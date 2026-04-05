Gang poses as officers to steal motorcycle in Pattaya raid

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 5, 2026, 1:45 PM
50 2 minutes read
Gang poses as officers to steal motorcycle in Pattaya raid | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

Seven individuals allegedly impersonating narcotics officers stormed a home in Pattaya late on April 4, threatening a couple at gunpoint and knife-point before making off with a motorcycle.

The incident took place at 10.46pm in the Nong Prue subdistrict of Pattaya. The group of seven claimed to be officers from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) as they raided the property. They left with a green Yamaha Forza motorcycle bearing a Chon Buri registration plate numbered 5 กค 4177.

The victims, 30 year old tattoo artist and motorbike mechanic Ek (pseudonym) and his 29 year old girlfriend B (pseudonym), later gave their statements to Nong Prue police.

The lead-up to the raid traces back to a motorcycle repair job gone wrong. Ek had been hired by a couple from Jomtien, but disputes over a battery and exhaust pipe replacement left the clients unhappy. Ek believes this dispute may have contributed to what followed.

Later, a man known as “Ex,” who claimed to be an ONCB officer, brought another motorcycle to Ek for repairs. Ek found the vehicle suspicious, as it resembled motorcycles typically seized in drug-related cases. Despite his reservations, he took on the job, partly out of concern that Ex might be a genuine officer and partly due to financial pressure from raising his two children, aged eight and six.

About a month before the raid, Ex’s motorcycle and a CCTV camera went missing from Ek’s care. Ek admitted responsibility and offered compensation.

On the night of April 4, the group of seven arrived at Ek’s home, claiming they had come to recover the missing items. They allegedly displayed firearms and knives while threatening Ek and B, before taking the keys to the Yamaha Forza and leaving. Ek attempted to reach Ex afterwards, who initially agreed to return the motorcycle but later stopped responding.

Related Articles

Ek filed a complaint at Nong Prue Police Station following the incident. He acknowledged past involvement in drug-related activities but said he wanted to leave that life behind for his children’s sake. He said he has been living in fear since the raid, alleging the group used their supposed ties to drug networks to intimidate locals and that police had previously been reluctant to act against them.

Nong Prue police are investigating the case for alleged impersonation and armed robbery. No arrests have been made and the suspects have not been publicly identified.

pattaya raid
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

Latest Thailand News
Gang poses as officers to steal motorcycle in Pattaya raid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Gang poses as officers to steal motorcycle in Pattaya raid

16 minutes ago
Trat farm worker killed by wild elephant in musth | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Trat farm worker killed by wild elephant in musth

25 minutes ago
Northern Thailand declared emergency disaster zone over air quality | Thaiger Thailand News

Northern Thailand declared emergency disaster zone over air quality

1 hour ago
Songkhla orders probe after 100,000 litres of diesel found | Thaiger South Thailand News

Songkhla orders probe after 100,000 litres of diesel found

3 hours ago
Thai government enforces price control on essential goods amid conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai government enforces price control on essential goods amid conflict

3 hours ago
The Pimp Bangkok marks 15 years as nightlife leader at Dynasty XV | Thaiger Events

The Pimp Bangkok marks 15 years as nightlife leader at Dynasty XV

4 hours ago
Foreign national dies in fall from Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign national dies in fall from Bangkok hotel

4 hours ago
Thailand petrol prices updated: details from five major stations | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand petrol prices updated: details from five major stations

5 hours ago
65-year-old British man dies in Pattaya motorcycle crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

65-year-old British man dies in Pattaya motorcycle crash

23 hours ago
Myanmar woman arrested for murder of daughter in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Myanmar woman arrested for murder of daughter in Bangkok

1 day ago
American critically injured in Pattaya car accident | Thaiger Pattaya News

American critically injured in Pattaya car accident

1 day ago
Thai PM vows crackdown on oil hoarding amid energy crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai PM vows crackdown on oil hoarding amid energy crisis

1 day ago
South Korean loan scam leader detained in Thailand, faces extradition | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean loan scam leader detained in Thailand, faces extradition

1 day ago
Phuket tuk tuk driver accuses Russian man of refusing to pay for service | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tuk tuk driver accuses Russian man of refusing to pay for service

2 days ago
Thai Airways allows two power banks, bans onboard use | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways allows two power banks, bans onboard use

2 days ago
Buriram man accuses high school teacher of sexually assaulting and manipulating him | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram man accuses high school teacher of sexually assaulting and manipulating him

2 days ago
MP pushes back against Clean Air Bill as Thais are &#8216;breathing dust to death&#8217; | Thaiger Politics News

MP pushes back against Clean Air Bill as Thais are ‘breathing dust to death’

2 days ago
Human remains found on Thai cargo ship attacked in Hormuz | Thaiger Thailand News

Human remains found on Thai cargo ship attacked in Hormuz

2 days ago
3 foreigners caught using toy banknotes at Phuket entertainment venue | Thaiger Phuket News

3 foreigners caught using toy banknotes at Phuket entertainment venue

2 days ago
Man caught cooking dog meat at Udon Thani home | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Man caught cooking dog meat at Udon Thani home

2 days ago
Thai woman hires friend to kill her ex-boyfriend before taking her life | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman hires friend to kill her ex-boyfriend before taking her life

2 days ago
Three boys rescued from child begging ring in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Crime News

Three boys rescued from child begging ring in Nakhon Pathom

2 days ago
Phuket to raise boat fares to Koh Phi Phi and tour package prices from April 5 | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket to raise boat fares to Koh Phi Phi and tour package prices from April 5

2 days ago
Homeless man held after stone attack on bar owners in Pattaya | Thaiger Crime News

Homeless man held after stone attack on bar owners in Pattaya

2 days ago
Burmese mother confesses to killing 7 year old daughter in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Burmese mother confesses to killing 7 year old daughter in Bangkok

2 days ago
Pattaya News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 5, 2026, 1:45 PM
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.