repair job gone wrong. Ek had been hired by a couple from Jomtien, but disputes over a battery and exhaust pipe replacement left the clients unhappy. Ek believes this dispute may have contributed to what followed.

Later, a man known as “Ex,” who claimed to be an ONCB officer, brought another motorcycle to Ek for repairs. Ek found the vehicle suspicious, as it resembled motorcycles typically seized in drug-related cases. Despite his reservations, he took on the job, partly out of concern that Ex might be a genuine officer and partly due to financial pressure from raising his two children, aged eight and six.

About a month before the raid, Ex’s motorcycle and a CCTV camera went missing from Ek’s care. Ek admitted responsibility and offered compensation.

On the night of April 4, the group of seven arrived at Ek’s home, claiming they had come to recover the missing items. They allegedly displayed firearms and knives while threatening Ek and B, before taking the keys to the Yamaha Forza and leaving. Ek attempted to reach Ex afterwards, who initially agreed to return the motorcycle but later stopped responding.

Ek filed a complaint at Nong Prue Police Station following the incident. He acknowledged past involvement in drug-related activities but said he wanted to leave that life behind for his children’s sake. He said he has been living in fear since the raid, alleging the group used their supposed ties to drug networks to intimidate locals and that police had previously been reluctant to act against them.

Nong Prue police are investigating the case for alleged impersonation and armed robbery. No arrests have been made and the suspects have not been publicly identified.